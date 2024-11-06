ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel rejects ceasefire with Lebanon. Clashes continue. IDF: We destroyed Hezbollah’s underground infrastructure

The administration of US President Joe Biden has warned Iran against a new attack on Israel, as the United States would not be able to contain the Israeli state if it responded, the Axios portal reported, citing sources. “We will not be able to contain Israel and we cannot be sure that the next [Israeli] attack will be as calibrated and targeted as the previous one,” the portal quoted an American official as saying.

The Washington Post: Nearly a quarter of all buildings in 25 Lebanese municipalities near the Israeli border were damaged or destroyed.

Iran has published photographs of two satellites that Russia launched for Tehran. The report emphasizes that these are the first Iranian satellites “from the private sector – which will be used to solve agricultural and communication problems.” Iran also calls on all Islamic countries to sever diplomatic relations with Israel. Netanyahu-friendly Channel 14 reports that “Israel is considering a preemptive strike against Iran.”

The Jewish daily Yedioth Ahronoth: “The situation on the ground is difficult, as the Israeli army urgently needs 7,000 soldiers. The army has said it can recruit 3,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews, but in the previous recruitment year, only 1,200 of about 13,000 eligible candidates signed up.” On November 4, another 9 soldiers were injured in battles in southern Lebanon.

Massive fires covered the entire industrial area of ​​Qusayr, Syria, after an Israeli airstrike on what they said were goods for Hezbollah’s Ridwan.

Also according to The Washington Post: Egyptian, Saudi and other Arab leaders are resisting Washington’s pleas to join the United States, if not militarily, then at least openly in condemning Yemen’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea. But according to experts interviewed by WP, the Saudis and the Emirates have been fighting a years-long war against the Houthis and have no interest in getting involved in a new conflict in Yemen, and Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi recently announced that the Saudis know that any intervention in Yemen to serve Israeli interests will be disastrous for them.

Israel told Lebanon overnight that it rejects a ceasefire. Malaysia prepares a draft resolution to expel Israel from the UN.

And now a look at the front line as of 2:30 p.m., November 5.

Explosions heard in Hermel and villages in the northern Lebanon district. It appears to be the detonation of unexploded ordnance by the army. Israeli bombing continues in southern Lebanon, hitting the town of Bint Jbeil and its surrounding suburbs. Two rockets raid on the town of Jiyeh, Chouf district, on Mount Lebanon. Three dead from the Israeli attack on the town of Hortala in the Bekaa.

Also from southern Lebanon, the IDF reports that: “Hezbollah’s underground infrastructure has been destroyed in southern Lebanon. Troops from the 646th Brigade, under the command of the 146th Division, are conducting ground raids. So far, the troops have destroyed dozens of military facilities and assembly sites belonging to the Hezbollah organization, eliminated Hezbollah men with the guidance of Israeli Air Force aircraft, and located numerous Hezbollah weapons and infrastructure.”

Sirens in action in northern Israel rockets fell in Kiryat Shmona, in the Galilee region. All morning according to the IDF, sirens have been sounding in the area of ​​Upper Galilee, northern Israel in Margaliot. About 40 missiles were fired from Lebanon against Israel.

In the late evening of November 4, GPS interference in central Israel. The explosive materials factory in Hadera, south of the city of Haifa, was targeted by the Islamic Resistance. Another attempt to hit targets in Caesarea: strong explosion heard in Caesarea. A Hezbollah drone probably hit an ammunition depot. Hezbollah sources say while the IDF remains silent.

From Gaza we learn that the Al-Qassam Brigades clashed with 5 Israeli soldiers from a distance of 0 with machine guns and hand grenades in the middle of the Jabalia camp. Al-Quds Brigades claim explosive attack against military bulldozer in Nour Shams camp, Tulkarem West Bank, armed clashes followed. Palestinian sources speak of an ambush against Israeli soldiers. Also in the West Bank, Israeli Special Forces assault Qabatiya, south of Jenin. At least three attacks by the military have been counted against Israeli military in this area.

