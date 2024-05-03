ISRAELHAMASWAR. The humanitarian dock ready for Friday. Hamas attacks: IEDs and ambushes in the Gaza Strip. 8 Houthi operations against ships in the Red Sea in one week

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague does not comment on media reports about Israel’s threats to introduce measures against Palestine if the court issues an arrest warrant for its leaders; the institution continues its independent investigation into the situation in Palestine, according to the ICC press office.

According to US sources, Antony Blinken told Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States remains opposed to the Rafah operation. The US military announced the completion of construction of 50% of the Gaza sea basin, which coincides with the approaching agreement and the continued closure of most of Gaza’s crossings, which adds to the strangeness of the sea basin project which is increasingly configured as military rather than for humanitarian purposes. According to Politico, work on the creation of the humanitarian dock in the Gaza Strip could be completed as early as Friday, which will allow assistance to be received as early as Saturday or Sunday.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh called Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamel regarding negotiations to stop the war in Gaza. The Hamas leader appreciated the role played by Egypt and underlined the positive spirit of the movement in studying the ceasefire proposal. Haniyeh confirmed to Minister Abbas Kamel that the movement’s negotiating delegation would come to Egypt as soon as possible to complete the ongoing discussions with the aim of developing an agreement that meets the demands of our people and stops the aggression. Haniyeh also held telephone talks with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Thani, to discuss negotiations to stop the war in Gaza. Haniyeh agreed with Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister to complete discussions to mature a deal brokered by Qatar and Egypt to stop aggression against Gaza.

Houthi UAVs intercepted over Eilat on May 1, while five Anglo-American raids were underway on Hodeidah international airport in western Yemen. Long speech by the leader of Ansar Allah, Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, on Sanaa TV. The leader lamented that “it is really a shame that in most Arab countries there are no activities like those of American university students.” “The silence applied in most Arab countries is shameful, shameful and completely inconsistent with the nature of belonging to Islam and human responsibility.”

Speaking about the battles, Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi stressed that “In Umm al-Rashrash (Eliat), there is a clear impact of direct operations on the Yemeni front and operations on the Red Sea.” “This week, with the help of Almighty God, we carried out 8 operations in the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea, up to the Indian Ocean and southern Palestine.”

“The eight operations were carried out with 33 ballistic missile loitering munitions and one drone. We targeted 6 ships linked to Israeli, American and British enemies. 107 The total number of targeted ships related to Israeli and American enemies. The total operations carried out since the beginning of the Battle of the Al-Aqsa Flood amount to 156 operations at sea and in southern Israel.”

And again he explained that: “Operations against ships have been carried out with 606 ballistic missiles, stray munitions and drones since the start of the operation in support of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. 111 bombings were carried out on Israeli targets.” Finally he underlined, to indicate the high quality of Ansar Allah’s operations in his opinion, that there was the withdrawal of 10 American and 8 European warships from the Red Sea, this: “is due to a feeling of desperation and the failure to prevent or limit our operations.”

The Iraqi Islamic resistance has made it known through posts and statements that it has prepared an attack on a vital target in the Golan. And again he claimed responsibility for the drone attack on a vital target in the Eilat area, “Umm al-Rashrash”. Israel showed a video of the Hamas rocket attack on Kibbutz Holeiit.

According to social media sources, Hamas conducts ambushes and plants improvised explosive devices against the IDF in the Gaza Strip.

And now a look at the front between Israel and Hamas updated at 4.30pm on May 2nd.

Mutual attacks between Israel and Hamas in southern Lebanon/northern Israel. Israeli planes launch a raid on the city of Markaba, in southern Lebanon. Fake low-altitude raids on the city of Sidon and its suburbs in southern Lebanon.

Hamas responded with missiles targeting the Shebaa farms. Sirens sounded near the border with Lebanon. Israeli artillery targets the outskirts of Alma Al-Shaab and Tayr Harfa Rashaya Al-Fakhar, Kfarhamam in southern Lebanon.

More Israeli artillery shelling recorded in northern Gaza. Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City. According to Palestinian sources, the Israelis fired on vehicles carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, resulting in the death of a truck driver. Israeli artillery against the Sheikh Ajlin neighborhood, west of Gaza City and against Qalibu hill also north of the Gaza Strip. Area also hit by air raids.

In central Gaza, Israeli raids against the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli artillery instead aims east of Juhr al-Dik. The minaret of the Al-Qassam mosque in the center of Nuseirat camp was targeted. Palestinian resistance targets helicopters with surface-to-air missiles in the sky west of the central governorate of the Gaza Strip.

In southern Gaza, Israeli forces fire on ambulances at Al Amal hospital, west of Khan Yunis. The Al-Aqsa Brigades: At seven in the morning, they bombed the “Netzarim” military site with concentrated missile barrages coming from more than one axis. The same claim comes from the Mujahideen Brigades.

Attack on Israeli forces with an improvised explosive device during the withdrawal from the city of Qalqilya. Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces in Jalazoun camp, north of Ramallah. A leader of the Jiahd Isalmica group, Mujahid Ahmed Abu al-Foul, was killed. By mid-morning, Israeli forces left Jalazoun camp. Several arrests were recorded. Clashes are also recorded in the Qalandia camp, north-east of Jerusalem. Settlers storm the Arab community of Mleihat in Al-Ma’rajat near Jericho, besiege the community with their sheep and empty the water tanks. Israeli forces demolished a 3-story residential building of the Al-Qasim family in the town of Hizma, northeast of Jerusalem.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/