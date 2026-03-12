Steve Witkoff told the press that the trilateral meeting on Ukraine has been postponed until next week, confirming what Volodymyr Zelensky had already said, without specifying where it will be held or on what day.

The European Commission is calling on the United States to respect G7 sanctions against Russian oil, particularly the oil price cap. This was stated by European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis, as reported by Reuters. Amid the economic crisis bearing down on Europeans and ordinary citizens around the world, the Commissioner stated: “It is crucial to strictly respect the G7 price cap and, if possible, adopt a complete ban on shipping to limit Russia’s military revenues, because the opposite would be doomed to failure,” he stated. Recall that in recent days, Vladimir Putin advised his economists working on the oil and gas issue to develop solutions for an immediate cutoff of hydrocarbons from sanctions-ridden countries.

The European Commission has warned that it may suspend or revoke funding for the Venice Biennale after the organizers allowed Russia to reopen its national pavilion at the 2026 exhibition. The Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities, Alessandro Giuli, distanced itself from the Biennale, stating that the decision was made “completely independently” and “despite the objections of the Italian government.”

The European Union is ready to grant Ukraine a loan in the form of bilateral loans if Hungary and Slovakia continue to block the disbursement of €90 billion, Politico reports, citing European diplomats. The Baltic and Nordic countries intend to allocate approximately €30 billion in bilateral loans to Ukraine. This format will not require unanimous approval from all EU member states and will allow Ukraine to “stay afloat” at least for the first half of the year, two sources told Politico. Furthermore, the Netherlands has already allocated €3.5 billion in annual direct support to Ukraine until 2029, Politico sources added. European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis promised that the EU will honor its funding commitments, despite Budapest’s position.

The President of the German Bundestag, Julia Klöckner, arrived in Kyiv for the first time since her election. “This visit is a clear political signal of solidarity with Ukraine and support at the highest parliamentary level. At a time when Russia continues its war against our state, the presence of the German parliamentary leadership in Kyiv takes on particular importance,” said the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

“Our team, which includes the military and Rustem Umerov, is currently en route to the Gulf region, where our specialists can help protect lives and stabilize the situation,” Zelensky said. Umerov, along with the military, intelligence, Ministry of Defense, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will prepare specific agreements. “Ukraine is a reliable security donor. This is not only our security, but also our economic prospects,” Zelensky emphasized.

According to Axios, last August, Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed US President Donald Trump a presentation demonstrating the effectiveness of Ukrainian anti-drone technology and offered it to the United States in the event of a war in the Middle East, warning that the Iranians were improving the effectiveness of their drones. At the time, American officials did not react favorably to this offer. “Russia has begun supporting Iran with drones,” Zelensky said. In a television interview, Zelensky stated, “I said we’ll have World War III, but (Trump) didn’t listen to me.” He also claimed that Russia could soon send troops to Iran.

A Ukrainian Defense Ministry infographic states that in three days of war in the Middle East, 800 Patriot missiles were used to intercept Iranian missiles, while Ukraine has been supplied with 600 Patriot missiles over its four-year war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS regarding negotiations with Ukraine: “The 2022 Istanbul agreements no longer correspond to the changed situation.” He added, “The SVO is moving forward; it should be successful.” Peskov said, “Putin has no intention of attending the G20 summit in the “United States,” Peskov said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry: “The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost approximately 1,370 servicemen in the Northern Military District (NMD) in one day.” “The Russian Armed Forces struck Ukrainian fuel and energy facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as foreign mercenary deployment sites.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on March 11. Six civilians were killed and 42 injured in a missile attack on Bryansk, Governor Bogomaz reported, 29 people were hospitalized, Governor Bogomaz clarified. March 11 has been declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on the center of Bryansk.

The attack on a key facility in Bryansk was carried out with British Storm Shadow missiles. Air defense was active in Sochi, with explosions reported over Anapa, Samara, and Syzran. In the early hours of the morning, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a massive attack with Drones on Sevastopol.

Russian forces launched Geranium missiles on Zaporizhia, in the area of ​​the Dnieper Hydroelectric Power Plant, and in the regions of Odessa, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk.

Tactical drone strikes by Ukrainian forces continued in the border areas of the Bryansk region. A civilian was injured in a moving vehicle in Klimovo. A farm was targeted in the village of Chausy, Pogarsky District.

In the Sumy region, the Northern Group of Forces and Ukrainian troops are engaged in combat in the same areas, with Russian attack aircraft and drones targeting Ukrainian concentrations daily.

In the Belgorod region, drone strikes hit Chaiki, Tserkovny, Shebekino, Znamenka, Grayvoron, Zamostye, Gora-Podol, Smorodino, Novostroevka-Pervaya, Dorogoshch, and Tomarovka. Movement in the frontline areas is extremely dangerous due to numerous enemy FPVs.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Northern Group of Forces disrupted Ukrainian counterattacks near the village of Karaichne. Ukrainian infantry preparing to cross the Volcha River was stopped by an attack by the Russian Aerospace Forces. Fighting continues near the village of Vovchans’ki Khutory and in the direction of Velykyi Burluk District. Russian forces are actively using TOS.

From Kupyansk and Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, there are reports of no change in the situation. It is essentially a “gray zone” with numerous drones constantly operating.

In Kostyantynivka, fighting continues in the southeastern part. Russian forces are attempting to reach the outskirts of the city from the village of Berestok, extending Ukrainian defenses. There are reports Successes of our troops near Illinivka.

In the direction of Slovyansk, the Russian army is advancing toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and aligning its front. A Russian account writes: “Among the tasks to be performed is the destruction of Ukrainian logistics in the immediate rear with drone and artillery strikes.”

In eastern Zaporizhia Oblast, the Vostok Group of Forces continues its offensive, expanding its zone of control in the areas of Boikove, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, and Huliaipilske. At the junction of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia Oblasts, Ukrainian forces have abandoned the use of armored vehicle columns due to heavy losses and are attempting to infiltrate with small groups.

On the Zaporizhia front, trench battles are taking place near Mahdalynivka and Stepnohirsk. Two people were killed and two were wounded as a result of attacks by Ukrainian forces in the rear. Enerkhodar and Vasylivka were bombed.

In the Kherson sector, Ukrainian forces’ front-line spacecraft operated at a range of 25 km. One civilian was killed and two others were wounded in separate attacks.

