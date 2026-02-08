ISRAELIRANWAR. If Tehran is hit, Iran’s first target will be the United Arab Emirates. Iranian missile sites are being rebuilt.

Following the collapse of the Muscat talks and while waiting to see if a fourth round of talks will actually take place, fears of war have revived in the Middle East, reaching as far as Asia. Iranian foreign affairs specialist Khoshcheshm has stated that Iran has a wide range of American targets to strike in the United Arab Emirates.

Khoshcheshm claims that Iran has no problem with the UAE itself, but maintains that the UAE, particularly Dubai, is the main support hub for US military, financial, technological, and logistical operations in the region. He argues that if the United States were to make a hostile move, Iran would target these “Achilles’ heels” rather than start an outright war.

He listed five key strategic objectives: Dubai Airport Free Zone and Logistics Hub—a hub for US transportation and military support. Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)—a major hub for US financial operations and money laundering. Dubai Internet/Data Hub—hosting major US technology companies (Meta, Google, Microsoft, etc.) supporting the US military.

Dubai Silicon Oasis—engineering and technology companies tied to US military supply chains. And finally, Jebel Ali—a key transit and logistics hub for US companies and personnel.

He emphasizes that this is about deterrence, not a declaration of war, and claims that Iran could easily strike these targets, even without missiles, and could use rockets from its coastal sites.

Meanwhile, Iran has rebuilt some military sites destroyed during the 12-Day War, as satellite imagery shows. These include an Iranian missile site near Imad. But more generally, at least according to the New York Times: “More than half of the Iranian missile sites targeted last June are in advanced stages of construction and repair.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

