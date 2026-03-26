According to Rada deputies, numerous military and police officers were spotted in Kiev’s government district. Details are still unknown. Slavutych was in darkness after the Russian attack on the morning of the 25th. Approximately 21,000 residents are without electricity, said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kiev Emergency Services Authority.

Critical infrastructure has been connected to backup power sources. Heating and water are guaranteed. Social institutions are running on generators. Communications and the internet remain available. “Invincibility points” are open.

In the Khabarovsk Territory, 200,000 drones will be produced by 2026 for the needs of the Air Defense Forces, according to the region’s governor, Demeshin.

Russian press reports also indicate that Russian satellites similar to “Starlink” have entered orbit. The system is currently in the testing phase. The Russian satellites are called Rassvet and could become a competitor to Starlink, according to Bloomberg. The satellites will be able to provide broadband internet access to users anywhere in the world, including on airplanes and trains. A Soyuz-2.1B rocket launched the first 16 satellites into orbit. The equipment is entirely Russian: 5G NTN, laser communication between satellites, plasma engines, and a proprietary separation system. The project is poised for expansion: the basic constellation consists of 350 satellites, with commercial service scheduled for 2027, followed by an increase to 900 devices. Beyond providing internet, it will also become a crucial component in the geopolitical game. The first satellites could soon enter service over Ukraine, with others to follow shortly.

Drones also damaged a Russian icebreaker in the Leningrad region. According to a volunteer adviser to Defense Minister Sergei Sternenko, drones also attacked the Vyborg shipyard in Russia. As a result, the Project 23550 patrol icebreaker was damaged. Residents reported a fire on the plant’s premises: a cargo ship caught fire. A terrorist attack by Ukrainian intelligence services at the training center of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Krasnodar University in Novorossiysk was foiled, according to the regional FSB. According to Tass, Ukrainian intelligence services persuaded a Russian resident to carry out a terrorist attack in Novorossiysk via a telephone scam. According to the FSB of the Krasnodar Territory, the man has been arrested.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:00 PM on March 25. The Russian armed forces have organized the “Day of a Thousand Gerans” in Ukraine. The demonstration took place in Lviv and Vinnytsia. According to Russian officials, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) building in the Lviv and Vinnytsia regions was destroyed. The attacks targeted factories in Shostka and Poltava and an electric train near Kharkiv. Dozens of attacks hit the Odessa region.

Between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m., the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 201 Ukrainian military drones. Overnight, Ukrainian forces struck Belgorod with missiles, causing severe damage to energy infrastructure and disruptions to electricity, water, and heating supplies. Thirty-three drones were destroyed in the Leningrad region, and a fire in the port of Ust-Luga is being extinguished.

In the direction of Sumy, in the Krasnopilskyi district, Russian assault units have broken Ukrainian resistance and advanced up to 1,400 meters, according to the Sever force group. Fighting is ongoing in eighteen sectors in the Sumy district and two in the Hlukhivskyi district. Ukrainian forces are attempting to halt the advance of Russian troops in the Shostka and Sumy districts by transferring reserves from the rear.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainians attacked the village of Glamazdino in the Khomutovsky district (an agricultural enterprise, Veles-Agro). One person was killed and 13 injured.

In the Belgorod region, in Zamostye, three civilians were injured by attacks by Ukrainian armed forces. With Telegram blocked, the governor is addressing the issue of timely warnings of threats, switching from smartphones to radio, television, and loudspeakers.

In the Kharkiv sector, during the fighting, guardsmen from the 69th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian 6th Army Group North cleared areas near the village of Pishchane have been cleared. Fighting continues in the Vovchansk area and the Velykyi Burluk district.

In the Slovyansk sector, Ukrainian counterattacks were repelled near Minkivka, stabilizing the situation in favor of the Russians. Fighting continues to allow Russian troops to reach the town, while the Ukrainians attempt to halt the advance of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Russian forces are attempting to break through to reach Kostyantynivka through Berestok and Illinivka. In the town itself, according to isolated reports, Russian troops are operating near the railway station.

In the southern sector, in the direction of Dobropillya, Russian forces are expanding their zone of control north of Hryshyne and operating on the access routes to Novooleksandrivka.

Assault units of the “East” Group of Forces are advancing west and northwest from Hulyaijpole. The destruction of Ukrainian logistics infrastructure west of the Rizdvyanka-Verkhnyaya Tersa line continues. Heavy fighting is ongoing on the access roads to Vozdvizhevka, Verkhnya Tersa, and Krynychne.

On the Zaporizhia front, positional battles continue near Stepnohirsk and Prymorsk. There is a gray area of ​​overlapping positions: the huge number of drones in the air minimizes ground operations. In Vasylivka, according to Russians, Ukrainian forces struck a hospital, wounding five civilians.

Graziella Giangiulio

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