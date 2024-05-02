ISRAELHAMASWAR. A pier to Gaza

Paradoxically, “thanks” to the Israeli operation in Gaza, the enclave will soon receive a port, the creation of which the Israeli authorities have opposed for many years. The question, however, is how long it will work.

According to Reuters, the estimated cost for the US military to build a pier near the Gaza Strip for the delivery of humanitarian aid has reached $320 million, according to a spokesperson for the US Department of Defense and a source aware of the situation.

The figure, which has not been previously reported, illustrates the scale of the construction effort, which the Pentagon says involves about 1,000 U.S. troops, mostly from the Army and Navy. However, according to a person familiar with the matter, the cost has roughly doubled from the original estimate made earlier this year.

Satellite photos published by the Associated Press show the U.S. Navy’s T-AKR-306 Roy P. Benavidez 8 km off the coast of the Gaza Strip, with parts of the Gaza humanitarian dock being assembled nearby.

The Pier will connect directly with the Netzarim corridor. Hamas has made it known on several occasions that the corridor will not only be humanitarian but will be used to bring weapons to Israel and to divide the Gaza Strip which would end up under the control of Tel Aviv. And for these reasons it justifies attacks on the military on this corridor. In particular, the Al-Quds Brigades always try to attack the command and control centers along the supply line of the “Netzarim” axis.

Talking about food for Palestinians in Gaza IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari: “In recent weeks, the amount of humanitarian aid sent to Gaza has increased significantly. In the coming days, the amount of aid going to Gaza will continue to increase even more. Food; waterfall; medical supplies; shelter equipment and other aid: more is going to Gaza than ever.”

This increase in aid is the result of increased efforts, including: the opening of the Israeli port of Ashdod; and a new crossing that opened in northern Gaza; and increase the amount of aid from Jordan – via Israel – entering Gaza through the Kerem Shalom humanitarian aid crossing. We have also facilitated the opening of dozens of bakeries in northern and southern Gaza, together with the World Food Programme.

Together with US Central Command we are working on a temporary sea pier, known as JLOTS – which stands for “Joint Logistics Over-the Shore”. This temporary dock will provide a ship-to-shore distribution system that will further increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Providing aid to the people of Gaza is a top priority, because our war is against Hamas, not against the people of Gaza. We seek to help alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza resulting from the war that Hamas began on October 7, when it massacred and kidnapped Israelis.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

