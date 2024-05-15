ISRAELHAMASWAR. Negotiations at a standstill. Life in Gaza between ambushes and bombings. 14 Israeli soldiers injured

According to Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani: “Negotiations on the agreement have reached an impasse. The Israeli operation in Rafah has turned the situation upside down.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Egypt is considering reducing the level of diplomatic relations with Israel in the context of the war in Gaza and activities in Rafah. At the same time, it is important to remember that since the beginning of the war, many threats have come from Cairo to “rescind the peace agreement” and to damage bilateral relations.

Human Rights Watch calls for the suspension of military aid and weapons to Israel “as long as its forces violate the laws of war.” In reference to what is happening in the Gaza Strip.

The human rights organization said in press statements on Tuesday: “Israel’s allies must use their influence, including sanctions, to pressure the country to stop committing serious violations and other atrocities.”

He noted that “Israel has launched (at least) 8 attacks against convoys and buildings of aid workers in Gaza since last October, without pre-notifying any humanitarian organization before launching the attacks.”

Human Rights Watch called on Israel to announce the results of its investigation into the attacks that led to the deaths and injuries of aid workers and civilians. He stressed that “the fact that the Israeli army targeted the World Central Kitchen convoy, which led to the killing of 7 workers, is not just a mistake.”

Last April 30, the United Nations reported that 254 aid workers had been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, 188 of whom were UNRWA employees. On May 13, a United Nations vehicle was hit while on its way to a hospital in Gaza, killing at least one United Nations staff member and wounding at least one other.

On May 14, it was reported that the destroyer USS Mason engaged an anti-ship ballistic missile launched from Yemen. The clash therefore occurred between an anti-ship ballistic missile and a drone launched from Yemen towards the Red Sea. The European Navy recommends ships stay away from Yemen’s coasts and sail more than 800 nautical miles from Yemeni territory to protect themselves from the risk of being targeted.

The Houthis reported three 3 citizens killed or wounded by Saudi fire in Saada. The newspaper al Masirah Net reported the news: “One citizen was martyred and two others were injured by Saudi fire in the border district of Shada”. Last week, 12 citizens were injured by Saudi enemy fire in the same district.

And now a look at the war of attrition between Israel and Hamas updated at 5:00 pm on May 14th.

The Al-Qassam Brigades bomb “Ashkelon” with a missile barrage. For the first time the Iraqi resistance hit a Zionist target in Umm al-Rashrash (Eliat) with Al-Arfad aircraft (drones)

According to the newspaper Haaretz: 8 rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards the Avivim and Malikiyah sites in the Upper Galilee. From the Northern fire station they said that it is a fire in Dishon and Al-Malikiyah in the Upper Galilee, which has not yet been put out.

According to the Israeli army spokesperson: 10 missiles were launched towards the “Har Dov” area (the occupied Lebanese farms of Shebaa).

The Islamic Resistance claimed several attacks on May 13th, we report only those that occurred after 5pm. At 5.05pm, the Al-Samaqa site in Lebanon’s Kafr Shuba hills was targeted with missile weapons and took a direct hit. At 10.50pm, two buildings used by Israeli soldiers in the Metulla settlement were targeted and hit.

On May 14, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon declared that it targeted buildings used by Israeli soldiers in the Malikiyah settlement.

In northern Gaza, the Al-Quds Brigades hit an Israeli force barricaded inside a residential apartment on Abu Al-Eish Street in the Jabalia camp with anti-personnel bombs. A barrage of regular 60 caliber mortar shells fired at a group of Israeli vehicles in Block 2 of the Jabalia camp and at Mazaya at Israeli soldiers.

In a Qassam operation, the Merkavah tank was hit with an “Al-Yassin 105” projectile, the crew members injured or killed. The Qassam also claim to have killed 7 Israeli soldiers who were behind the vehicle targeted from close distance the east of the Jabalia camp, in the north of the Gaza Strip.

The Islamic Resistance claims attack against the headquarters of the 801st Brigade in the Maale Golani barracks with missile weapons.

Clashes between Israeli military forces and Hamas men have also been reported in southern Gaza. The AL Quds claim anti-personnel bomb attack against a D9 bulldozer at exactly 3 am in the Abu Zaytoun area of Jabalia Askar, north of the Gaza Strip.

Israel responded with airstrikes that led to the deaths of five Hamas men in an apartment in a residential building in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip. Israeli planes also bombed farmland surrounding displaced persons’ tents in Mawasi Khan Yunis. Israeli helicopter gunships fired towards the eastern areas of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood

The Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades claim to have shot and killed an Israeli soldier in the vicinity of “Abu Zaytoun” in Jabalia camp. They also claim the use of an explosive device against an Israeli forces military vehicle in a controlled ambush on “Abu Al-Aish” street in Jabalia camp.

The Israeli army announced that 8 soldiers were injured in the fighting in Jabalia, 3 of them seriously

In central Gaza the Al-Quds Brigades clashed with an Israeli force lured into an ambush in a house on Salah al-Din Street in the Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City. An Israeli military vehicle was also attacked in the Netzarim corridor. The Al-Qassam Brigades say they attacked Israeli forces advancing north of the Central Governorate, near the Wadi Gaza Bridge, with mortars.

In southern Gaza, according to Reuters, Israeli tanks have entered new areas of Rafah. Clashes between the Qassam brigades and Israeli forces near the Haroun Mosque, east of Rafah. The al Quds claim to have bombarded Israeli soldiers and vehicles with a barrage of “heavy” mortar shells as they penetrated the vicinity of the Ibn Tayma Mosque in the Brazilian neighborhood, east of Rafah. A booby-trapped house was also bombed by an Israeli special force, killing and wounding its members on “George” Street, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Al-Quds Brigades: We bombarded the military concentrations and infiltrated vehicles of the Zionist enemy in the vicinity of the Rafah crossing with large-caliber mortar rounds.

The Israeli Army Spokesman summarized that on May 14, 14 Israeli soldiers were injured following clashes and bomb explosions in the north and south of the Gaza Strip, including 4 seriously injured, and the injured were distributed among the Parachute Brigade in northern Gaza and the Givati Brigade in southern Gaza.

Israel raised helicopters and fired at men from Hamas brigades east of Rafah.

Al Quds intercepts and lands an Israeli “Evo Max” drone in the skies east of Khan Yunis

Campaign of arrests in the West Bank: Israeli forces launched – at dawn on May 14 – a campaign of raids and arrests that targeted a number of Palestinians in various parts of the West Bank, including clashes in several areas. The eastern area of the city of Nablus was taken by storm.

Israeli forces raided a residential building on Amman Street, east of Nablus, and arrested a young man from his home. They also stormed the town of Al-Sawiya, south of Nablus. Israeli forces stormed the town of Bani Naim, east of Hebron.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

