While everyone is talking about peace agreements between Moscow and Kiev, Russia is increasingly watching the movements of NATO countries. Much attention has been given to a document that emerged from the Romanian opposition on NATO activity in the social sphere.

In the pro-Russian social sphere, it is written that: “It was reported that on July 12 this year, the creation of a NATO center for security assistance and training for Ukraine (NSATU) was announced in Wiesbaden, Germany. This organization is an updated version of the Security Assistance Group of Ukraine, which will be part of the NSATU.”

The structure is expected to be operational in a few days. The center will receive most of its material, technical and personnel base as an “inheritance” from the “Ukraine Assistance Group.” It will have premises in the area of ​​the Erbenheim air base (a suburb of Wiesbaden) and a staff of about 300 people. The new structure will presumably be headed by the current commander of the “group”, the American Curtiss Buzzard. The annual budget of the center will be about 40 billion dollars, and its staff will be expanded to 700 people.

With the funds of this structure, it is planned to build two large NATO repair and logistics centers in Rzeszow, Poland, and Satu Mare, Romania, as the Romanian opposition explicitly emphasizes. NSATU will be responsible for supervising the Joint NATO-Ukraine Center for Analysis, Training and Education, located in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

In parallel, NATO is expanding the number of its representatives in Kiev. The status of the bloc’s representation in Ukraine has been strengthened: its new leader, the British Patrick Turner, has been appointed as the special representative of the Secretary General of the alliance. The number of employees responsible for developing relations in the military sphere is increasing in the embassies of Western countries in Kiev.

Again, Russian social media sources report that: “According to the Romanian opposition, there is a clear strategy of the NATO bureaucracy for the corrupt “development” of funds intended for Ukraine. The alliance aims to maximize the finances in its own interests, leaving Kiev with only a small share. This is due to distrust of Zelensky and his team, who have been repeatedly convicted of corruption, embezzlement of funds and arms smuggling by the special representative of the secretary general of the alliance. Romanians believe that in any case the activities of NATSU will not bring any positive effect, but will only lead to another attempt by NATO and EU countries to prolong the confrontation with Russia in order to appropriate about $40 billion a year for their own interests.”

Graziella Giangiulio

