ISRAELIRANWAR. Flights from the United States to West Asia continue. Iran already in offensive mode.

Flight tracking data indicates that since February 6, US transport aircraft have departed from Texas for Europe, with West Asia as their final destination.

Since January 23, more than 50 flights have been conducted. Of these, at least 10 flights are currently operating to undisclosed destinations. Of the completed flights, 36 departed from Fort Hood (home of the 69th Air Defense Brigade: two THAAD batteries), eight from Fort Bliss (home of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command: three Patriot batteries and three THAAD batteries), and six from Kadena Air Base (home of the 1st Air Defense Battalion: Patriot systems).

Germany’s Spangdahlem Air Base also issued a NOTAM announcing the transition to 24-hour operations, indicating an increase in US transport flights to Europe and air bases in the Middle East, flights believed to be carrying air defense systems with West Asia as their final destination. Last year, at least 115 transport flights were carried out to deliver air defense systems to bases in West Asia.

Aside from Iran, on February 6, following the recent declaration of a no-fly zone over Semnan province, several missile launches were observed from western Iran. Eyewitnesses report ballistic missile trails, which some believe could be those of launches from Kermanshah or Asadabad.

And while Iran and the United States are increasingly at loggerheads, with Israel prepared for any eventuality, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated in an interview with RT, regarding the growing tensions between Washington and Tehran, that Iran is a close ally of Russia and that Moscow cannot remain indifferent to growing regional complexities. He emphasized that the tense relations between the United States and Iran have the potential to explode not only for Iran, but for the entire West Asia.

General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, announced that, “following the 12-day conflict and ongoing US-Israeli actions, Iran has shifted from a defensive posture to an offensive, rapid-strike doctrine. This shift incorporates asymmetric and aggressive strategies, designed to enable rapid and decisive responses to threats. He emphasized—live on television—that the armed forces’ determination to confront their adversaries is at its highest, warning that any miscalculation would trigger an immediate and uncompromising response. Backed by military might and popular support, Iran will remain vigilant and fully prepared to face any threat.”

And precisely in this vein are the launches of observation drones targeting American ships. In early February, the United States, sensing the threat of a Shad 129 overflight, scrambled an F-35 and shot it down. For now, both sides are simply displaying their military capabilities and preparing for the worst. The hope remains that a solution can be found through negotiations.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

