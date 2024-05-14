ISRAELHAMASWAR. USA: we will continue with aid to Israel. Nasrallah: truce on Hamas conditions or war of attrition. Clashes in the Gaza Strip

The Biden administration’s official conclusion regarding the use of weapons given to Tel Aviv: “It is reasonable to assume that Israel used US weapons in a manner inconsistent with international law, but there is insufficient reliable information to establish this with certainty.” The United States considers Israel’s promises and assurances that it will use American weapons in accordance with international law to be reliable and trustworthy.

The US ambassador to Israel downplays the significance of the US administration’s decision to delay the delivery of a shipment of heavy bombs to “Israel”, and points out that the delay in delivery included a shipment of ammunition while everything else continues to flow , emphasizing that there is no change in the relationship between the two parties.

Even Turkey, despite threats to interrupt trade with Israel, sent two cargoes by ship to Israel from the 13th.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron says he was recently tempted to impose an arms embargo on Israel, but believes it is “not the smartest thing to do.” He said “there have been calls for an arms embargo against Israel, and a few days later there was a massive attack on Israel by Iran. I didn’t think it would be smart then, and I don’t think so today, if we announced it today: it might help me in a TV interview, but it would strengthen. even Hamas. This will weaken Israel and probably also reduce the likelihood of an agreement to free the hostages.”

The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that Spain, Malta, Ireland and Slovenia recognize a Palestinian state.

The President of the Palestinian Authority Maḥmūd Abbas: “Palestine will continue its efforts to obtain full membership in the UN”. He was answered by the Israeli ambassador to the UN who destroyed the UN Charter during the General Assembly. The General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor of Palestinian membership: 143 votes in favour, 9 against and 25 abstentions.

In the late afternoon of May 13th there was a speech by Hezbollah’s general secretary, Hassan Nasrallah, on the eighth anniversary of the martyrdom of commander Mustafa Badr al-Din. He spoke about Syria: “Despite the siege and difficult conditions, Syria is still on its position and its position is firm and firm on the Palestinian issue.” And then he added: “The resistance being fought today on the front is the cumulative result of the past, the present and those that will come in the future, the fronts of Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, the West Bank and Iran are all complementary to the Gaza front ”. Nasrallah explained that: “One of the objectives of the resistance in Gaza on October 7 was to revive the Palestinian cause. Among the objectives of the resistance in Gaza is to revive the Palestinian cause and remember the rights of the Palestinian people. Thanks to the steadfastness of the resistance and the people of Gaza, Palestine has become the number one issue in the world.”

A message sent directly to Israel: “After 8 months, “Israel” is unable to return its prisoners, is unable to return its citizens to the Gaza Strip and the north, and is unable to implement safety of his ships”. Nasrallah said again addressing his audience: “The enemy has two options, either to accept the proposal approved by Hamas and, if it is completed, it will continue in a war of attrition that will consume it.”

“The resistance front in Lebanon continues to support the Gaza Strip and, according to data on the ground, is increasing. We say to the northern settlers, go to your government and tell them to stop the war in Gaza. The Lebanese support front continues in quantity and quality and imposes equations, and the link with the Gaza front is decisive. The Lebanese Front continues to support Gaza, and this is a decisive and final issue, and the Americans and the French have recognized this. Whatever the sacrifices today, this battle is historic and creates a historic and real result.”

The I-class destroyer DDG 64 Carney of the Arleigh Burke Flight has returned to Norfolk after eight months of combat duty in the Middle East. The US military said a UAV launched by the Houthis from Yemen was destroyed in the skies over the Gulf of Aden. On May 13, Houthi sources say there were raids at Hodeidah international airport in Yemen. While the Saudis, according to the newspaper Al Mayadeen, close to Hezbollah, reported that the coalition led by the Saudis targeted the border districts of Shada and Munabbih in western Saada, Yemen. Artillery shelling targeted the area, killing 3 civilians and wounding many others.

And now a look at the front line updated at 4.30pm on May 13th.

Weekend of clashes in the Gaza Strip and in northern Israel/South Lebanon. Israeli planes bombed the city of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon while on May 13 Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance claimed attacks against the site of Al -Samaqa in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kafr Shuba.

According to the ALMA study center “there have been four episodes of UAV infiltration into Israeli territory in the Western Galilee, for which no responsibility has been claimed.” And ALMA states again: “On May 13, two UAVs launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon exploded around Beit Hillel, causing a fire. No injuries were reported. Yesterday Hezbollah also claimed responsibility for the UAV launch towards Beit Hillel. Hezbollah launched an anti-tank missile near Yiftah, wounding 4 soldiers. The IDF struck Hezbollah targets, including launch sites and infrastructure around Halta, Kfarhamam and Kharayeb.”

Rocket attacks carried out by Hezbollah in the Kiryat Shmona area caused house fires and again on May 12 the city of Ashkelon, in southern Israel, was hit by rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

The IDF bombs Yasser Arafat Airport in Dahaniya, southern Gaza Strip. The IDF Spokesperson said that “Two drones entered Israeli territory from Lebanon today and exploded in the Beit Hillel area. The explosion caused a fire, which was quickly put out. There were no injuries and the accident is under investigation.”

The Israeli army says 19 soldiers have been injured in the Gaza Strip and on the Lebanese border in the past 24 hours. The number of wounded soldiers in 48 hours rose to 68.

The Israeli Air Force returned to airstrikes east of Jabaliya on May 12th, attacks which continued on May 13th.

Hamas in response to the IDF in Jabaliya targeted two Merkava tanks in two different areas: behind the schools of the Jabalia camp, in the Jabalia camp. The al Qassam also claimed responsibility for the wounding of an Israeli soldier behind the Jabalia camp.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper: 5 soldiers of the “Israeli” army and an employee of the Ministry of War were seriously injured during the fighting in the Gaza Strip – including 2 from the 51st Golani battalion following a mistaken attack by the army , while assisting forces in the Jabalia area. Internet connections in the area were interrupted by the IDF.

Israeli soldiers launched a raid on Nuseirat camp in the center of the Gaza Strip. The bodies of two Hamas men were recovered in Al-Mughraqa, in the center of the Gaza Strip. Violent clashes and artillery shelling west of the city of Al-Zahra, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Taking a step back on May 10, a Qassam ambush hit Israeli soldiers as part of an IDF operation in the southern Gaza Strip, 11 soldiers were wounded and then evacuated in moderate condition for medical treatment in a hospital, another IDF soldier was evacuated in serious condition.

Attacks on Rafah have intensified since May 11th. And since May 12th there has been active fighting in Rafah. On May 13th the Internet service was deactivated in southern Gaza. The Qassam claimed responsibility on May 13: attack against an IOF (APC) troop transport east of “George Street”, east of Rafah, and again a joint operation with the Al-Quds Brigades, targeting a APC “Namer” with an anti-armor projectile, east of Rafah; near an IOF troop transport (APC) and a D9 military bulldozer in the Al-Salam neighborhood, east of Rafah.

In the afternoon, however, the pro-Israel social sphere reported that formations of IDF Merkava tanks “are currently advancing on several axes in eastern Rafah.” A United Nations vehicle was involved in the clashes in Rafah, a foreigner was injured and his driver died. In Rafah, militias close to Hamas use mortar fire against Israeli troops

In the late afternoon, Israeli Army Radio reported that 11 soldiers had been injured by artillery fire in the southern Gaza Strip.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

