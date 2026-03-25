ISRAELIRANWAR. Tehran: No ceasefire from Iran. It’s psychological warfare. Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr will replace Larjani. Attacks continue.

“No ceasefire proposal has been put forward by Iran,” Member of Parliament Yaghoub Rezazadeh told ISNA news agency. “No negotiations or proposals to end the war have been put forward by the diplomatic apparatus, the government, or the military.” The official called Trump’s action “psychological warfare.”

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, responded to Trump by saying: “There have been no negotiations with the United States, and fake news is being used to manipulate the financial and oil markets.”

Jafar Miyadfar, head of Iran’s National Emergency Organization, presented data on civilian casualties in the Ramadan war: 1,563 victims were under the age of 18. 111 of them were under the age of five. The youngest female victim was one month old. 3,794 female victims were also killed. The oldest was 100 years old. His argument is simple: “The age for military service begins at eighteen. 100% of these victims were civilians. Women have no role in our military system.” The numbers speak for themselves. The attacks are hitting homes.

Iran’s internet shutdown continues for the 26th day, after 576 hours, isolating the population from the rest of the world, while authorized accounts attempt to control the information space. Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolagari, spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbia Central Command, the joint command center of the Iranian Armed Forces: “Hey, Trump! You’re fired! You already know this proposal. Thank you for your attention. Khatam al-Anbia Central Command.”

Military advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader Mohsen Rezaei: “The war will continue until we receive compensation for our losses and all economic sanctions are lifted.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry: “The US President’s statements are part of efforts to reduce energy prices and buy time to implement his military plans.” Thirty people have been arrested in Iran on charges of transmitting classified data to Israel and the United States, according to the Islamic Republic’s Ministry of Intelligence. Starlink devices, firearms, and bladed weapons were also found among the detainees. According to Islamic Resistance media, responding to Trump’s proposal to nominate the speaker of the parliament, “The enemy is pursuing three objectives by spreading false news about the speaker of the Iranian Parliament: Defamation of one of the highest levels of power; Creating divisions among Iranians; Monitoring the movements of political decision-makers and targeted assassinations.”

Retired Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr was appointed Secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security by presidential decree, with the approval of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution (IRIB). Zolghadr succeeds Ali Larijani.

Senior officials from Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan held separate meetings with White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. According to Reuters: “The United States has informed Israel of the talks with Iran.”

Donald Trump also harshly criticized the opposition: “The Democrats are putting our country at grave risk during this period, a period they call a war. They call it a war. We call it a military operation.” Ynet reports that April 9th ​​is set as the end date for the conflict with Iran. This will allow Trump to arrive in Israel on Independence Day and receive a state honor, an Israeli source told the outlet. Furthermore, according to White House rumors, Trump blames Hegseth for the war: “Pete, I think you were the first to speak. You said, ‘Let’s do it.'”

On the evening of the 23rd, it was announced that the 2,200 Marines of the 31st MEU, aboard the USS Tripoli and the USS New Orleans, had entered CENTCOM waters, the same day as Trump’s so-called deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The force will take several days to reach the Strait area. The move, according to the WSJ, comes in addition to US reinforcements following Iranian disruptions to maritime traffic along the crucial oil route.

Talks between the US and Iranian delegations were reported only by US and Israeli media, citing Pakistani, Turkish, and Egyptian officials. “US Vice President J.D. Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner are expected to meet with Iranian officials in Islamabad this week, following Trump’s phone call with the Pakistani army chief.” The Wall Street Journal states “that Egyptian intelligence directly contacted the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, bypassing the Iranian government, asking the Revolutionary Guards to Suspend attacks on the Arabian Peninsula for five days, in exchange for a promise from the United States and Israel not to target Iran’s power grid. Apparently, rational mediators like Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan understand that Arab egos know no bounds and that bombing for a fourth week will infuriate them, effectively forcing them to join the coalition. This will guarantee social collapse in the region and a global economic crisis. Negotiations between Oman, Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan are underway.” This news is somewhat questionable, as the Pasdaran do not engage in foreign policy decisions other than those in the government’s service.

What is certain is that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received the ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states, as well as the Jordanian ambassador to Ankara, in Ankara. It appears that Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of seeking an end to this conflict.

Telephone conversation between Wang Yi and Abbas Araghchi. Xinhua news agency announced Tuesday evening that the Chinese Foreign Minister had a telephone conversation with Araghchi. According to the announcement, Wang Yi and Araghchi discussed and consulted on current developments in the Middle East. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi: “China will continue to adhere to an objective and fair position and will oppose the infringement of other countries’ sovereignty. China will actively work to promote peace and end the war, and will make efforts to for peace and stability in the region.”

Russia is also starting to raise its voice. Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu declared: “The unjustified aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran undermines years of efforts to resolve the nuclear issue.” “Russia is ready to work with Vietnam and the countries of the South and East to overcome the consequences of the adventure against Iran.” “There are still no indications that the United States and Israel intend to end their adventure against Iran.”

Israel announced that Iran bombed the home of Member of the Knesset (Knesset) Mirav Ben Ari this morning, but she was in Parliament at the time of the attack. According to Israel Hayom, an assassination attempt against Israeli National Security Minister Ben Gvir was foiled by the MGB and Israeli police. The suspect, in his 20s, had contacts with Islamist elements in Yemen and Turkey and had expressed a desire to carry out a suicide attack. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

According to Prime Minister Netanyahu: “President Trump believes that the advantages of war can be used to reach an agreement that protects our vital interests.” Israeli Minister Bazael Smotrich called for the annexation of southern Lebanon: “Israel’s borders should change due to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.”

Many Israeli newspapers have reported that Ayatollah Mutaiba Khamenei has agreed to secret talks. This also appears to be a media stunt, given that Mutaiba Khamenei was clear about it in his speech, stating that there will be no ceasefire, but rather a halt to the war only after the causes of the war are resolved, starting with a halt to Israeli bombings in Iran, Lebanon, and Gaza.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Beri, in an interview with the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, stated: “I hope for a comprehensive agreement that includes an end to the Israeli war in Lebanon.” In response to a question about whether the Lebanese president had raised the issue of appointing a Shiite member of the Lebanese delegation to negotiate with Israel, Beri stated: “I am focused on the issue of displaced persons, which we must address with the utmost seriousness.” He expressed concern that “Israel will take advantage of this situation to sow discord.”

According to the Saudi-run Al-Hadath Channel: “Hezbollah and the Amal Movement have asked the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon to reject the Lebanese Foreign Ministry’s request to leave the country. The Iranian ambassador is also reported to have contacted Hezbollah and Amal, asking them to intervene against his expulsion.” The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on March 24 that it was revoking the accreditation of the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Reza Sheibani, and giving him until Sunday to leave Lebanon. But the Al-Ahd news site quoted a Lebanese ministerial source as saying: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ decision to consider the Iranian ambassador an undesirable person does not represent the government. The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is about to reverse its decision regarding the Iranian ambassador.”

Britain will provide Bahrain with anti-aircraft missile systems to repel Iranian attacks, Starmer said: “The issue arose urgently over the weekend. We are doing the same in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.”

Despite the silence of UAE officials, the country’s gas exports have been halted. In response to the attack on separate facilities in South Pars, Iran targeted the UAE’s Habshan gas field, while the Emirates claimed to have intercepted Iranian drones.

Two Indian ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz with Iran’s permission. The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has not imposed any sanctions on Iran-linked oil tankers during this conflict. At least 235 active tankers have been identified that have not yet been blacklisted. Donald Trump has claimed to be able to control the Strait of Hormuz and oil shipments. Contradicting Trump’s claims are two Iranian journalists who traveled to the center of the Strait of Hormuz to expose the reality: “We saw ships turning off their engines to get permission from Iran to pass.”

Bahrain is quietly promoting a new draft resolution at the United Nations to establish a naval mission to ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz after the cessation of hostilities. Manama is acting as a spokesperson for two regional sponsors, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who are pushing for a local initiative while Tehran threatens to close the strategic sea route to global trade. These new diplomatic efforts by the Gulf states complement the initiatives launched late last week by France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan. On Saturday, several other countries joined them, including Norway, Sweden, New Zealand, and Slovenia.

Although there is unilateral political will to continue these efforts, resources are insufficient, and only a limited number of vessels are currently available. In the United Kingdom, for example, maintenance problems in the Royal Navy have reduced its power projection capabilities. Slovenia’s navy numbers only 130 sailors and two surface ships. Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron raised the possibility of creating a United Nations framework for this international mission in the Strait of Hormuz, as a way to secure the support of more countries, particularly India. European and Gulf governments are now seeking to consolidate these two initiatives into a single resolution.

And now a look at the open military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated as of 4:00 PM on March 24. US Air Force Magazine: “Estimates indicate that at least 20 US aircraft have been damaged or destroyed since the start of the war with Iran.” U.S. Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (31st MEU) conducted live-fire exercises aboard the USS Tripoli (LHA-7), operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of ​​operations, en route to the Middle East in support of Operation Epic Fury. Senior military officials are evaluating the possibility of deploying a combat brigade from the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, consisting of approximately 3,000 paratroopers assigned to the Rapid Reaction Force (IRF), which can deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours, as well as elements of the division’s headquarters at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to support U.S. military operations in Iran, according to the New York Times.

Four U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker tankers took off from Bucharest and are believed to be headed to the Middle East to attack Iran on the night of March 23.

The Royal Navy’s Dragon destroyer has arrived in Cyprus and will begin operational integration into the country’s defence system.

Iran and Hezbollah carried out numerous attacks against Israel between March 23 and 24. Attacks were recorded in: Dimona, northern Israel, with impacts prompting a distress call from the IDF. Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets into Haifa. One rocket fell on a building in Kiryat Haim, north of Haifa. Hezbollah continued three waves of bombing in Nahariya, Haifa. On the morning of March 24, Iranian missiles struck Building No. 11 on Louis Marshall Street, believed to be a facility belonging to the Israeli security establishment. Several important military, security, and economic sites are located nearby, including: Beit HaHayal (Soldier’s House), 500 meters away; approximately 1.7 km from the Shin Bet headquarters. Approximately 1.7 km from Camp Aviv, which houses the headquarters of the Israeli military spokesman and the army’s foreign affairs department. Also approximately 1.7 km from the Kirya base, home to the Israeli Ministry of Defense. Hezbollah announced that it had struck the Israeli radar station at Magd al-Tifen, located south of the settlement of Ma’alot-Tarshiha, with drones. Tel Aviv was hit. The body of an IDF reserve soldier was found dead in Bat Yam after shooting himself inside a shelter. Around 12:00 on March 24, a new launch from Iran was detected, targeting Israeli targets. At 16:00, sirens went off in Yirka, in the Western Galilee.

Beginning on the afternoon of March 23, Israel launched a new wave of attacks against infrastructure across Iran after Trump announced the suspension of all attacks.

Israeli sources reported on the afternoon of March 24: Iranian missiles targeting US bases in Jordan were monitored.

According to Israeli media, 100 Israeli army casualties have been reported since the beginning of the battle with Iran and Hezbollah. Hezbollah estimates the number of deaths is higher, based on cemetery data. Shortly after midnight, an Israeli infantry unit headed toward Halta Farm, on the outskirts of Kfarchouba, southern Lebanon. As soon as residents heard the incursion, the cries of women and children filled the area. One person was killed and two were arrested.

A soldier was injured with moderate injuries in southern Lebanon. An Israeli drone targeted the city of Tyre, southern Lebanon, on the afternoon of March 24. The city of Rashaf was also targeted in a raid.

The Syrian army: “One of our bases was hit by a rocket from Iraqi territory.”

On the evening of March 23, explosions were reported in Erbil, Iraq. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched a drone attack on the U.S. consulate. On March 24, explosions occurred in Sulaimaniyah province.

Late in the evening of March 23, explosions were heard near U.S. bases in Kuwait. At 2:00 a.m. on March 4, sirens were still sounding. Power was outages occurred in much of Kuwait.

Explosions in Bahrain. Amazon Web Services operations in Bahrain were disrupted due to drone activity, Reuters reported, citing an Amazon spokesperson. This is the second time that drones have impacted AWS operations in the country.

U.S. officials told CBS News that at least a dozen underwater mines, believed to be Iranian-made and of the magnetically charged Maham 3 and Maham 7 types, are currently deployed in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran will mine all sea lanes in the Persian Gulf if the United States decides to conduct a ground operation on the Iranian coast or islands, the country’s Defense Council said. “Any attempt by the enemy to infiltrate the Iranian coast or islands will result in the mining of all sea lanes and lines of communication in the Persian Gulf and along the coast with various types of naval mines, including floating mines that can be laid from the shore,” the statement read.

Some ships are crossing the Strait of Hormuz, passing through the “Iranian toll gate” set up between the islands of Qeshm and Larak. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Navy: “We forced the container ship Selen to withdraw because it did not have a permit to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.” The passage of any ship through the Strait of Hormuz requires full coordination with Iranian maritime sovereignty.

The Tasnim News Agency reported that “9 people were killed, 28 injured, and 20 homes were damaged in a joint Zionist-American attack in Tabriz” on the morning of March 24. Iranian air defense shot down a U.S. copy of the Shahed (LUCAS) autonomous guided missile. On the night of March 23, numerous reports of strong explosions were reported in Tehran. A gas management plant and pressure reduction station in Isfahan were hit. The gas pipeline at the Khorramshahr power plant was targeted, Fars News Agency reported. The special governor of Khorramshahr stated: “Fortunately, the incident did not cause any casualties and did not affect the operation of the station, which continues uninterrupted.” Imam Ali Hospital in Andimeshk, Iran, was evacuated and put out of service after direct attacks by the United States and Israel.

In the late morning of March 24, the United States and Israel launched missiles from Kuwait toward the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Revolutionary Guards: “The 78th wave of Operation True Promise 4” targeted “Eilat, Dimona, north of Tel Aviv, and several US military bases in the region, which were precisely hit by Emad and Ghadr multiple-warhead missiles, along with attack drones.” The Flight Radar 24 website reported the sending of a distress signal by a U.S. B-52 strategic bomber, which likely participated in operations against Iran.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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