ISRAELIRANWAR. Another girls’ school hit by Israeli-American attacks. Hormuz closed: two ships hit by Khatam al-Anbiya. The US asks NATO allies for help.

Putin reportedly assured Trump that Russia is not providing Iran with data for attacks on US targets, according to Steve Witkoff: “During a conversation with the president, the Russians stated that they had not shared intelligence. We can take their word for it,” Trump’s special representative said.

Meanwhile, according to the New York Times, 17 US bases were damaged in the war with Iran, with eight military deaths reported, and the Pentagon confirmed that approximately 140 US service members were injured during Operation Epic Fury, 108 of whom returned to duty.

The Trump administration is reportedly asking Israel not to carry out further attacks on Iranian energy facilities, particularly oil facilities. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright deleted a post on X that claimed the US Navy had escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the continuity of global oil supplies. Shortly thereafter, a U.S. official told Reuters that the U.S. military had not escorted any ships through this critical oil route. The U.S. Navy informed the shipping industry that it was currently unable to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Chris Murphy also stated: “Trump’s war plans against Iran are ‘incoherent and incomplete,'” the senator revealed after a briefing.

Donald Trump threatened Iran: “If Iran does not immediately remove the mines from the Strait of Hormuz, the military consequences for Iran will be unprecedented.” Some analysts argue that these statements are preparations for a landing on Iranian islands to seize control of the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian oil exports.

The war with Iran will last at least another two weeks and is unlikely to end with the overthrow of the Ayatollahs’ regime, reports the Israeli publication Ynet, citing sources. The publication notes that “the euphoria that characterized the start of the operation has given way to disappointment and pessimism, as the Iranian regime still appears ‘stable.'”

“At the beginning of the war, one of its objectives was considered the overthrow of the Iranian regime. Now, the regime is believed to remain stable, and the scenario of a possible uprising against the government or other regime change options appears unlikely,” the publication writes.

Also speaking from the United States, US Senator Blumenthal, after a closed-door briefing, stated: “We appear to be on track to deploy American troops on the ground in Iran.” “My questions have remained unanswered, and I will demand answers because the American people deserve to know.”

Former Pentagon analyst Michael Maloof, regarding Trump’s comments about Tomahawk missiles targeting the girls’ school in Minab, stated: “US Tomahawks killed students in Minab.” He claims it was a “double whammy” attack: one missile hit the school and another the survivors. “Children should not have been involved in this. Civilians should be off limits.”

Canadian police have announced increased security around the Israeli and US embassies and consulates in Ottawa and Toronto following the bombing of the US consulate in Toronto today.

Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy to the EU, said: “The EU is targeting Iran with new sanctions. The restrictions target 19 officials and organizations.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Iran: “We are concerned that there is apparently no common plan for how this war can be ended convincingly and quickly.”

Spain is reducing its relations with Israel, recalling its ambassador. The Spanish embassy in Tel Aviv will be managed by a chargé d’affaires.

Since the start of the Iran-US war, the Turkish Central Bank’s reserves have decreased by $13 billion. Net reserves have fallen to $79 billion, while foreign currency sales continue. Bankers emphasize that Turkey is conducting large-scale interventions to stabilize the market; official data will be published soon.

Israel plans to increase its defense budget by approximately $13 billion to finance a war with Iran. Prime Minister Netanyahu: “We are achieving great successes in the war, but it is very expensive and we will need tens of billions in additional funds.”

Netanyahu once again addresses the Iranian people, who cannot hear him due to the internet failure: “The ayatollahs and their collaborators are fleeing, but these cowards have nowhere to hide. In the coming days, we will create the conditions for you can take your destiny into your own hands. When the right moment comes, and it is rapidly approaching, we will pass the baton to you. Prepare to seize the moment!”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar: “We are not seeking an endless war. We will continue until the moment we and our partners deem it appropriate to stop.”

Bahrain is redeploying its civilian aircraft to Saudi Arabia. Qatar’s Interior Ministry: “There is a serious security threat; everyone should stay home and not go out to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqch said: “American officials are publishing false news to manipulate the markets.” “This will not protect them from the inflationary tsunami they have imposed on the Americans. The markets are facing the largest shortage in history.”

Araqchi maintains that the accusations that Iran planned to attack the United States or its troops are false. He believes Washington is using this accusation to justify erroneous military actions. The minister added that the attacks against Iran are a “dangerous adventure planned by Israel” and that the American public is paying the price. Iran’s conditions for negotiations, according to Al-Mayadeen, Tehran has set three conditions for the start of negotiations: “Complete lifting of sanctions against Iran. International guarantees of the right to a civilian nuclear program with a closed fuel cycle.” Compensation for damage caused by the attacks.”

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Space Force, Majid Musaavi, stated that “the enemy will soon face new surprises.” The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence has arrested a foreign national who “was conducting espionage activities on behalf of the United States and Israel and acting as an intermediary for two Gulf countries.” The Ministry also claims to have arrested 30 spies, domestic mercenaries, and operatives of Israel and the United States in recent days.

Ten advanced drones of the Heron TP, Hermes 450 and 900, and Orbiter types were targeted and shot down in the areas of Arak, Isfahan, Tehran, Lorestan, and Qom. Since the start of the Ramadan War, the number of drones downed by the Army and IRGC air defense systems has reached 102. Fragments of a Tomahawk cruise missile were recovered at the site of the double attack on a girls’ school in Minab. Images released by Iranian authorities show components with serial numbers traceable to the US defense companies Bell Aerospace Technologies and Globe Motors. Analysts say the debris belongs to a US-made missile produced after 2014. Similar fragments have previously been recovered following missile attacks in Syria and Yemen.

The Baloch Shahozehi tribe (a Sunni tribe that produced members of Jaish al-Adl) has pledged allegiance to Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the third leader of the Islamic Revolution. A significant number of people attended the funeral ceremony for the “martyrs of the Ramadan war.”

During a telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, the discussion continued on the situation in the Middle East in relation to the Israeli-American aggression against Iran, the Kremlin reports. The Russian president reiterated his principled position in favor of a rapid de-escalation of the conflict and its political resolution. Masoud Pezeshkian thanked Russia for its support, particularly for providing humanitarian aid to Iran. The Russian Consulate General was damaged in the attack in Isfahan, Iran, according to Foreign Minister Spox Zakharova. “A flagrant violation of… fundamental international law.” Russian Nuclear Energy Corporation: 150 Rosatom employees evacuated from the Bushehr nuclear power plant, with approximately 450 Russian employees still at the plant.

And now a look at the ongoing military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 2:00 PM on March 11. The US military has reportedly relocated all THAAD batteries from Korea to the Middle East.

OSINT and flight tracking sources: Three B-1B bombers took off from Fairford Air Base in the UK to strike Iran. One of three B-1B bombers assigned to the US Air Force’s 28th Airlift Wing took off from RAF Fairford yesterday morning on a mission. Its first strike mission against Iran from bases in the United Kingdom

The Dragon destroyer has finally headed to Cyprus and recently left Portsmouth. The RAF has begun using its MQ-9B drones from Cyprus to support US-Israeli air operations.

The United States has asked Romania to deploy fighter jets to Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, which could be used in operations in the Middle East, Digi24 reports, citing data from the country’s Supreme National Defense Council. This involves the deployment of American troops and fighter jets to Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base. Romania has granted the United States permission to deploy aircraft and up to 500 troops to support operations in Iran.

IDF: We have destroyed most of the assets of the Internal Security Forces and the Basij in Ilam province and continue to systematically and large-scale destroy the facilities and capabilities of the Internal Security Forces, the Basij, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Long night in Israel: interceptions in central Israel, approximately 300 missiles targeting Israel, approximately half of which were equipped with cluster munitions. Iranian missiles fired at: Tel Aviv; eight rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the Galilee region. Hezbollah fired two missiles that bypassed air defense systems without raising the alarm and hit their target. At 12:37 a.m., sirens were still being sounded in Israel for incoming missiles from Iran. Reports of rockets falling near Al-Khader.

An Iranian missile directly hit central Israel after air defense systems failed to intercept it. The IDF is imposing censorship on bombing sites resulting from Iranian attacks in Israel. A military base was hit.

A major wave of attacks was recorded around 32:40 on March 11. Simultaneously, a Hezbollah rocket attack was recorded in northern occupied Palestine. Sirens went off mid-blast. Alarms stopped permanently or were deactivated completely. At 3:30, a new attack from Iran. And while Israel was attacking Iran: Tehran has prepared its new wave of attacks at 12:40 PM Italian time. Iranian military forces have targeted the Israeli military intelligence organization known as “Aman,” Unit 8200, the Green Pine radar, and the submarine command building at the Haifa naval base with drone strikes, and these attacks are continuing. Twenty-nine Israelis were injured last night while “running to shelters” during Iranian missile attacks, according to the Israeli ambulance service. Explosions were recorded in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Sirens sounded at 191 locations. Al Jazeera reported hearing several explosions in Tel Aviv. Israeli media: Sirens now cover the areas of Dan, Sharon, Yarkon, Shfela, and the northern West Bank.

The Muwaffaq Al-Salti air base was targeted by Iranian missiles late on March 10. American bases are currently under attack in Erbil, Baghdad, Jordan, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain. At 9:05 a.m. Italian time, missile attacks were launched against American bases in Jordan. Explosions were heard in the skies above the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Four Iranian diplomats were killed in an Israeli attack on a hotel in Beirut. Abbas Irouvani, Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, announced that in the early hours of Sunday, Israel carried out a deliberate attack on the Ramada Hotel in Beirut, resulting in the martyrdom of four diplomats from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A serious security incident occurred in southern Lebanon. Censorship is preventing publication. Israeli media reports that four rescue helicopters flew to the scene and that at least two Israeli soldiers were injured following a Hezbollah rocket attack. Israel is firing white phosphorus shells at villages in southern Lebanon. Simultaneously with the new wave of IRGC attacks against the Zionist regime, Hezbollah in Lebanon has launched missiles and drones towards Israeli territories. Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance, Hezbollah (6): At 10:10 today, Wednesday, March 11, 2026, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted for the second time a gathering of Israeli army forces south of the city of Khiam with a series of rocket attacks.

A drone crashed in a village in Erbil overnight. Explosions were heard at Erbil airport in Iraqi Kurdistan. The Iraqi Islamic Resistance is targeting the US occupation base Victoria at Baghdad airport.

According to the Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya (Iranian Army): “A barrage of ‘Qadr, Khyber-Shkan, and Emad’ missiles hit the Fifth US Naval Base in the region and the Al-Adid, Al-Adairi, and Al-Harir bases in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, destroying the US military’s operational infrastructure. We urge the deluded US political and military officials in Washington to travel to the region instead of chatting and talking, and to witness what happened firsthand.” At dawn on March 11, Erbil was in flames, with the Iranian Kurdish opposition headquarters in Erbil hit.

A drone struck a US diplomatic facility in Iraq. Between March 1 and 11, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq carried out thirty-one operations using dozens of drones and missiles against occupation bases in Iraq and the region. This brings the total number of operations in the last 12 days to 291, resulting in the deaths of thirteen Americans and dozens of injuries, including serious ones.

Also from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq: “Our brave Mujahideen have conducted four special operations against US bases inside and outside Iraq in the last 24 hours.”

Urgent alert for residents of Lebanon in the following villages, with the IDF requesting evacuations: Matriya Al-Shomar, Al-Khrayeb, Arzi (Saida), Al-Zarariyah, Mazraat Al-Wusta, and Mazraat Jajim.

In Kuwait, US forces lost an MC-12 aircraft following a missile attack on a base in Kuwait. Explosions at a US base in Kuwait. Drones hit the Al-Salem base in Kuwait.

The Shayba oil and gas field in Saudi Arabia was hit after several explosions were heard. The same scene was repeated on the morning of the 11th. Massive explosions occurred in northern Saudi Arabia. This appears to be an attack from Iraq targeting the Shayba oil field in Saudi Arabia. Local media reports indicate that part of the US Embassy in Riyadh is beyond repair “after an attack, including the CIA station located on the upper floor.”

A new wave of Iranian attacks against US facilities in Bahrain occurred overnight. Plumes of smoke rose from one of the buildings in Manama, Bahrain. According to some sources, the home of a senior US official or businessman in Bahrain was targeted. This morning, an attack was launched against US bases in Bahrain.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard targeted US radar at Al Udeida Air Base, and on the morning of the 11th, an attack was launched against US bases in Qatar.

A missile threat was launched against the United Arab Emirates; several explosions were heard in Abu Dhabi. Two drones were shot down. According to the UAE Ministry of Defense, two crew members of an Emirati Apache helicopter died while intercepting a drone after it collided with an Iranian one, and the helicopter crashed.

The Iraqi/Saudi True Promise Brigade threatened to strike the Barakah nuclear facility in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, new explosions punctuated the day in Abu Dhabi, along with drone and missile attacks on US bases in Abu Dhabi.

A drone strike targeted American interests near Dubai International Airport (DXB). The international airport has been evacuated.

The Iran Alert Security account published a geographic map of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, suggesting the closure of the strait in the event of continued aggression by the United States and Israel.

US intelligence agencies have begun seeing signs that Iran is taking steps to plant mines in the shipping channel of the Strait of Hormuz. CNN, citing US intelligence sources, reports: “Iran has planted dozens of mines in the Strait of Hormuz in recent days.”

U.S. intelligence has begun detecting signs that Iran is taking steps to plant some of its 2,000 to 6,000 Iranian, Chinese, and Russian naval mines in shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz, using smaller vessels that can carry two to three mines each, officials told CBS News.

The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority: “An incident has been reported 25 nautical miles northwest of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.” “The captain of a container ship has reported that the vessel sustained damage from what is suspected to be an unknown projectile.”

According to the Central Commanding General Khatam al-Anbiya (Iranian Army): “We will not allow the export of a single liter of oil to America, the Zionists, and their allies through the Strait of Hormuz. Any ship carrying oil to America, Israel, and their allies in this aggression will be a legitimate target for us. Expect an oil price of $200 soon, because you won’t be able to save the oil market with artificial respiration.”

UKMTO reports that two vessels were attacked with live ammunition within minutes of each other. One of the vessels, 11 nautical miles off the coast of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz, was hit, and the crew was evacuated. The second vessel was hit 50 nautical miles northwest of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

IRGC Public Relations: “American aggressors and their allies have no right to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The Israeli-owned, Liberian-flagged “Express Roam” vessel was hit by Iranian shells this morning after ignoring warnings from the IRGC Navy and being abruptly stopped. The Mayuree Naree container ship was also targeted by Iranian fighters after ignoring alerts and warnings from the IRGC Navy and insisting on illegally passing through the Strait of Hormuz.” IRGC Navy Commander: “At the beginning of the war, we declared and still declare that no vessel linked to aggressors against Iran has the right to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. If you have any doubts, come closer and try.”

Mojtaba Khaledi, Spokesperson for the Iranian Red Crescent: “Nearly 19,734 civilian and residential units were damaged.” 16,191 homes were targeted. 77 medical centers and pharmacies, 65 educational centers and schools, and 16 Red Crescent centers were damaged. Seven Red Crescent staff members were injured and one died.

According to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: “In phase 37, the largest number of 2-ton “Khorramshahr” superheavy missiles were fired at American and Israeli bases in multiple stages and continuously.” “The phase targeted the Haila satellite communications center south of Tel Aviv for the second time, as well as military bases in Beersheba, West Jerusalem, and Haifa, along with large-scale American targets in Erbil and the Fifth Marine Corps base in this region.” One-ton Kheibar missiles were also used.

The American base in Arifjan, Kuwait, an important strategic and logistical base for American forces in the region, was also targeted by two missiles from the same missile unit.

On one missile fired at Israel, the Iranians wrote: “In memory of the victims of Epstein Island.”

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya: “Last night, the United States and the Israeli regime targeted one of our banks after failing to achieve their military objectives. This act of illegal and unconventional warfare has given us the green light to strike American and Israeli economic centers and banks in the region. The Americans should prepare for our retaliatory actions. We advise the population to stay at least one kilometer away from banks in the area.”

In Iran, 14 historical cultural sites were targeted in Isfahan alone. Among them is Ashraf Hall. Talar-e Ashraf is a 17th-century Safavid palace in Isfahan, Iran. Governor of Isfahan: Saddam did not do this even during the war in Afghanistan against the Mongols and during the eight-year War of Holy Defense.

This afternoon, the 39th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was launched, “conducted in the name and memory of the martyrs of power, especially the martyred Lieutenant General Amir Mousavi, martyred Commander of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Barmaz Mubarak or Amir al-Mu’minin (AS), against US targets in the region.” Targets: the Al-Adairi helicopter base, key infrastructure at the US base in the port of Mina Salman, the center of the US terrorists’ Fifth Fleet, including the highly critical “Leeds” system, were hit by Iranian missiles and drones. Camp Patriot, equipment warehouses, and the reception and assembly centers for US terrorist soldiers at the Mohammed Al-Ahmad and Ali Al-Salem naval bases were also hit.

In Iraq, the pediatric hospital for disabled children was also hit, and Israeli-American missile strikes targeted the only Marine ambulance in Hormozgan. The ambulance, stationed at the Martyr Fatemeh Nik pier on Hormoz Island, was hit at 12:15 p.m. The marine ambulance is used to transport emergency patients from Hormoz Island to Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan Province.

US/Israeli airstrikes against Pakdasht, southeast of Tehran. Two airstrikes on Khomeyn, Merkazi Province, central Iran. US airstrikes on the port of Shahid Bahonar, west of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran. Airstrikes on Khomeyn, central Iran, two hours ago hit another girls’ school, the Shaghayegh Girls’ School. Graffiti on the school read: “Long live the Shah.” Israeli-American attacks on the Tehran bazaar.

Pakistan has again threatened Iran, citing its so-called mutual defense agreement with Saudi Arabia. “There is no doubt that we will come to Saudi Arabia’s aid, whatever happens and whenever.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/