ISRAELHAMASWAR. IDF calls for expansion of operation in southern Lebanon. Iranian airspace closed until November 6. Israeli desalination plants at risk

The Turkish Foreign Ministry sent a letter to the UN signed by 52 countries and two international organizations calling for an end to arms supplies to Israel. The letter’s signatories included countries such as Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Algeria, China, Iran and Russia.

The U.S. military has sent six B-52H bombers to the Middle East and will increase the number of F-15 fighter jets in the region. The Associated Press reports that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has also ordered the deployment of several warships to the Middle East ahead of the CVN 72 Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and three accompanying ships scheduled to leave the region in mid-November. For the first time since the start of the Gaza war, the area will be without aircraft carriers for a period, until the arrival of CVN 75 Harry S. Truman, which is currently in the North Sea. This is the second time in recent weeks that the United States has sent bombers to the region after the October 17 attack in Yemen.

On November 1, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Defense Secretary Yoav Gallant about “opportunities to de-escalate the region.” In a telephone conversation, they discussed the request of senior US officials to find a solution to the situation in Gaza and Lebanon and to prepare for an Iranian response to Israeli attacks on Tehran.

However, concerns remain in other US military spheres about the situation in the Middle East. “Although the Israeli military has killed many Hamas leaders and militants, the group ‘has not been destroyed’ and remains capable of continuing asymmetric warfare in the Gaza Strip,” former US Central Command commander General Frank McKenzie said, adding that “there is no end in sight to the war.”

A US official said Hochstein and McGurk’s meetings in Israel were substantive, constructive and focused on a number of in-depth issues, including Iran, Lebanon, Gaza and securing the release of hostages; but no further details were available.

According to Israeli media, the IDF plans to present a political-level plan that includes expanding its ground operations in Lebanon as part of its ongoing efforts to pressure Hezbollah to reach a diplomatic solution. The IDF’s demands include expanding its ground operation in southern Lebanon to include villages and towns across the border.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has instructed Foreign Ministry Director General Jacob Blitstein to inform the United Nations of the abrogation of the 1967 agreement between Israel and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA. This agreement formed the legal basis for relations between the State of Israel and UNRWA. Foreign Minister Israel Katz: “UNRWA – an organization whose personnel participated in the October 7 massacre and many of whom are Hamas militants – is part of the problem in the Gaza Strip, not part of the solution.”

According to Channel 14, the Israeli security apparatus has been preparing for the control of the security of the Gaza Strip for many years. As part of the preparations, a series of settlement outposts are being built in the area of ​​the “Be’eri Corridor”, which has been expanded over the past four months under the command of the 252nd Division to 7 kilometers in length and 7 kilometers in width.

“Mossad chief told hostage families that the chances of reaching an agreement were slim”, Channel 12.

Among the tensions still lingering is the question of Iran’s response to Israel. Tel Aviv is currently preparing for a large-scale attack, larger than the one on October 1, by several countries, not just Iran. Iran plans to launch a “complex” attack on Israel, involving not only missiles and drones, but also the regular army, the Wall Street Journal reports: “A new attack on Israel will take place after the US presidential elections on November 5, but before the inauguration of the new president in January. According to US intelligence, Iran is interested in Kamala Harris becoming president, so the attack is planned after the elections. The use of Iraqi territory to conduct a military operation against Israel is also not ruled out.”

Meanwhile, the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Hossein Salami: “Our response to Israel will be unprecedented.” Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has ordered officials to prepare an attack on Israel. Iran is reportedly threatening to destroy Israel’s desalination plants, which provide 80 percent of Israel’s drinking water.

Iranian leader Khamenei said: “The United States and Israel must know that their actions against Iran and the Resistance Front will undoubtedly meet with harsh reactions.” According to Iranian social media sources, military activity in Iran has already begun. Ballistic missile launchers are being brought into firing position. Missiles were seen being transported near the Tabriz ballistic missile site in Iran. However, Iran reportedly informed Arab diplomats that the Iranian military would be involved alongside the IRGC in the response against Israel because it had lost four soldiers, WSJ source. “Iran’s planned attack against Israel will be the largest in terms of quantity and quality to date,” al-Arabya, Qatar

The Iranian proposal read by Iranian media apparently differs: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian: “Our missile arsenal is designed for defense, not attack. These are economic operations, not military operations.” Pezeshkian said a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip could influence Israel’s response,” IRNA source. Iran has closed its airspace until November 6 at 18:30.

An Egyptian military spokesman categorically denies any reports of assistance to IDF operations and adds: “There is no cooperation with Israel.” And Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty said in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi that all parties in the region must take measures to help prevent escalation and ensure calm. Abdel Aty also warned against dragging the region into a regional war, which would not serve the interests of either side and would lead to dangerous consequences for the peoples of the region.

In Lebanon, media reports for November 1 alone that more than 250 aircraft participated in attacks in southern Lebanon in the past 36 hours and they hit in particular: Baalbek and Beqaa. Israeli jets dropped about 2,000 bombs. The strikes killed about 100 civilians, including several Hezbollah members and their entire families, while they were at home and not in combat.

Also on November 1, Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati during his meeting with the UNIFIL delegation: “Diplomatic indicators confirm Israel’s stubbornness in rejecting the proposed solutions and in insisting on the kill and destroy approach, which forces the international community to face its responsibilities.” As we expected. No ceasefire. Israel does not negotiate with a weak enemy and a ceasefire can only take place if Israel faces problems that ensure security in Lebanon and deterrence. We expect a peace similar to the post-2006 war, not constant Israeli aggression.”

The United States called Lebanese officials and told them to declare a unilateral end to the war. And only after Lebanon has stopped unconditionally, despite the ongoing attacks, can they try to use this as pressure on Israel for a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, an Israeli navy operation on Batroun beach, in the Tripoli area, about 40 km north of Beirut, where they allegedly kidnapped someone from Lebanon with the support of German UN forces in that area. No statement yet from the Lebanese Army. Batroun is a Christian Lebanese district in northwest Lebanon, mostly pro-FPM. The area has a long beach and many resorts and tourist areas.

The UN Navy operates all along the Lebanese coast and maintains 24/7 surveillance of all vessels near international waters, including Israeli forces of course. The video shows that among the Commando people are Mossad agents who support the elite Israeli Army Navy unit. They are dressed in plain clothes and lead the Israeli unit. They could be locals in the area. The Israeli Army informed Al-Hadath that a Hezbollah commander named Imad Amhaz was kidnapped from Lebanon and transferred to Batroun where he was extracted via a covert naval operation in Israel. Lebanese sources say the man was taking a course, the second to become a private navy commander.

Lebanese Minister Ali Hamia (also a member of Hezbollah) confirmed to Al Jazeera that one person was captured during the operation in northern Lebanon, but said he was a civilian, a sailor studying at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Lebanon

On November 2, Druze leaders in Lebanon met in Ba’adran and announced that they “fully support the displaced; are against exorbitant rent prices; refuse to allow weapons to pass through the Druze areas; the war will be long, so internal unity is needed; full support for the Lebanese state and army. Wahab was not present due to travel, but posted on X that he fully supported the meeting and what was agreed. He also stressed the need for the Lebanese state to “keep an eye on the old Sidon road” to ensure its safety. He implied the need to deny Hezbollah access. Wahab is a supposed ally of Hezbollah

In the meantime, weapons continue to flow to Hezbollah. The October 31 attack in Avan that destroyed a small shipment of ATGMs, and yesterday’s Hezbollah summary confirmed that both weapons and fighters are still flowing to southern Lebanon to support the ongoing battles. Hezbollah released footage of this attack in which it targeted approximately 12 Israeli soldiers with an ATGM, hitting the room where they were located between Kfarmila and Dier Memas on October 30. The IDF did not acknowledge the event and did not announce any deaths or serious injuries.

The commander of Israel’s Northern Military District, Ori Gordin, was injured in southern Lebanon after his car overturned. The head of the Israeli Central Command, Avi Blut, was also in the car. They only suffered minor injuries.

Hamas sources have told several media outlets in recent hours that the temporary ceasefire proposed to them by mediators in recent days does not meet the organization’s demands (permanent ceasefire, IDF withdrawal, return of displaced persons to their homes). On the contrary, Hamas leader Osama Hamdan: “The dialogue between the Palestinian factions in Cairo is positive and we do not want to prejudge its results. The occupation’s statements regarding preparations to remain in the Gaza Strip are part of psychological warfare”.

On November 3, the Houthis also spoke out on their social media channels: a statement from the Yemeni armed forces of Ansar Allah contains a warning to Israeli shipping companies. “The sale or transfer of their assets to other companies in order to evade the punitive measures imposed by the Republic of Yemen on such ships and companies does not count towards evading the naval blockade imposed by the Republic of Yemen on such ships and companies”.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on November 4.

There are many attacks that have affected various areas of Lebanon that have been hit by Israeli jets over the weekend. There are attacks in Nabi Cheet, in northeastern Lebanon, against the house of the deceased Foad Shoqor, who the IDF killed in Beirut a few months ago. According to Lebanese sources: “The IDF has exhausted its pre-war military objectives and is now attacking in a terrorist manner, targeting the homes and families of the martyrs.” There were no casualties during the attack.

Between midnight and 10 a.m. on November 2, the Israeli Air Force attacked the following villages and towns in southern Lebanon: Shaqra; Aita al-Jabal; Safad al-Batikh; Jemgmieh; Majdal Selem; Qabrikha; Sawaneh; Bint Jbeil; Bar’cheet; Kunee; Harees. Israeli air strike in Nabatieh, additional air strikes in Hallousieh, Mashgharah, Dier Qanoun, A’eba.

In Lebanon’s border villages, at least 5,868 buildings were in ruins as of November 1, 80 percent of which were destroyed since the beginning of the invasion on October 1. In some places, such as the villages of Ayta al-Shab and Kfar Kila, nearly half of all structures are gone. Many village centers have been obliterated, with the destruction occurring mainly through controlled demolitions after a large wave of airstrikes.

Qlay’a residents reportedly fired at a Hezbollah group that was trying to cross the forest to reach the town of Khiyam and support the local resistance against the Israelis. It is unclear whether there were any casualties among the Hezbollah ranks. After a full day of trying to advance and occupy the Khiyam prison hill, the IDF retreated again and fired 20 phosphorus shells, Hezbollah sources.

The axes of confrontation in and around Khiyam town are seeing a decrease in intensity. This came after clashes in the neighborhoods surrounding the detention center and the municipality, which witnessed airstrikes and heavy artillery and phosphorus shelling after the IDF withdrew to the eastern and southern neighborhoods. The linchpin is the detention center. There are no reports of IDF casualties yet in this battle.

Hezbollah announced that it fired a large number of rockets at IDF soldiers in the Al-Maslakh neighborhood in the city of Khiyam on November 1. On November 2, the IDF withdrew from Khiyam after a week of attempts to break through to enter the center.

According to media reports and witnesses, the IDF was seen withdrawing its vehicles and tanks that had entered the eastern neighborhood of the city of Khiyam without securing the hill where the detention prison is located, would have been at risk. A military bulldozer was seen towing a destroyed Merkava tank towards the area of ​​Sardah and Al-Amra. These farms are open lands between Khiyam and Israel.

Since the afternoon of November 2, a series of Israeli air strikes have been recorded on the town of Maroun al-Ras (which the Israeli army has already entered, demolished parts and then withdrew) as well as the town of Bint Jbeil. Artillery strikes have also been reported. After a month of operations in Maroun Al-Ras and the demolition of many neighborhoods, clashes resume in the border town and gunfire is heard. According to local sources, the new push into Maroun is an Israeli attempt to move towards the town of Bint Jbeil, after its failure in the town of Khiyam. Since the night of November 2-3, attacks against Khiyam have resumed. On November 3, Hezbollah accounts wrote: “After the absolute failure to advance in Khiyam and its surroundings, despite there being no casualties, the Israeli army has completely withdrawn from that area, including Wata’ el-Khiyam.” There are reportedly at least five victims among Syrian farmers and drivers.

Israeli vehicles in the Hula Valley were hit by rockets. Al-Manar reports black smoke from that area, presumably from a burning Israeli vehicle. Hezbollah claimed two attacks in the target area: a square where the Israeli army camped near Al-Khazan Hill on the outskirts of Hula. While the second attack with ATGMs against Israeli bulldozers that were driving the Israeli convoy towards the city. The Israeli army is 200 meters from the houses.

During the ceremony on November 3, the Maronite Patriarch of the Middle East and the World publicly stressed the need to “LIBERATE schools from refugees as soon as possible.”

On the morning of November 2 alone, about 80 launches were carried out from Lebanon towards Israel. In the latest statements, Hezbollah announced the launch of two suicide drones towards KafraGila’di and Qiryat Shmona. On November 2, Hezbollah claimed 7 claims; 3 drones towards targets in Israel.

Several rocket launchers from Lebanon towards the central Galilee, particularly in the areas near Acre and Haifa. The night ballistic attack targeted Galilot, according to Hezbollah. As for the other rocket launch, they announced that they targeted: Sha’el settlement, Dalton settlement, Yasoud settlement, Bar Yohay settlement (Al-Safsaf), Biria settlement. Sirens in Nahariyya and Acre, Red alert in Safed. New red alerts in Galilee, about 30 rockets towards Karmiel and surrounding towns. Sirens sounded in Al-Manara and Margaliot in the Finger of Galilee, in Nahariya. Sirens in action in Yiftah and Ramot Naftali in the Upper Galilee

Also on the day, two new alerts in the Western Galilee, this time drone infiltrations after an earlier rocket launch. Throughout the day on November 2, 115 rockets were fired towards Israel. One drone reached Binyamina, just east of Caesarea where Netanyahy’s house is located.

Israeli forces retreat to the settlement of Metulla after retreating from Sarda, Al-Amra, Tallet Al-Hamams and the vicinity of Al-Wazzani. Islamic resistance targets IDF soldiers and tanks in Metulla.

Israeli media reports that the commander of Israel’s largest air base “Nevatim” is safe and under protection after a failed assassination attempt against him, probably by Iranian agents.

On the morning of November 4, the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted four UAVs headed to Israel, some from Lebanon and others from the east; two of the planes were intercepted before crossing the country’s border.

In Gaza, the Israeli army has again expanded its ground invasion, targeting Jabalia camp again. Three soldiers were reportedly killed when Hamas detonated a bomb in a house where they were staying. There were injuries as a result of Israeli shelling in Kamal Adwan hospital.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/