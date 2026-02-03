ISRAELIRANWAR. Iran: Iran-US negotiations reopened. Israeli bombing of southern Lebanon and Gaza

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will be in Israel today and tomorrow. Meanwhile, Donald Trump, in one of his numerous statements regarding the Iranian issue, stated: “Only Iran knows they have a deadline for a deal. I conveyed this message to them. They want a deal.”

In the previous round of talks on the nuclear deal, held in April 2025, Donald Trump had set a deadline of 60 days (about two months) for Iran. The deadline was June 13, 2025, but the United States joined the Israeli attack about a week late. Furthermore, during the war itself (June 2025), Trump issued another ultimatum: two weeks to decide whether to increase American involvement or call a ceasefire. Now Trump is again talking about a new deadline (secret, “only they know”), but it is expected to be shorter than the second one, given the time that has passed since the proposal.

Meanwhile, Iran has announced that the Iranian president has given the green light to talks with the United States. The green light comes after a meeting in the Kremlin where Putin received Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who was on a surprise visit to Russia. On the sidelines of the meeting, Ali Larijani said: “Despite the belligerent atmosphere in the media, a basis for negotiations is being created.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ FARS news agency reported that “Iranian President Pezeshkian has ordered negotiations with the United States.” The negotiations will take place in Türkiye in the coming days. FARS’s claims regarding the transfer of enriched nuclear materials have been denied: Dr. Ali Bagheri, Vice President for Foreign Policy at the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council, stated: “Iran has no intention of transferring enriched nuclear materials to any country, and the talks do not address this issue.”

This week, Iran begins celebrating the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which brought the Ayatollah regime to power: Supreme Leader Khamenei published a photo of himself praying at the tomb of his predecessor, Ayatollah Khomeini (celebrations in Iran last about 10 days a year). Tensions remained high in Iran throughout the weekend: Members of the Iranian parliament donned the uniforms of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and chanted slogans such as “Death to America” ​​and “Death to Israel.”

Egypt and Qatar are also working quietly to avoid an escalation. Egyptian President al-Sisi: “We are working quietly and making great efforts to promote dialogue with Iran and prevent a possible escalation. The crisis with Iran is worsening and could affect the entire region. Any military action with Iran would have very serious consequences for the stability of the region.” Iranian President Pezeshkian told Egyptian President al-Sisi: “We are deeply convinced that war will not benefit Iran, the United States, or the region.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in an interview with CNN: “We are not afraid of war, we are afraid of making mistakes, and I think President Trump is smart enough to make the right choice.”

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman is scheduled to travel to Iran on February 1st. Other Iranian opposition sources report that an unscheduled visit by the Qatari prime minister and foreign minister to Tehran under a US mandate was scheduled to take place on January 31st.

Indeed, starting Friday, January 31, during a one-hour closed-door briefing with experts from a Middle East think tank and representatives of several Jewish organizations in Washington, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman declared that if President Donald Trump does not follow through on his threats against Iran, the regime will ultimately emerge stronger, four sources present at the meeting told Axios. Saudi Arabia reiterated that it fully supports efforts to reach a diplomatic solution between the United States and Iran and will not allow its airspace or territory to be used for any military action against Iran.

On February 1, the Wall Street Journal reported: “No U.S. airstrikes against Iran are expected in the near future, as the United States continues to deploy air defense systems in the region in case of an Iranian response.”

Israeli Army Chief of Staff Zamir visited the United States over the weekend and met with senior American officials amid tensions with Iran. Zamir flew to the United States on a private jet, I don’t know to make it harder to detect the unusual flight before Saturday. This is the same plane that was chartered in recent months for the Mossad and senior intelligence officials in connection with hostage-release negotiations.

On February 2, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the American destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas departed the port of Eilat after a scheduled visit. CENTCOM stated that the visit was part of ongoing maritime cooperation between the United States and Israel, aimed at strengthening security in the Mediterranean Sea, the Gulf of Aqaba, and the Red Sea.

Finally, Mike Pompeo: “The United States has done everything it can for the armed insurgents in Iran.” The former US Secretary of State, in an interview with Israeli Channel 13, said: “The United States and Trump have provided a lot of help to the insurgents in Iran, but you may not see it all.” It’s only about “regime change,” not “helping the Iranian people.”

Regarding US and Israeli accusations of Israeli enrichment of Ukrainian uranium, Western intelligence agencies have found no indication that Tehran is enriching uranium to weapons-grade levels. New York Times.

Returning to Israel’s internal affairs, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar have decided, in response to South Africa’s false accusations against Israel on the international stage and the unilateral and unjustified action against the head of the Israeli embassy in South Africa, to declare South Africa’s high diplomatic representative, Envoy Sean Edward Beinveldt, “persona non grata” and to force him to leave Israel within 72 hours. Further measures will be considered.

And now a look at the military scenarios, updated at 2:30 PM on February 2. Over the weekend, the deployment of air defense systems and other military equipment in the US Central Command area of ​​responsibility continued, as a C-5M strategic heavy lift aircraft departed Ramstein Air Base in Germany for Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Over the past 24 hours, more than 20 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and two C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft have arrived or are currently en route to bases in the Middle East, and it appears the current US Air Force equipment deployment is reaching its peak, similar to what was seen before the attacks on Iran last June. The deployment peaked on January 30.

As early as February 1st, a social media post announced: “Trump has been forced to retreat, according to media reports… According to satellite imagery taken several hours ago, Sentinel-2 data shows that the aircraft carrier CVN-72 Abraham Lincoln has left the Sea of ​​Oman and is heading toward the Indian Ocean.” Also on February 1st, satellite imagery of the US air base on Diego Garcia shows no American bombers at the base.

On February 1st, Iran reported testing air defense systems in eastern Tehran. On January 31st, three An-124-100 military transport aircraft (two from Irkutsk) and one Il-76TD arrived in Iran from Russia.

An explosion was reported in a building in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, near the Strait of Hormuz. Local authorities say a gas explosion occurred in an apartment, killing four people. The Iranian news agency Tasnim denied reports that the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy was killed in the explosion. The United States and Israel immediately denied any possible attack.

The Iran Nuances website, citing Iranian sources, reports that Iranian naval exercises with the participation of China and Russia will be held in the northern Indian Ocean in mid-February.

In any case, it is learned that the Tehran Municipality has designated 82 subway stations and 300 commercial parking lots in Tehran as shelters. Electricity for 2.5 million people. On February 1, Ayatollah Khamenei warned on his Hebrew account about the United States and Israel.

On February 2, an Iranian drone once again flew toward the Arabian Sea to reconnoitre the USS Lincoln and its carrier strike group. The Iranians are conducting unprecedented levels of drone reconnaissance, even after warnings from CENTCOM. Internal Security in West Tehran: Four foreigners involved in armed uprisings in the Beharestan area arrested, carrying hand grenades.

Following reports of US attempts to advance negotiations with Iran, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported a statement from a senior official of a pro-Iranian militia in Iraq, who said Iran had asked its allies in the region to prepare for all scenarios, including the possibility of a full-scale war. He also emphasized that “the current preparations are serious, not cosmetic, and are part of the preparations for scenarios being considered at the highest levels.”

Over the weekend, the Druze protested against the Syrian government, demanding independence. As part of the integration agreement between Damascus and the SDF, Syrian government forces seized control of al-Hasakah, in northeastern Syria, from the SDF. Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa spoke by telephone with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed events in the region and the agreement between the Syrian government and the Kurds. Syrian forces have also begun to advance into the countryside of Ayn al-Arab, in northern Syria, taking over positions from the SDF.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon last weekend. The Israeli Air Force launched airstrikes in southern Lebanon. The IDF killed a senior official from Hezbollah’s engineering department, who was working on restoring infrastructure in southern Lebanon. Israeli forces attacked a car in the town of Saksakiya, located in the Sidon region of southern Lebanon.

On February 2, the IDF also issued evacuation orders for parts of the villages of Kfar Tibnit and Ain Qana in southern Lebanon, stating that they would soon target “Hezbollah’s military infrastructure” and encouraging all civilians to flee immediately. They then attacked the two towns. Three Israeli airstrikes hit the town of Kfar Tibnit in southern Lebanon. An Israeli airstrike also hit Ain Qana in southern Lebanon. The IDF claims the airstrikes targeted weapons depots used by Hezbollah.

According to the Alma Research Center: “Israel carried out 87 airstrikes on Lebanon in January 2026, the highest number since the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel on November 27, 2024.”

The IDF continues to strike Gaza. On January 31, a police station in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City was recently attacked. Hamas police officers were reportedly killed and wounded on the spot. On February 2, Israel bombed the tents of survivors in Gaza who had previously survived the bombing of their homes.

