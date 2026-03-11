ISRAELIRANWAR. Trump lies to Americans about the Tomahawk-stricken school massacre in Minab: “The Iranians have Tomahawks, too.” Tehran rejects the ceasefire.

Trump on CBS: “The war with Iran is almost over. They have no navy, no communications, no air force.” The United States is significantly ahead of schedule by four to five weeks.

Meanwhile, however, the US State Department has helped evacuate 36,000 Americans from the Middle East to the United States. The American satellite imagery company Planet is limiting its imagery of Iran and nearby bases, expanding its monitoring zone, and delaying the release of new satellite imagery by four to 14 days.

In his press conference, Donald Trump lied to the American people about the Minab school massacre. Trump, in response to the confirmed fact that a girls’ school was targeted by a Tomahawk missile, said: “Tomahawks are used by many countries… they are very common.” “The Tomahawk cruise missile is a purely American weapon used only by the US Navy and a few countries, and only with US authorization; those countries are: Australia, Japan, and the Netherlands.” “This weapon requires US approval for export.” Trump: “Iran also has some Tomahawks.” Iran uses domestically developed cruise missiles, not American systems. Furthermore, Iran does not have access to new American weapons. The Iranians displayed debris from the US Tomahawk missile that struck the Minab girls’ school. “Please spare the hypocrisy” — Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Baghaei criticizes EU’s Von der Leyen. “Where was your voice when more than 165 innocent little IRANIAN angels were massacred in the town of Minab?”

According to the Washington Post, citing US officials: “The administration may send a request to Congress this week for an additional war budget.”

The British auxiliary landing ship Lyme Bay, currently in Gibraltar, has been placed on high alert in preparation for a possible deployment to the eastern Mediterranean, according to a statement from the UK Ministry of Defense. The Netherlands intends to send a frigate to Cyprus, joining the list of countries that have deployed their naval forces to the island region.

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission: “Lebanon risks becoming another front in the war with Iran. Hezbollah’s decision to attack Israel with Iranian support puts the entire region at risk. Israel has the right to self-defense, but it must cease operations in Lebanon. Returning to negotiations is the best way to prevent the country from descending into chaos.”

The British newspaper Daily Mail ironically commented on the French president’s visit to Cyprus, calling Nikos Christodoulides’ warm embrace with his French counterpart “the embrace that shamed Starmer.” Macron stated that France’s military presence in the Mediterranean, the Red Sea, and the Strait of Hormuz includes eight warships, an aircraft carrier, and two UDCs. France is planning a “purely defensive” mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, President Macron said in Cyprus.

Turkey has deployed six F-16 fighter jets and an air defense system to Northern Cyprus. NATO has deployed a Patriot air defense system to Malatya to strengthen Turkish airspace, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry. A ballistic missile launched by Iran was destroyed by NATO defense forces deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported. Some fragments of the missile fell on abandoned land in Gaziantep.

Bezalel Smotrich claims that shrapnel pierced his son’s liver during an attack near the Lebanese border that injured eight Israeli soldiers. They were fighting against Hezbollah. According to some Israeli platforms, the minister’s son died from his wounds.

Five years in prison in Israel for publishing images of Iranian missile attacks in Israel: “Anyone who posts on social media a video or image of Iranian missiles hitting Tel Aviv faces up to five years in prison.” Similar measures are in place in Qatar, with 313 arrests. Bahraini authorities are now seeking the death penalty for citizens who document the damage caused by Iranian attacks. Bahraini authorities arrested an Indian engineer who attempted to send classified information to Israel.

Barak Ravid, senior reporter for Axios: “The Mossad regularly uses Iran International for information warfare. Iran International, supported by the Mossad, provides Israel with the coordinates of attacks inside Iran.”

The Lebanese Ministry of Health: “We ask the International agencies to call on Israel to end attacks on rescue workers and ambulance crews.” Lebanese Christian priest Pierre al-Rai was killed in an Israeli attack. He had refused to leave his parish after being invited by the IDF.

Saudi Arabia is starting to reduce oil production as traffic restrictions through the Strait of Hormuz have led to storage facilities filling up, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. The Saudi Foreign Ministry said: “We condemn the attack on the UAE consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan.”

Qatar has warned that a war with Iran could cripple the global economy, MEE reports. “There is no room for it unless economic pressure is increased to the point of prompting other countries to intervene to ensure the cessation of American and Israeli aggression against Iran,” Kharazi said. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Iraq have all reduced oil production. 6.7 million barrels per day, equivalent to 33% of total production. 67 businessmen and companies have left the United Arab Emirates in the last two days, as the country is no longer considered safe.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman sent an official congratulatory message to Mojtaba Khamenei following his election as Iran’s Supreme Leader. In the message, the sultan expressed his “best wishes for Mojtaba’s success and wisdom in assuming his responsibilities as leader.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi: “Negotiations with the United States are no longer on the agenda.” “We are ready to continue missile attacks against them as long as necessary and whenever necessary.” “Nine days after Operation Epic Error, oil prices have doubled, while all commodities are skyrocketing. We know that the United States is plotting against our oil and nuclear facilities in the hope of containing a massive inflationary shock. Iran is fully prepared. And we also have many surprises in store.”

Abbas Araghchi to the Persian Gulf countries: “If they have the right to take all necessary measures to protect their facilities, I think we are equal.” “In fact, we have even more right to take all necessary measures to defend ourselves and protect our people. And that is exactly what we are doing.” “Know this: this is not our war. This is not our choice. This war was imposed on us. We are under aggression and we are defending ourselves.”

Araghchi said in an interview: “They thought they could achieve regime change and a quick and clear victory within two or three days, but they failed. So I think Plan A was a failure. And now they are trying other plans, but they have all failed as well. I don’t think they have a realistic objective in mind. They just started attacking us blindly.” “I don’t think talking to the Americans would be an option anymore. We have a very bitter experience talking to the Americans. They promised us they had no intention of attacking us. Even after saying we had made great progress, they still decided to attack us.”

“Iranian TV confirms that Mujtaba Khamenei was seriously injured.” “IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Majid Mousavi: “From now on, no missiles with warheads weighing less than one ton will be launched.”

Iranian President Pezeshkian told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: “We are ready to ease tensions in the region, but the territories of neighboring countries should not be used to attack us.”

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi: “Several countries, including China, Russia, and France, have contacted Iran for a ceasefire. Our first condition for a ceasefire is the cessation of any new aggression.”

The spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, responding to Trump’s statements about the state of the Iranian armed forces and his claims of Iran’s demise, said: “Trump is trying to exert psychological pressure on Iran through lies and deception. But Iran courageously and resolutely opposes US and Israeli aggression.” “The US Navy is more than 1,000 kilometers from Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, and all US military infrastructure in the region has been destroyed.” “We are continuing the war at full power, and Iran will bring about its end. The Iranian armed forces are ready to protect the region’s oil and security.” “Trump started the war by lying to the American people, but now Iran’s responses have left them confused and helpless.” “Iranian forces are observing the US naval fleet in the Strait of Hormuz and the aircraft carrier ‘Gerald Ford.’ The end of the war is in Iran’s hands.”

Larijani’s reaction to Macron’s request to open the Strait of Hormuz: “It is unlikely that security will be restored in the Strait of Hormuz with the fire of war that the United States… and Israel have created in the region.”

The Arabic website Al-Tariq Al-Arabi reported that the first group of American prisoners, despite varying degrees of injury, were handed over to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s protection teams. Iran’s next steps in handling these prisoners are unknown due to strict security protocols.

Azerbaijan has donated 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran.

And now a look at the open scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated at 2:00 PM on March 10. The United States has intercepted encrypted messages believed to be from from Iran and could serve as an “operational trigger” for sleeper cells outside the country, according to a federal government alert sent to law enforcement agencies – ABC NEWS

The US military lost two more MQ-9 drones in Iran on March 9. The total number of drones lost since the start of the war has reached 11. US Central Command: 5,000 targets attacked to date, including with “special means that cannot be disclosed.” Also: 50 Iranian military ships destroyed or damaged.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Kaine: “B-2 bombers have struck underground missile sites and drone production facilities, attacking ships intended to lay naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.”

The British destroyer Dragon will finally set sail for Cyprus “in the next two days,” as the crew works 22-hour days to prepare the ship for departure after Starmer was criticized for his response. “slow” response to the Iranian crisis.

The United States is partially evacuating its consulate in Adana, Turkey. The State Department also recommends Americans avoid visiting southeastern Turkey due to the risk of armed conflict and terrorist attacks.

IDF spokesman: “We have killed more than 1,900 Iranian regime soldiers.” A satellite communications center south of Tel Aviv was destroyed after being hit by Iranian missiles. Israel lost a key radar system in the last 24 hours.

Two interceptor missiles missed an Iranian ballistic missile over Israel. Hezbollah: “We targeted the Tzeborit base east of the city of Haifa, 35 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, with a swarm of attack drones.” Head of the Israeli settlement of “Margaliot” in northern Israel: “We underestimated Hezbollah’s capabilities.”

Channel 12: “Heavy bombardment of the north tonight and this morning by Hezbollah: 11:29 PM – Lighthouse; 11:29 PM – General siren; 11:59 PM – Launch from Iran to the north; 11:59 PM – Had Nis; 12:00 AM – Rosh Pina; 12:00 AM – Kiryat Shmona; 12:01 AM – Entire north (from Iran); 12:06 AM – Mefo Hamma; 12:36 AM – Upper Galilee; 12:58 AM – Al-Malikiya; 1:00 AM – Harfeish; 1:01 AM – Kafr Fardim; 1:02 AM – Yanuh-Jatt; 1:03 AM – Maalot Tarshicha; 1:04 AM – Givaton; 1:05 AM – Yahalom; 1:37 AM – Avivim; 1:45 AM – Lighthouse; 1:53 AM – Siren General; 2:41 – Kfar Giladi; 2:42 – Kiryat Shmona; 2:42 – Hegoshim; 3:49 – Al-Mutla; 3:52 – Yiftah; 3:54 – Yiftah; 7:00 – Yair; 7:00 – Shlomi”

At 9:00 a.m., missiles were detected from Iran heading toward “Israel.” Tel Aviv is under attack. Explosions and missile attacks targeting central and southern Israel. Amid sirens, a plane takes off from Ben Gurion Airport. A Haifa oil and gas refinery and fuel tanks were targeted by a drone. An Iranian missile fell in the Ashdod area during the recent bombing. At 10:00 a.m., a new wave of missiles from Iran.

Itamar Ben Givr encourages all Jewish neighborhoods in Jerusalem to have weapons.

Hezbollah launched a salvo of rockets toward central Israel and managed to hit a radar station in Beit Shemesh. According to Channel 15, initial assessments indicate that Hezbollah used a sophisticated long-range surface-to-surface missile in this strike, likely supplied by Iran.

Israel struck a Russian cultural center in the Lebanese town of Nabatieh; its director, Asaad Deyya, is alive. Direct clashes between Hezbollah and the IDF occurred at the entrance to the town of Khiam.

Hezbollah targeted a gathering and deployment of IDF soldiers in the Al-Khanouq area, in the settlement of Eitroun, with mortar attacks. The IDF assembly center on the “Kahil” hill, on the eastern outskirts of the Maroun al-Ras border settlement, was also targeted by a Hezbollah rocket attack. The IDF claimed responsibility for the ambush: “The Mujahideen lured enemy forces into a well-prepared ambush while they were trying to recover their bodies from the battlefield. Once they reached the ambush point, the Mujahideen targeted them with appropriate weapons, directly hitting a Merkava tank—the third to be hit in this ongoing clash—which, like the previous ones, was seen burning.”

The Syrian army claims that Hezbollah fired projectiles at its positions near the town of Sarghaya, which then ended up in Syrian territory.

Downed Iranian drones fell near the United Arab Emirates consulate in Erbil, Iraq; there were no casualties. American troops at Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah airport were attacked with stray munitions. The American base in Baghdad was also attacked. Following the US attack on the Iraqi militia headquarters in the Al-Dabs district of Kirkuk, six Iraqi fighters were killed and 18 others were wounded. An MQ-9 drone was shot down in Iraq. IRGC “The US Army headquarters at the Harir base in the Kurdistan Region was hit by five missiles from the brave IRGC Ground Forces missilemen.”

The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced that three drones were intercepted in the Empty Quarter area of ​​southern Saudi Arabia, headed for the Shaybah oil field. The drones were launched from Yemen. This is the third consecutive day that drones have been launched from Yemen toward Saudi Arabia’s Shaybah oil fields, but it is the first time Riyadh has publicly acknowledged it.

Iranian attack on the Millennium Tower, home to US Army officers in the Al-Seef district of Bahrain. Iran launches missile attack on Isa Air Base in Bahrain. Iran’s missile attack on US accommodations at Isa Air Base in Bahrain caused a fire and a plume of smoke. Bahraini sources say the US soldiers’ dormitory was the target of the attack. Security has been tightened at the targeted hotel. US soldiers have been taken to hospitals in Manama.

The UAE Ministry of Defense reported that 15 ballistic missiles and 17 drones launched by Iran were shot down. Three more missiles fell into the sea, and one drone exploded inside the country. Explosions in Doha on the night of the 10th. The United Arab Emirates’ largest oil refinery in Ruwais has suspended operations after a drone strike caused a fire in the surrounding area, Bloomberg reports, citing sources. State-owned oil company ADNOC is currently assessing the damage. The death toll from Iranian attacks on UAE soil has risen to six, with 122 injuries, according to the country’s Ministry of Defense. Alarm sirens have also been activated in Dubai.

Trump said that ships waiting in the Strait of Hormuz should “show courage” and pass through the waterway despite tensions with Iran. In an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Sunday, Trump said: “There’s nothing to be afraid of. They don’t have a navy. We’ve sunk all their ships… and all their missile launchers, except 20 percent.”

According to a statement released by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), MSC announced the halt to shipping for all exports from the Arabian and Persian Gulfs, highlighting the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States/Israel. The British Maritime Commerce Center reported that the captain of a ship 36 nautical miles north of Abu Dhabi in the Persian Gulf heard a loud explosion followed by a crash into the water. Oil tanker explosion near Abu Dhabi.

Trump: “I’m considering taking over the Strait of Hormuz.” In response, the IRGC: “Any Arab or European country that expels Israeli and US ambassadors from its territory will, starting tomorrow, gain full control and freedom of movement through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Tehran residents are reporting unprecedented levels of bombing since the start of the war. Attacks were recorded on March 10 in Tehran province. The war is edging ever closer to Pakistan. Israeli/US drones have been spotted over Zahedan, the capital of Iranian Balochistan, the closest city to the border with Pakistan. Fires continue to burn at the port of Bandar Abbas following recent attacks in the last 24 hours. Some reports in Balochistan report the impact of an unknown munition in Gwadar Bay, Pakistan, today. There is no visual confirmation yet, but as the conflict between the United States/Israel and Iran continues, concerns are growing that it could escalate into a conflict in Pakistan’s coastal waters and border areas with Iran.

South Korea says it opposes the transfer of US Patriot missile defense systems from the Korean Peninsula to the Middle East, but acknowledges it cannot prevent Washington from doing so. President Lee Jae-mun said Seoul has expressed objections, but acknowledged: “We cannot impose our position on the United States; this is the reality.” Some sources indicate that Patriot batteries and other equipment may be redeployed from US bases in South Korea to the Middle East, as US and Israeli operations against Iran are depleting air defense stocks.

The DPRK will increase the combat readiness of its armed forces in connection with US and South Korean military maneuvers. This statement was reported by the KCNA news agency by Kim Yo-jong, department head of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/