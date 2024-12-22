ISRAELHAMASWAR. Saudi Arabia in the field for peace in Yemen and the end of Houthi attacks

We report an interesting analysis provided by Rachid Al-Haddad, editorialist of the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar regarding the situation that is being created in Yemen and the Saudi attempt to sit down all the parties involved and achieve perpetual peace.

According to the journalist, “in the midst of an intense international and regional diplomatic movement, the United States has resumed targeting Sana’a, at dawn on December 17 with a raid against the building of the Ministry of Defense in the Al-Ardi area in front of historic Sana’a, which reported damage to historic houses, due to the use by American forces of internationally banned heavy bombs”.

Ansar Allah movement leader and member of the political bureau, Hizam al-Assad, said that the strike targeted an abandoned place and out of service for years, denying the Americans’ claims about attacks on a special operations room for naval strikes carried out by the naval forces of Sanaa against Israeli ships. He confirmed, in a post on the “X” platform, that the same place has been the target of about 150 raids in recent years by the Saudi-Emirati coalition.

According to journalist Al-Haddad: “The US Central Command promoted the attack, in which strategic bombers were used, as a major achievement, knowing that it was the second after a previous attack in which B-2 bombers were used, early last month, against Sana’a. While the latter threatened to respond to the new attack by targeting the aircraft carrier “Harry Truman”, which had arrived in the Red Sea, a member of the Supreme Political Council, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, showed up at the scene of the attack, to respond to American accusations that the air operations had limited the emergence of political leaders and high-ranking military personnel of the Ansar Allah movement.

In parallel, political sources in Sanaa told Al-Akhbar that the American ambassador to Yemen, Stephen Fagin, sent an invitation to the leaders of the factions loyal to the Saudi-Emirati coalition on the western coast of Yemen, to hold a meeting, the nature of which was not known. According to the sources, the invitation included the leader of the pro-UAE factions, Tariq Saleh, and Major General Haitham Qassem, who leads the groups on the western coast, south of Hodeidah. Despite the ongoing American and Israeli threats to Sanaa, and despite Washington continuing to lead movements against it, it seems that peace-loving countries, with the exception of the United States, are pushing for a political agreement that will move the country from a stalemate to a fragile calm in permanent peace.

Riyadh has been the scene of an intense diplomatic movement led by the United Nations and the Omani mediator for days, in an attempt to reach an agreement that will lead to the signing of the UN road map. The sources said that this trend came after the escalation of threats to explode the situation in Yemen, adding that the consultations with Yemeni forces loyal to the Saudi-Emirati coalition focused on initiating urgent economic measures, completing special consultations regarding the release of prisoners and detainees, and opening closed roads in the governorates located on the border between the conflicting parties, and starting negotiations for a comprehensive political solution.

Saudi Arabia had recently summoned all members of the “Presidential Council” to Aden and requested the prompt submission of the observations approved by the Council on the road map, stressing that the agreement with Sanaa must proceed without delay. In this context, Al-Akhbar learned from a source close to the government in Aden, that Saudi Arabia urged the “Presidential Council” and the government to reduce talks on military escalation with Sana’a, and called on them to prepare to engage in negotiations led by the United Nations. The sources stressed that Saudi Arabia’s position on peace in Yemen has become tougher after the victory in hosting the 2034 World Cup, and that it has tied all its assistance to its allies to the seriousness with which they engage in the peace process.

While media sources loyal to the coalition have spoken of the arrival of the Ansar Allah negotiating delegation in Riyadh, the government in Sana’a has neither denied nor confirmed this, except for a suggestion launched by a member of the movement’s political bureau, Ali Al-Qahhoum, in his post on the “X” platform, when he stated: “Yemen will overcome all wounds and problems and move towards the achievement of national reconciliation and the resolution of differences through dialogue, with permanent and sincere seriousness and a strong will to achieve peace with neighboring countries.” .” In turn, the deputy editor of the Saudi Okaz daily, Abdullah Al Hatila, stated in a post on “X” that “Yemen is entering a new phase of happiness and prosperity, overcoming the current crises and sufferings towards a better future.”

