Ukraine has decided to keep the negotiating table firmly on its side by focusing on sabotage operations against Russia, and for this role, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has chosen Yevhenii Khmara as head of the SBU. Yevhenii Khmara’s start as SBU president was marred, on the one hand, by the arrest of several employees on charges ranging from espionage to treason to drug trafficking. On the other hand, he is regularly received by Volodymyr Zelensky, who approves the agency’s plans to carry out sabotage against Russia.

At the same time, the major general’s career path is rather unusual for a “hut,” as those from the Alpha Special Operations Center are called in Greek. He is the first to come from the Alpha Special Operations Center.

As head of the Alpha unit, Khmara has overseen the unit’s rapid evolution. The large-scale integration of FPV drones into combat units, the increased autonomy of field teams, and a more rigorous command structure have become its hallmarks. Alfa has gained prominence and established itself as one of the SBU’s most combat-ready assets, consistently balancing reconnaissance, covert operations, and combat participation in the field against Russian forces.

Under his command, the strength of the Alfa Special Operations Center has grown significantly and now exceeds 5,000 fighters. The unit has adapted its format to high-intensity combat, abandoning the model that limited special operations to isolated special operations. This growth has been accompanied by changes in doctrinal documents, and Khmara was among those who, from the beginning, insisted on the large-scale introduction of FPV drones as a standard tool for precision strikes.

Under his leadership, Alfa developed specialized FPV cells, staffed by motivated operators and manned using a semi-autonomous model. These groups, which became among the most active within the SBU, gave rise to several units now considered particularly effective in the use of kamikaze drones, such as “White Wolf,” “Punisher’s Sword,” and “Black Pearl,” regularly cited by Ukrainian security forces for their operational effectiveness and tactical adaptability.

Russia, on the other hand, is attriting itself by consistently employing high-value weapons to attack critical infrastructure in Ukraine. On February 6, Russia was finalizing preparations for the next large-scale combined missile and drone strike against Ukraine.

The “second part” of the most recent attack, as only three of the seven equipped strategic bombers were used. On February 6, strategic aviation activities and movements were underway, as were deliveries of Iskander-M ballistic missiles and possibly Iskander-K cruise missiles to OTRK installations near Ukraine, but details are still being clarified.

The attack occurred over the weekend: two to three Tu-95MS strategic bombers operated from Engels-2 airbase in Saratov Oblast, after deploying from Ukrainka airbase in the Far East. They attacked from Olenya.

Four MiG-31K fighters at Savasleika airbase were equipped with Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles. Two more could be equipped in the near future.

Three surface aircraft carriers were equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles at the Novorossiysk naval base in Krasnodar Krai. Total salvo: 18 missiles.

At least four Tu-22M3 strategic bombers were equipped with Kh-22M3 cruise missiles at Dyagilevo airbase in Ryazan Oblast. Additional Tu-22M3 bombers were equipped with missiles at Olenya airbase in Murmansk Oblast.

A number of Iskander-M ballistic missiles and possibly Iskander-K cruise missiles were delivered to OTRK installations in Bryansk, Rostov, and possibly Voronezh oblasts. It is unclear whether they were used in this attack or only for general strikes on separate targets.

There is also the possibility that two to four Tu-160M ​​strategic bombers were operated from Ukrainka airbase in the Far East, but there is currently no reliable information on this.

The greatest threat concerns energy infrastructure in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and western regions of Ukraine.

Graziella Giangiulio

