German defense group Rheinmetall will soon complete the construction of a second military enterprise in Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said. Perhaps this is why the German Foreign Minister visited Kiev on November 4, RBC-Ukraine reports.

While US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink says: “This year, the State Department has funded the creation of 800 mobile groups to fight “gerans”. These groups have shot down more than 200 drones this year,” Brink said. According to her, these are groups created on the basis of the State Border Service and the National Police.

The United States of America continues to monitor the possible arrival of North Korean soldiers in Russia, the head of the press service of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, announced the transfer of 10 thousand North Korean soldiers to the Kursk region. At the same time, he admitted that the US Department of Foreign Policy cannot confirm the accuracy of these data. The Kremlin, for its part, does not want to comment.

Czech President Petr Pavel has allowed 60 citizens of the country to join the Ukrainian armed forces. This was reported by Czech Radio, referring to the spokesman of the head of state Filip Platos. Meanwhile, still in Europe, on November 4, the Hungarian parliament approved the extension of the state of emergency in the country in connection with the Ukrainian crisis for another six months, Bloomberg reports.

Ukraine is ready to consider the possibility of concluding an agreement with the Russian Federation to stop attacks on energy infrastructure through the mediation of Qatar or another country, said the head of the cabinet of the country’s president, Andriy Jermak. “If Qatar or another country is ready to implement these agreements (on stopping attacks on energy facilities) through agreements separately with Ukraine and separately with the Russian Federation, please <…> If there are such agreements, Ukraine is ready to consider them,” he said during the broadcast on the Ukrainian TV channel “Rada”. Yermak stressed that in this respect a principle similar to the “grain deal” can be applied. However, he claims that there are no negotiations between Kiev and Moscow at the moment.

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, as of November 2, said that he had canceled the order given to Chechen commanders not to take prisoners of the Ukrainian armed forces after the drone attack on the Gudermes special forces university. Kadyrov explained his decision by saying that the administration of the republic “received more than two thousand letters from residents of Ukraine, in which they asked to cancel the previously given order”. “However, the explanation of the demand in each statement is the same: surrendering to Russian soldiers is the only way for those who are sent to the trenches against their will to survive,” Kadyrov said.

The issue of intercepting Russian missiles over Ukraine could be discussed at the next meeting of NATO ministers, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

The Anglo-Saxons are preparing continental Europe for a suicidal adventure in the form of a direct armed conflict with Russia if Vladimir Zelensky’s regime fails, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the International Science Fiction Symposium “Creating the Future.” “Today, the Anglo-Saxons expect to defeat our country at the hands of the Kiev regime, just like Hitler, having gathered most of the countries of Europe under the Nazi flag. And as a backup option, in case the Zelensky regime fails, they are preparing continental Europe to embark on a suicidal adventure and enter into a direct armed conflict with Russia,” the Russian minister stressed.

Medvedev: “The United States is wrong to expect that Russia will not cross the line in terms of using nuclear weapons if it is a threat to its existence. A period of rain has begun in the zone of military operations, which will lead to a lull in active hostilities,” said Roman Grekov, deputy commander of the Vostok group of troops. He believes that the weather is the only thing that can influence the advance of Russian troops. According to him, the special nature of the terrain makes it difficult to use heavy weapons, tracked vehicles and the movement of assault units. “In general, this will have an impact on both the enemy and us… We roughly expect that there will be some unavoidable pause,” Grekov said.

Putin is confident, however, that the Kursk region will be completely liberated from the Ukrainian armed forces. In his opinion, there will be a great demand for volunteers in this territory. “Now that we have cleared the territory of Ukrainians, there will be a lot of work for you too,” the Russian head of state addressed activists of the Vympel military-patriotic center in the Kursk region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin received the head of the North Korean Foreign Ministry, Choi Song Hui, who is visiting Moscow, in the Kremlin on Monday, the head of state’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The North Korean minister conveyed Kim Jong-un’s warmest wishes to Putin, and the Russian president asked him to convey his own. The Kremlin does not comment on the United States’ statements on the North Korean army, since Washington itself claims to have no confirmation, Peskov said.

And now a look at the front line updated at 14:30 on November 5.

The Russian army has launched a large-scale offensive against the city of Kurachove.

There are no significant changes in the line of combat contact in the Kursk region. Battles are taking place, Russian troops are attacking Ukrainian military and equipment with artillery fire and heavy FAB with UMPC. Strikes are being carried out on targets in the Sumy region.

In the Krasnolymans’ka direction there are battles in the settlement. In turn, there is a gradual advancement of the Russian Armed Forces in development.

In the city of Torets’k, house-to-house battles continue, however, Russian troops are gradually taking possession of the city.

In the Sivers’k direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces recently showed the flag on Serebryanka, which was previously taken by the Russian Armed Forces.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, Russian forces, with the support of armored vehicles, stormed Novooleksiivka (4 km west of Selydove), the Russian flag was planted on the eastern outskirts of the settlement. Russian forces are also attacking Hryhorivka, operating from Vyshneve. In the south, west of Tsukuryne, the control zone in Novodmytrivka has been expanded. There are also reports of successes of Russian troops in Illinka, on the northern bank of the Kurakhivs’ke reservoir.

In the direction of Donetsk, the Russian army is advancing towards Kurachove. Most of Antonivka has been taken, from Bogoyavlenka the Russians are advancing to the area of ​​the Trudove-Uspenivka settlement.

From the Zaporozhzhie front, there are reports of an attack by Russian infantry west of Nesteryanka. Using the woods, Russian units advanced up to 1.5 km to the north under attacks from Ukrainian UAVs.

