ISRAELHAMASWAR. Egyptian plan for Gaza without evacuation. Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Emirates, Qatar OK. Israel mobilizes Sinai Brigade for Gaza. IDF: no limits in Syria and Lebanon for all of February

According to Israeli media: the new Israeli Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, will take office on March 6, replacing Herzl Halevi. Israel has officially and unilaterally announced the extension of its presence in Lebanese territory.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam: “We will work to complete the Israeli withdrawal on time, even earlier, and we will put pressure on Israel through diplomatic frameworks”. The IDF is still in most of the cities where it has been for 4 months. The Israeli Army Radio announced on February 11 that Israel will remain in Syria indefinitely, certainly until 2025.

Lebanon rejects for the second time any extension of the Israeli presence in Lebanon. At the meeting of the committee that supervises the implementation of the ceasefire agreement tomorrow, a French proposal for French forces to take control of the deployment of the five points will be discussed. However, Lebanon refused and informed the negotiators that the Lebanese army and the international forces (UN) agree on the deployment mechanism only at these points. The Committee Monitoring the Ceasefire and Resolution 1701 was informed that the Israeli army is asking to remain at certain points in southern Lebanon until February 28 and the Lebanese side has categorically rejected this request. Some reports say that the US army wants to be stationed in Lebanon. The proposal has already been rejected by Lebanon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement that: “If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end and the IDF will return to intense fighting until Hamas is completely defeated.” Netanyahu says that following Hamas’ announcement to postpone the release of the hostages, he ordered the IDF to rally forces in and around the Gaza Strip. “This action is happening at this hour. It will be completed soon,” he says.

Rami Igra, former Mossad Prisoners and Missing Persons Division official: Netanyahu, “the one with great experience,” entered this tunnel and we were forced to surrender to Hamas to free our prisoners. Opposition leader Lapid: “Smotrich does not want the kidnapped people to be released. He wants to restore the ‘publishing permit’. He wants to increase the number of deaths, both among the army and among the kidnapped.” Meanwhile, families of prisoners block a road near Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem to demand the continuation of the prisoner exchange deal.

On February 11, the US president met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II. Jordan agreed to immediately take in 2,000 Palestinian children with medical conditions during the king’s meeting with Trump. Meanwhile, the US president threatened Jordan and Egypt, for the umpteenth time, to cut aid to the countries if they do not accept the citizens of Gaza.

On February 12, a five-party Arab summit was held in Cairo between the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates and Jordan. It was also attended by a Hamas delegation led by Khalil Al-Hayya, head of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip. Cairo proposes a plan to rebuild Gaza within 3-5 years without displacing the population. The Egyptian proposal on Gaza includes a two-phase work to remove rubble and build residential complexes. The details of the Egyptian proposal for the reconstruction of Gaza are expected to be announced next week. The Egyptian proposal on Gaza calls for reconstruction to begin in Rafah and the south and end in the north of the Strip. The Egyptian proposal on Gaza establishes a reconstruction plan with the participation of Arab states, the EU, the UN.

Egypt has also begun, according to the Saudi television channel Al-Arabiya: to prepare contingency plans to cope with American pressure on the displacement of Gaza residents. It was noted that Cairo has made the final decision on the Gaza issue and refuses to withdraw from it. According to the report, Cairo was not informed of any interruption in the supply of American aid, but decided to take precautions in case of possible interruptions.

Egypt called for an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the League of Arab States. Egypt announced that it has prepared two plans for Gaza. It is expected that not a single Palestinian will be deported from Gaza. Gas will be restored on site. Egyptian President Sisi’s visit to Washington has been postponed until further notice. They say Sisi will not come unless Trump abandons his plan for Gaza.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister said: “There is an Arab-Egyptian-Palestinian plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing its population.” The Egyptian army is on high alert.

Hazem Qassem, official spokesman for the Hamas movement, said in a statement to the press: “The Palestinian factions have a consensus on the position of the Hamas movement to suspend the delivery of Zionist prisoners until all the provisions of the agreement are implemented.” The Military Spokesman of the Al-Quds Brigades, Abu Hamza, also in a press release said: “The facts and subsequent events from the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood until today have shown that the only solution to recover the prisoners and restore stability is only through the exchange agreement, knowing that the Palestinian resistance has fully fulfilled its duties and obligations at a time when the enemy has left its prisoners in the circle of danger and the unknown.”

The Popular Congress for Palestinians Abroad has called for mass demonstrations in all international squares: “Global Friday of Rage” against the American-Israeli plan to liquidate the Palestinian cause and conquer Gaza. “We call on the masses of the Palestinian people in all their places of residence and free people around the world to participate in marches of anger and protest events next Friday.” The statement reads.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa/ Mohammed al Jawlani: “It is inhumane and immoral for Trump to lead the process of expelling Palestinians from their lands. The people of Gaza have endured suffering, killing and destruction for a year and a half and have refused to leave their land.”

The United Nations has officially announced the suspension of all activities in Houthi-controlled northern Yemen, including those of the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization, after the Houthis arbitrarily arrested eight UN staff members in late January. Yemen’s Houthi leader Abdel Malik al-Houthi responded: “Ready to resume attacks on Israel if fighting resumes in Gaza.”

Social media reports say: “The surge of missile and drone attacks from Yemen forced US fighter jets in the Red Sea to land on an aircraft carrier to reload their missiles, while threats were still flying overhead. After quickly exhausting its air-to-air weapons, the crew of a US Air Force F-15E was forced to switch to live fire after running out of missiles during operations in the Red Sea, but failed to shoot down any targets from Yemen.” The news is unverifiable.

And now a look at the military scenarios.

On February 11, the Israeli army radio said that the Israeli army will remain in Syria indefinitely. Israel has destroyed all areas, vehicles and homes in places near the 9 areas where Israeli military sites will be built in Syria.

Israeli forces continue to burn numerous homes in the city of Adaisseh in Lebanon. In addition, a Merkava tank is positioned behind the earth barriers at the entrances to the cities of Rab Thalatheen and Taybeh. The IDF spokesperson, in a statement, threatens Lebanese civilians, saying that their presence has been extended and that people are not allowed to return home.” Israeli bulldozers are carrying out excavation work on the outskirts of Al-Dhahirah town, where concrete slabs installed by Israeli cranes were also seen on the Blue Line technical border strip.

The 252nd Sinai Division, a reserve division of the IDF Southern Command, has been ordered to prepare for immediate deployment to the Gaza Strip. Its commander, Brigadier General Yehuda Wah, is reported to have arrived at the Israel-Gaza border.

Rafah Mayor Al-Sufi: “We call for urgent international intervention to stop the infiltration carried out by Israel into the town after the signing of the ceasefire agreement. We express our deep dissatisfaction that the city’s residents are not benefiting from the humanitarian aid and shelter supplies that should have been provided under the ceasefire agreement.” “The agreement was intended to facilitate the arrival of aid, tents and equipment needed to rehabilitate the city, including the opening of roads and the removal of rubble.” “Many of its homes are still under Israel’s control. The obstacles placed by Israeli forces prevent the arrival of this aid, which increases the suffering of the citizens and delays the reconstruction efforts.”

The Popular Committee for Services in Al-Fara’a camp in Tubas: “After 11 days of aggression and siege, Israel completely withdraws from Al-Fara’a camp.” There has been massive destruction in the camp, demolition of infrastructure, bombing of homes and some structures not suitable for habitation. The camp has been left almost without roads. The citizens are slowly returning.

The Al-Qassam Brigades – Tulkarm Battalion claim an ambush together with the Al-Quds Brigades against an Israeli infantry force in the Al-Manshiyya neighborhood of the Nour Shams camp. There is reportedly at least one death.

The IDF in a statement said that “the security forces continue the anti-terrorism operation in northern Samaria. The IDF and Israeli security forces are continuing the counterterrorism operation in Northern Samaria. The forces are working to locate weapons and dismantle terrorist infrastructure. In the past few hours, soldiers from the Maglan unit encountered Hamas gunmen who opened fire on them in Nur Shams. The soldiers killed one of the men. An M-16 rifle, ammunition and additional military equipment were found on the dead man. During the firefight, a soldier from the Maglan unit was moderately injured and was evacuated to the hospital.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/