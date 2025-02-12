ISRAELHAMASWAR. Houthis: ready to intervene in favor of Hamas. Agreement stalled. Trump: I will unleash hell. 43,000 displaced in the West Bank. Clashes on the Syrian-Lebanese border

Tensions are rising in Gaza after Hamas blocked the process of returning prisoners, accusing Israel of not respecting the agreements. Hamas has pointed out: “Of 12,000 aid trucks, only 8,500 have entered Gaza; of 50 fuel trucks per day, only 15 have entered Gaza; of 200,000 tents, only 20,000 have arrived in Gaza”.

US President Donald Trump has threatened “If Hamas does not return all the hostages by 12:00 on Saturday, I will cancel the ceasefire and unleash hell on Gaza, but that depends on Israel”. “Ultimately it depends on Israel, they can cancel the ultimatum.” Trump on Fox News: “I would like to tear down all the buildings in Gaza, no more Hamas.”

Trump also threatened to cut off aid to Jordan and Egypt over the Gaza takeover plan. The president has increased pressure on the two nations to accept his plan to host the Palestinian population of Gaza and said the Palestinians would not have the right to return to the territory. Both Jordan and Egypt have rejected any suggestion of relocating the Palestinians to their countries.

Israeli Army Radio said: “Egypt has made it clear that it has no intention of fulfilling Trump’s request.” 17 years ago, a previous statement by the US ambassador to Israel in which he spoke of the transfer of Palestinians to Egypt, Syria and Jordan, on the pretext that “Israel” has a small area compared to Arab countries. It fell on deaf ears.

Yedioth Ahronoth, writes: “Hamas’ statements are worrying, but there is still enough time to address the crisis and resolve it by Saturday.”

On the issue of the withdrawal from Lebanon on February 18, the United States said: “Israel has not asked the United States to extend the February 18 deadline for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon.” The White House. The Jerusalem Post writes: Washington calls on “Israel” to withdraw from southern Lebanon before February 18.

Meanwhile, Hamas and the Palestinian Jihad denounced the decision of the President of the Authority to cancel the payment of financial allocations to the families of prisoners, martyrs and the wounded, and to abandon their cause.

Late in the evening of February 10, Hamas returned with a statement saying: “We affirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement, provided that the occupation commits to respecting them. We have fulfilled all our obligations accurately and within the specified deadlines. The occupation has not respected the terms of the agreement and has recorded numerous violations, including: Delaying the return of displaced persons in northern Gaza. Targeting our people by bombing and shooting them, killing many in various areas of the Gaza Strip. Obstructing the entry of necessary shelters, including tents, prefabricated houses, fuel and debris removal mechanisms to recover bodies. Delaying the entry of medicines and the necessary requirements to restore hospitals and the health sector. We demand strict compliance with the agreement.”

“The postponement of the release of prisoners is a warning message to the occupation and a pressure to strictly comply with the terms of the agreement. We deliberately made the announcement five days before the date of the handover of the prisoners to give the mediators the opportunity to pressure the occupation to fulfill its obligations, while keeping the door open to carry out the exchange in time if the occupation complies.”

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan also added: “Trump’s statements fuel chaos, and if he wants to expand Israel, he must do so in his own country. We call on the emergency Arab summit to launch an urgent initiative for the reconstruction of Gaza, despite the occupation.” Another Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri: “Trump must remember that there is an agreement that must be respected by both sides, and this is the only way for the return of the prisoners the language of threats has no value and increases the complexity of things”.

Protesters close the Ayalon axis in Tel Aviv and demand the continuation of the implementation of the exchange agreement. They demand that Netanyahu complete the exchange agreement, implement its terms and close Ayalon Street in Tel Aviv. Protests outside Netanyahu’s office in Jerusalem also before the cabinet meeting to demand the conclusion of the exchange agreement. Lieberman responded to Hamas: “No food, water, electricity or fuel will enter Gaza if Hamas does not release the hostages by Saturday”.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog: “Israel is going through a very difficult time, so I am calling for the completion of all phases of the agreement and the return of all prisoners.” Fox News, according to an experienced official: “Israel” has rejected the request of countries and international organizations, including the United Nations and Qatar, to enter temporary homes in Gaza.” Yedioth Ahronoth quoted the words of a father of a captive Israeli soldier: “Hamas will not release all the kidnapped without ending the war and there is no alternative to a ceasefire.” On February 11, the new government of Beirut took office. Commemorative photos of the new Lebanese government at Baaba Palace in the presence of the Lebanese President and the Speaker of Parliament are online. Now the work concerns the drafting of the ministerial declaration, where for months the Lebanese opponents of Hezbollah have wanted to remove any reference to the resistance or the phrase “Army, people, resistance”. Most likely, according to Lebanese sources close to Amal and Hezbollah, they will fail and a similar phrase with a similar meaning will be used. The drafting committee is composed of 5 ministers: Yassin Jaber, Tarek Mitri, Ghassan Salameh, Fayez Rasamni and Paul Marcos.

President Nabih Berri confirms that he is not reassured and that he is very afraid that Israel will not commit to withdrawing on February 18. He said: “If Israel continues to occupy some of the dominant hills, this means that the occupation of the hills is ongoing and nothing has changed, which we cannot accept.”

The Houthis have also returned to talk about the Palestinian issue. Yemeni Moral Guidance Department Director General Abdullah bin Amer: “Whoever did not prepare in the first round of this battle should prepare well for the second round.” Meaning that conflicts could resume at any time.

On February 11, in a speech by al Houti to the nation on the occasion of the withdrawal of the Marines from Sanaa, we hear: “The Zionist project in its objectives is a great project, very dangerous and difficult to realize because it is very destructive and targets an entire nation, but they are working to realize it in phases. The expulsion of America from Yemen is one of the fruits of the September 21 revolution and an affirmation of salvation from American hegemony.” “The Zionists declare their demand for direct control and direct occupation over a vast geographical area of ​​this nation under the title of “Greater Israel.” This is not acceptable to the Houthis and they have once again declared that they are on the side of the Axis of resistance.

And now a look at the scenarios updated at 15:00 on February 11.

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham gunmen killed Khader Karam Zuaiter, nephew of MP Ghazi Zuaiter, after kidnapping him from his town of Blouza in Syrian territory and abandoning his body in the Al-Arrayedh district on the Syrian-Lebanese border. According to local sources, two young men from the Zuaiter family are still being kidnapped by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham militants and it is feared that they will be executed, as happened with Khader Karam Zuaiter. Although the Syrian administration denies clashes on the border with Lebanon, reinforcements for Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham have been sent to the towns and villages of the Orontes basin in Zeita, al – Fadiliija and Al-Masriyah on the border with Lebanon.

IDF Spokesperson: “Based on the assessment of the situation, it was decided to raise the state of alert and impose a curfew for combat forces and operational formations in the Southern Command sector. In addition, it was decided to significantly strengthen forces for defensive missions in space, and the force reinforcement operation is aimed at strengthening defense in the region and the readiness of forces for various scenarios in the sector.”

In Lebanon, Hezbollah official in the Bekaa region, Hussein al-Nimr, said at an internal organizational meeting: “Our responsibility is to serve our people, to respond to their calls and to interact with them. They are our people and they are the most honorable people, and this is an organizational, religious and moral responsibility. Those who find themselves unable to withstand the pressure of the people can rest and the organization will take their place.” Hezbollah has therefore not abandoned its areas.

New Israeli demolitions of homes and villas in southern Lebanon. A drone was probably intercepted over Naqoura, as an explosion was reported in the sky. Israel carried out a major bombing in the town of Yaroun, preceded by an explosion in the southern outskirts of the town of Aitaroun. Al-Manar Correspondent: Reports on seven houses blown up by the IDF in the town of Yaroun, bringing the number of homes blown up in a week to more than thirty.

Late on February 10, military aircraft over the Bekaa entered the airspace of and around Nabatieh at low altitude. The Israeli army carried out a large explosion inside the town of Mays al-Jabal and in Aita al-Shaab. Lebanese sources reported planned explosions by the Lebanese army to detonate unexploded ordnance in the areas of Al-Muqabila – Wadi Khaled in Akkar and Arabsalim – Nabatieh.

The IDF stationed in Adissah opened fire on the population of the city. February 11 reported demolitions, excavations and erection of earthworks by the IDF in Tallet Al-Hamams, opposite the settlement of Metulla.

Israeli soldiers placed surveillance cameras in the trunk of a tree outside the town of Hula. Houses burned by Israel on the outskirts of Taloussa town, towards Markaba

A suspected security incident occurred in the “Yad Mordechai” settlement in the Gaza Strip. The IDF called in large forces and conducted searches at the site. Israeli gunboats fire live ammunition toward Khan Yunis beach, southern Gaza Strip. A Palestinian citizen was seriously injured by IDF shells in Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. Heavy Israeli tank fire toward residential areas in Al-Salam neighborhood, south of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, the IDF sent reinforcements toward Jenin city and its camp. Bulldozers began sabotage operations in eastern Jenin. IDF raids near Ramallah.

IDF shooting reported in Tulkarem camp. According to al Quds sources, there was a controlled ambush in Nour Shams camp. Several soldiers involved, according to Palestinian sources.

Israeli forces continue their attacks, which began on January 21 in the West Bank, and continue the aggression against Jenin reaching the 21st day, the aggression against Tulkarem reaching the 15th day and against Tubas reaching the 9th day. The IDF continues to displace the population of the Al-Fara’a and Nour Shams camps after having displaced more than 30,000 Palestinians from the Jenin and Tulkarem camps.

The IDF surrounded the government hospital in Jenin and cut off its electricity and water.

Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Brigade announces the detonation of an anti-personnel explosive device targeting IDF infantry, damaging a military jeep with a second explosive device in Silat Al-Harithiya in Jenin. The IDF burned a house in Silat Al-Harithiya, and blew up houses and structures in Tubas, and demolished 11 houses in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron.

IDF arrests Al-Qassam Brigades commander Alaa Al-Bitawi and a number of resistance fighters from Jenin camp after besieging a house in Silat Al-Harithiya, west of Jenin. 580 arrests in the West Bank since January.

On February 11, the IDF destroyed infrastructure in the streets of the eastern neighborhood of Jenin city, in the northern West Bank. IDF assault on the town of Al-Bireh.

A gradual IDF withdrawal from Al-Faraa camp, south of Tubas, after a 10-day military operation. Complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the town of Tamun. According to Israeli media: The IDF Central Command is considering sending a battalion for a permanent presence in Tulkarm in the West Bank.

About 85 percent of the residents of the Nour Shams and Tulkarm camps have been forcibly displaced. Displaced people in the West Bank so far, according to official Palestinian reports: 20,000 from the Jenin camp; 18-20,000 from the Tulkarm camps; 3,000,000 in Al-Faraa camp in Tubas.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

