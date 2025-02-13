NATO assistance to Ukraine in 2024 has exceeded 50 billion euros, the Alliance’s acting press secretary Alison Garth reported. Alison Garth added that Ukraine’s NATO partners have exceeded the commitments they made at the Washington summit in July. They then promised to provide military assistance of at least 40 billion euros. The security assistance report was provided to NATO countries ahead of the Alliance’s defense ministers’ meeting on Thursday, February 13.

During the meeting, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte “threatened” Putin with a crushing response in the event of an attack: “If he is going to attack the Alliance, don’t even think about it. He will lose, the response will be simply crushing, because we know how powerful our defense potential is.” Finally, he announced new aid to Ukraine from the allies.

The Trump administration is in serious trouble and is currently unable to initiate peace talks because none of the proposals put forward meet the requirements imposed by the Russian Federation starting from the freezing of the conflict. The difficulty is so great that the special envoy Keith Kellogg, after having spoken of a Trump plan for Peace in Ukraine, said that he “plans to meet with NATO prime ministers and presidents to hear their views on the peace agreement, understand what form it should take and determine the contributions of other governments to the peace process”. For the first time since the inception of the Northern Military District, the United States will not announce a new military support package for Ukraine at a meeting of the Ramstein Group, AP News source.

Kiev Mayor Klitschko said: “We can simulate the end of hostilities, hopefully in a month or two. It is not clear under what conditions, but I am sure that they can hardly be called positive.” “The so-called compromise can be very painful for every Ukrainian,” he noted. According to the Kiev Mayor, after the end of hostilities, elections will be held, in which “a struggle to destroy all political forces with more or less the same slogans is possible.” The Lend-Lease bill for Ukraine appeared on the website of the US Congress, inserted by Republican Wilson.

According to Fox News, the US Treasury Secretary will ask President Volodymyr Zelensky Zelenskyj about the funding that the United States has allocated to Ukraine. Rare Earths will also be discussed at the meeting. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced that Ukrainian men aged 18 to 24 will be able to travel abroad if they serve for a year. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine is ready for negotiations. The Ukrainian Defense Minister noted that, however, the conditions for this must be nationally secure and meet the interests of the state. “The country is ready to consider the peace process only if Russia demonstrates concrete steps towards peace.” “Ukraine does not abandon the diplomatic path, but the priority remains support for defense capabilities and counteroffensive operations.” While in Germany for the Ramstein format.

The private plane of Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, entered Russian airspace on February 11 for a prisoner exchange. A Russian citizen, whose personal details are not available, returned to Moscow and an American citizen returned to the US, this is Mark Vogel, who has been in prison since 2021 for drug trafficking. Flightradar24 recorded the landing of the private Gulfstream G650ER jet at Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport in the morning. At 10:18 Moscow time, the plane landed. According to the pilot’s LinkedIn profile, the diplomat’s Witkoff Group also operates a Gulfstream G650ER aircraft. However, there has been no official confirmation of these claims yet. Then on the evening of February 11, National Security Advisor Mike Walz announced that Steve Witkoff was leaving Russian airspace on his plane along with American citizen Mark Vogel, who had been imprisoned in Russia.

And now a look at the front line as of 16:30 on February 12.

In the Kursk region, the Russian group Sever reports that several Ukrainian evacuation groups of the 82nd Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to extract Ukrainian bodies and equipment from the direction of Cherkasskaya Konopel’ka, but were fired upon by Russian UAV operators. Russian Armed Forces massively present in Sverdlikovo and its surroundings. In the area of ​​Kurilovka, Russian Marines repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks.

From the outskirts of the villages adjacent to Torce’k, Ukrainians publish footage of the entry of an infantry group, and otherwise do not contradict the reports of the Russian Ministry of Defense about the ongoing battles on the outer roads of a huge agglomeration.

Near Pokrovs’k, Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting counterattacks near the village of Pishchane. The new commander of the Ukrainian group has been imposing heavy fighting for several days. At the same time, east of Pokrovs’k, Russian Armed Forces continue to advance north towards the Pokrovs’k-Kostyantynopil’ highway in the area of ​​the junction. There are battles near the village Yelyzavetivka, Vodyane and in the area of ​​the village Baranivka. South of Pokrovs’k: battles near the settlement of Sribne. The Russians reportedly took most of the village of Zaporizhzhya, Ukrainian troops are being pushed back towards Troits’ke.

In the direction of Kostyantynopil, fighting continues in Andriivka, they report, in the social sphere of advances by Russian troops. It seems that Andriivka will soon fly the Russian flag.

Russian troops are advancing northwest of the village of Velyka Novosilka, the Russians are working hard to level the front line.

At least 15 attacks with drones or explosive devices were recorded in the Belgorod region. Damage to property and injuries were reported. In the DPR, three civilians from Horlivka were injured as a result of attacks by Ukrainian armed forces. A Ukrainian UAV attacked city bus No. 2.

Graziella Giangiulio

