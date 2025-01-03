ISRAELHAMASWAR. Detainees and Kidnapped: Israel and Hamas negotiations stagnate. Gaza Strip bombed. South Lebanon: Israel takes over Beit Lif

Since December 25, the flame of hope has faded over negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees. Hamas: “Negotiations for the ceasefire and prisoner exchange are progressing seriously in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, and the movement has shown responsibility and flexibility. However, the occupation has posed new questions and conditions regarding withdrawal, ceasefire, prisoners and the return of displaced prisoners, which has delayed the achievement of the available agreement.” The statement was also published in Hebrew.

Hundreds of people demonstrated and blocked the road leading to the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv to demand the completion of the prisoner exchange agreement.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz during a visit to the Axis Philadelphia in Gaza: “The security control in the Gaza Strip will remain in the hands of the IDF – there will be no Hamas in power here and there will be no military Hamas here. We will also ensure that there are buffers in the Gaza Strip areas and control positions – and we will work on this to release all the kidnapped people home and make a decision on Hamas.

December 26 Correspondent of the Israeli channel Kan: “The negotiations for the exchange have not failed, but they are in a state of stagnation. We are close to reaching an agreement,” this is what several parties involved in the negotiations said.

On December 27, about 25 prisoners were released, most of them from the northern Gaza Strip, who were arrested during the military operation in the northern Gaza Strip. Minister Ophir Sofer: “It is not possible to return 100 prisoners through military operations. We need a proper agreement, we must make a lot of efforts to return them.”

The White House remains optimistic on the issue of prisoners/kidnapped: “we believe we are close to reaching an agreement and will continue to work towards it.” According to a Channel 12 poll: 47% believe that the reason why an agreement has not been reached is Netanyahu’s fear of the collapse of his government.

Amnon Lord, an Israeli journalist and author known for his right-wing political views, in an article in Israel Hayom: “A few days ago I visited the Gaza Strip and, from what I gathered, the #Israeli army has not underestimated the possibility of reaching an exchange agreement and has begun to prepare for this issue and for the withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.”

Hamas publishes its press release in Hebrew confirming that the occupation has imposed new conditions, causing the postponement of the agreement.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Hamas on December 31st requested a one-week truce that does not include the return of prisoners. In response, Israel Katz, Israeli Defense Minister, said: “If Hamas does not allow the release of the hostages, it will suffer blows of a magnitude never seen in a long time.” Unfortunately, on January 1st, an Israeli prisoner took his own life. Abu Hamza, military spokesman for the Al-Quds Brigades, said in a statement: “The medical team managed to save the life of the prisoner who attempted suicide due to his psychological state after the Netanyahu government imposed new conditions that led to the failure and delay of negotiations for his release.”

“Three days ago, one of our medical teams dealt with a suicide attempt by a prisoner from one of the Al-Quds Brigades groups. The Israeli prisoner who attempted suicide was to be released as part of the group of prisoners who met the conditions and standards of the first phase of the exchange agreement with Israel.” Following this incident, the Jerusalem Brigades decided to strengthen the guard and security procedures for prisoners.

According to the i24 newspaper, “The ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas have reached a deadlock.” Benny Gantz was more optimistic, telling Yedioth Ahronoth: “An agreement must be concluded for the return of the kidnapped people, even if in stages, so as not to leave any of them behind.” Hamas leader Musa Abu Marzouk told Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed: “This time there is a great chance for the negotiations to succeed.”

On January 1, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced his resignation from parliament. Gallant had been dismissed from the government in November by Netanyahu, after months of disagreements over the conduct of the war against Hamas in Gaza, but had retained his seat as an elected member of the Knesset. “As on the battlefield, so it is in public service. There are times when you have to stop, evaluate and choose a direction to achieve your goals,” Gallant said in a televised statement.

And now a look at the fronts on which Israel is still operating as of 2:30 p.m. ET on January 2.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on the new government in Syria: “A terrorist gang that was in Idlib and took over the capital Damascus – The world wants to see them as a new and stable government because countries want to return refugees to their territory in Syria – It is an Islamic government.” Meanwhile, elections in Syria could be postponed by 4 years. A national conference to discuss the future of Syria will be held on January 4 and 5 in Damascus, Turkish TV channel Haber reported. According to the new Syrian leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, preparations for the elections could take four years, while drafting a constitution could take three to four years.

The Yemeni group Ansarullah has launched several ballistic missiles and drones from northern Yemen towards Israel. One of them crashed somewhere in Saudi Arabia. On December 31, US/UK airstrikes targeted the Yemeni capital Sanaa. Yemen reports at least four US airstrikes on Sanaa. It is reported that weapons depots and the Ministry of Defense headquarters were hit. In response, Ansarullah shot down another US MQ-9 drone over Yemen. The Egyptian Air Force is planning offensive actions against the Houthis in Yemen, who have caused significant losses at Egypt’s Suez Canal. Egyptian intervention will be supported by Israel”, YeniYemen source.

Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon continue from December 31 to January 2. An Israeli drone targeted a car in Beni Hayyan, southern Lebanon. Israeli armed drones are reported over Beirut and several other cities and villages in Lebanon. This is in violation of the ceasefire, UN resolution 1701 and Lebanon’s autonomy.

And again on January 1, two Israeli airstrikes/drone attacks targeted the Roumieh area between Beit Lif and Yater. At the same time, IDF forces were advancing towards the outskirts of Beit Lif, searching houses and valleys. At least two Merkava tank shells hit a house. According to Lebanese accounts: “This is the first time that the Israeli army has advanced in this area. This area was heavily attacked during the war and the support front.”

In two routes, Israeli forces departed from the Ramia base towards Al-Qawzah and towards Al-Salhani – Wadi Mathlim on the outskirts of Beit Lif. In total 8 Merkava and Namer tanks, a bulldozer, Hummer vehicles and infantry forces entered the area in the morning and began a demolition operation in the valley. The tanks and infantry forces then struck with heavy machine guns and explosions in the valley.

According to Al-Mayadeen in southern Lebanon, Israeli forces are conducting a large-scale mopping-up campaign around the Ramyeh border crossing. Also on January 2, 3 Merkava tanks mopped up a wooded area in a valley on the outskirts of Beit Lif. The Israeli military has effectively established itself in Beit Lif

In Israel, red alerts in the western Negev region. Rocket attack from Gaza. And again a drone infiltration warning in Eilat, southern Israel. The IDF confirms a false alarm.

According to Channel 12, for the seventh consecutive day, resistance groups continue to fire rockets from the Strip towards settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority has kidnapped three young people from three different areas of the city of Tubas, in the northern West Bank. Israeli security forces are storming the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, West Bank.

The Resistance in Jenin commemorated the first year since the killing of their commander, Saleh Al-Arouri, by quoting his words online: “The resistance is an advanced model in the Jenin camp and the occupation will never succeed in bringing the resistance to its knees or eliminating them.” New armed clashes between resistance fighters and Authority security services near the Jenin camp, including the explosion of an explosive device.

Israeli forces storm the town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah and Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.

Shelling across the Gaza Strip on January 2: The Israeli army blew up residential buildings west of Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip. Israeli airstrike north of Gaza City. According to Palestinian sources, Israeli aircraft bombed a house on Al-Saftawi Street near Rocket Junction, north of Gaza City.

Israeli airstrikes were also reported on Al-Thawra Street, near Taj Mall, west of Gaza City. Deaths and injuries were reported after Israeli airstrikes against an “animal-drawn vehicle” on Al-Ma’amel Street in Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

The IAF launched an airstrike on Al-Ma’amel Street in Al-Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City; The IDF announced the assassination of the commander of internal security in the southern Gaza Strip, confirmed by Hamas: it is General Mahmoud Salah, accompanied by General Hussam Shahwan, a member of the Khan Yunis Police Command Council. Ten people are said to have been killed in the Israeli shelling of a tent housing displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis.

The Saraya Al-Quds claimed responsibility for shelling Holit with a barrage of 107 rockets. And again the Saraya Al Quds in collaboration with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades claimed responsibility for mortar strikes against gatherings of Israeli soldiers east of the Malka area east of Gaza City.

