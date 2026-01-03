ISRAELHAMASWAR. US and Israel ready to strike Iran. Saudi Arabia and the UAE expand the conflict in Yemen

US President Trump threatens the Islamic Republic, saying that if Iran continues to shoot and kill protesters, the United States will intervene directly to save them. According to Iranian sources, these statements by Trump are in tandem and are actually an escalation to overthrow the government in Iran; the last country that could oppose the Trump-Netanyau plan for Israel to control the Middle East, including Central Asia.

On January 1st, the Mossad called for 800,000 Iranians to be killed fighting the “regime” so that regime change can occur.

Responding to Donald Trump’s comments, Iranian National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani said: “With the statements of Israeli officials and @realDonaldTrump, what is happening behind the scenes is now clear. We distinguish between the position of protesting shopkeepers and the actions of destabilizing actors, and Trump should know that US interference in this internal issue would destabilize the entire region and destroy American interests. The American people should know: Trump started this adventurism. They should worry about the safety of their soldiers.”

Iranian Defense Minister General Aziz Nasirzadeh added: “No one in Iran supports negotiations on the missile program. Iran’s missile capabilities cannot be destroyed, neither by bombs nor by negotiations.”

The version of the demonstrations in Iran changes significantly when listening to the voices of the Iranian government and state television. Iranians are gathering en masse at the tomb of the martyr Qassem Soleimani ahead of the anniversary of his killing, with people from across the country coming to pay their respects.

Iranian television reported: “Security forces have arrested several individuals involved in security attacks in Kermanshah province.” “Demonstrations in support of the Islamic system in Iran against saboteurs began around 12:30 Italian time in Iran.”

Another hot spot experiencing escalation is Yemen. On December 31, the United Arab Emirates agreed to a voluntary withdrawal from Yemen. The UAE Ministry of Defense, in a statement responding to the Yemeni government’s announcement of an end to cooperation, announced the voluntary withdrawal of its remaining counterterrorism teams from Yemen. The ministry had confirmed that Emirati forces had been active since 2015 as part of the Arab coalition supporting the deposed government of Yemen. He noted that the UAE formally ended its military presence in 2019, having fulfilled the agreed tasks, with only a limited number of specialized teams remaining.

Despite the declaration, however, Abu Dhabi continues to exert influence over developments in the south and east of the country. Leaders of the Southern Transitional Council have harshly criticized Rashad al-Alimi’s decision, calling it illegitimate. Efforts to pave the way for southern Yemen’s declaration of secession are ongoing, with the UAE awaiting broader international support before resuming more direct involvement in the Yemeni issue. On January 2, the governor of Hadramaut in southern Yemen, supported by Saudi Arabia, announced the launch of a peaceful operation to recapture military sites. Hadramaut governor: “This operation is not a declaration of war.”

The Saudi ambassador to Yemen stated: “The Kingdom has made every effort with the Southern Transitional Council. to end the escalation and withdraw its forces from the camps outside the two governorates to hand them over to the National Shield forces in Hadramaut, but has faced continued refusal and intransigence from its president, Aidarus al-Zubaidi.

Southern government forces are advancing towards the Al-Abr region after repelling the northern Saudi offensive. Southern government forces are launching a counterattack against the northern Saudi intervention and advancing towards its positions. According to AFP, citing an official from the Southern Transitional Council: “Deaths and injuries were caused by Saudi airstrikes against one of the Council’s camps in al-Khasha.”

In Israel, according to Israeli media, “GPS disruptions in the northern region” have been recorded.

All this is happening while Israeli fighter jets have bombed the heights of Iqlim al-Tuffah, Jabal Mashghara, Wadi Azzeh, and Tebna. Jabal al-Rihan, and the areas surrounding the town of Ansar, in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military claims that these attacks targeted Hezbollah training camps and weapons depots in southern Lebanon.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

