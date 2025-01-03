The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to focus on Crimea. Even on New Year’s Eve, Ukrainian formations attacked Sevastopol with both sea and air unmanned vehicles. According to the latest count, 16 UAVs and 8 unmanned boats were involved.

According to the Russian social sphere, the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces progressed as follows: the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces occurred in waves of two or three UAVs. The first targets were shot down in the Cossack Bay area by rifle detachments and Pantsir crews.

Then, in the same area, two BECs were spotted trying to break through the barriers, but without success. The first was hit and stopped, the second was blown up nearby.

It was at this time that Ukrainian Telegram channels and bots in Sevastopol chats became active. The first one talked about hitting the anti-aircraft missile system and passed off the destruction of the BEC as such, while the second one sowed panic among residents.

Over the next two hours, more than a dozen more drones were shot down and suppressed by electronic warfare crews along the coast of Sevastopol. And military aviation helicopters were hunting for BECs, eventually destroying 6 more drones.

No attacks on Crimea have been recorded since the beginning of December, when several BECs were first destroyed near Sevastopol and Tarkhankut, and then an attack on the Kerch Strait was repelled. And after that the Ukrainian troops stopped attacking.

This is due to the fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces accumulate resources for each attack. Over the past two weeks, tests have been carried out on BECs used in the attack on the Kiev reservoir on December 30-31.

Once again, the Russians are drawing attention to the fact that Ukrainian BECs are becoming more and more dangerous for aircraft. In addition to machine guns, they are equipped with anti-aircraft missiles, which were not very accurate before, but now pose a serious danger.

Although the attack was repelled, new attacks should be expected in the coming days, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces have received a new batch of both cruise and operational-tactical missiles. Their APU has also not been used for a long time, so you can’t relax under any circumstances.

And now a look at the front line as of 15:30 on January 2.

At night, Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed over Voronezh and the region, and drones were reported shot down over the Bryansk region. In the evening, in the Rostov region, Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the Millerovsky and Tarasovsky districts, as well as in the Taganrog region. During January 1, 2025, electricity was restored in the village of Giryi in the Kursk region, which was hit with missiles by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the first minutes of the new year. Also during the day, a drone was shot down in the sky over the Oryol region.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces have attacked military targets in Kiev with aircraft, attack drones and rocket forces; the roof of the building of the National Bank of Ukraine and the tram depot were also damaged;

In the Kursk region, the “North” group of troops is advancing in the forest belts of the Sudzhansky district, as well as in the vicinity of the Leonidovo settlement and Kurilovka. Ukrainian sources report plans to transfer reserves of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the region, including foreign mercenaries.

In the direction of Lyman, Russian forces are trying to capture the heights beyond Ivanivka near Terny. Ukrainians record the deployment of Russian forces on the new bridgehead in Ivanivka, on the right bank of the Zherebets’ River area, which the troops managed to force in winter conditions.

The capture of Vozdvyzhenka 20 km east of Pokrovs’k was confirmed in the direction of Lyman, this is a relatively new direction of the Russian offensive; from Vozdvyzhenka there is a direct path to the Pokrovs’k – Kostyantynivka highway. It remains for Russian troops to capture 4 km to the north. In addition, a difficult situation has developed for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Novoselydivka, 10 km southwest of Pokrovs’k, and active assault operations are underway. Russian Armed Forces are advancing to the West.

In the Belgorod region, two civilians were injured in a drone strike on a car on the Shakhovka-Tishanka highway. As a result of the shelling, a partial power outage was reported in the town of Shebekino. In the evening, two men injured in yesterday’s shelling of Shebekino independently went to the Shebekino Central District Hospital.

