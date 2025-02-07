ISRAELHAMASWAR. Trump corrects his statements: “we will enter Gaza after the fighting is over”. Lebanon: new government. Clashes in the West Bank. Attacks between HTS and Shiites on the Lebanese border

According to Channel 12: “There are conflicting statements within the US administration regarding Trump’s plan, Marco Rubio, White House spokeswoman Carolyn Levitt and special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff have denied some aspects of Trump’s statements, indicating that the implementation of the plan is still far away”. Finally, the US Secretary of State: “Trump’s offer to Gaza is to intervene, remove the rubble and clean up all the destruction”.

For the Walla website: “Just hours after Trump launched into statements about the voluntary displacement of the population of the Gaza Strip and American control over it, the White House made it clear that it had no intention of sending American soldiers into the Strip or controlling it”. The site recalls: “What happened is reminiscent of Trump’s leap in his first term, when he promised to turn North Korea into a ‘Riviera’ and the plan was thrown in the trash.”

The US president, however, signed an executive order on the US withdrawal from the United Nations Human Rights Council, Reuters reports. And he continues to cut funding to the UN Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA.

On February 5, Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon. Pete Hegseth assured Netanyahu that the new US administration would give Israel weapons it did not have before. Netanyahu said: “We do not need US troops in Gaza. The US can help move Palestinians to another country and rebuild Gaza.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Palestinians must have the right to return home and rebuild. “We will support the Palestinians and the two-state solution.” European Union spokeswoman Delphine Colard said: “We are aware of Trump’s statements and are committed to the ‘two-state solution’ as the only way forward for a Palestinian state.” “Gaza is part of any future Palestinian state and there can be no forced displacement from it.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah II says he rejects any attempt to annex land and displace Palestinians. The Jordanian Royal House announced that King Abdullah has traveled to the United Kingdom and will continue his visit to the United States from there, where he is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump. French President Macron has had a telephone conversation with Egyptian President al-Sisi. The presidents stressed that “any forced displacement of the Palestinian population, whether in the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, will be unacceptable”.

Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, Ansar Allah Political Bureau, Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti: “If Egypt or Jordan decide to challenge America, Yemen will stand by them with all its might, to the end and without limits.”

Channel 14 on the Minister of Communications: “We will make every effort to return as many people as we can until we are forced to enter Gaza and take them by force.” Ben Gvir: “Trump and Netanyahu’s statements are important, but until measures are taken, I will not be a partner to a government that releases Hamas (terrorists).”

Israel’s Foreign Minister announced the country’s withdrawal from the United Nations Human Rights Council. Israel cannot withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) because it is not a of the 47 members of the body. The official representative of the UN body Pascal Sim told TASS.

Israeli Foreign Minister Sa’ar announced that Israel will withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council. The UN Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian territories: “Israel’s withdrawal from the Human Rights Council is extremely dangerous”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the army to prepare a plan that would allow Gazans to voluntarily leave the enclave and go anywhere in the world. While Israeli military sources say: “In the coming days we may see some Hamas leaders who we mistakenly thought were killed.” The security services said that “dozens of Hamas members were killed, but this has not been fully confirmed.”

The Palestinian Presidency: “Palestine, with its land, its history and its holy sites, is not for sale, it is not an investment project and the rights of the Palestinian people are not negotiable. Our people and their leadership will not allow this to happen again the catastrophes of 1948 and 1967 and will thwart any plan to liquidate their just cause. Our people will not give up an inch of their land, whether in the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Palestine.”

The United Nations is pushing for a permanent ceasefire: “We must push for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and for the release of all hostages”.

A Saudi royal family official: “We want a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital as a basic condition; otherwise, there will be no normalization with Israel”.

On February 6, Imam Khamenei reaffirmed full Palestinian sovereignty, writing on his official portal: “All of Palestine, from the river to the sea, belongs to the Palestinian people”.

In Lebanon, the proclamation of the new government is close, it is expected that the Lebanese Forces party will be assigned important ministries to participate in the government such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Telecommunications and a 4th ministry. President Aoun asked French Ambassador Hervé Magro to support Lebanon’s position calling for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories occupied during the last war and to put pressure on Israel to end its daily violations, as well as work to free Lebanese prisoners by the specified deadline.

The United States expressed its desire that Hezbollah not be included in the new government and urged the PM to appoint cabinet ministers who are free from corruption, irreproachable and represent a new day for Lebanon. US envoy Morgan Ortega’s trip to Lebanon will focus on the cessation of hostilities and the formation of the new government. |According to some sources, Nawaf excluded FPM (Gebran Basil) from the government, favoring the Lebanese Forces Party.

On February 6, Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam visits the Sunni Grand Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, in Dar Al-Fatwa, finally a tripartite meeting between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 16:00 on February 6.

There are reported clashes between HTS and Lebanese forces near Hezbollah on the Syrian-Lebanese border. The clashes reportedly took place in the Qusayr countryside on the border between Lebanon and Syria. Two HTS militants were captured. The village involved would be Haweik, on the Lebanese-Syrian border. According to the radio “Voice of Lebanon 93.3”: “On the sidelines of the internal battle in Syria, “it is heard in the villages of northern Lebanon in the district of Hermel between the clans of the Zuaiter and Jaafar families on the Lebanese side and Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham on the Syrian side”. The reason would be that some tribes live inside Syrian territory, on the border with Lebanon and are Lebanese. According to HTS, the tribes are running the drug trade at illegal crossings.

Al-Nahar newspaper, claims that the border town of Haweik has been subjected to heavy shelling by forces of the new Syrian administration from the nearby village of Hit, “using mortar shells and 23 mm anti-aircraft artillery, as a number of residents confronted their efforts to establish advanced barriers in the area to strengthen their control and stop smuggling.” A senior source affiliated with Al-Jawlani confirmed to the newspaper that “military reinforcements arrived yesterday, Wednesday, in the region with the aim of securing the border strip and closing illegal crossings.” For their part, pages loyal to the administration revealed that in Haweik, Blouza, Al-Fadhiliyah, Akum and Al-Juroud a combing operation was underway “up to the Lebanese border, with the participation of tanks, armored vehicles and drones.”

In Lebanon, one of the eastern neighborhoods of the border town of Yaroun, in southern Lebanon, 3 days later, Israeli bombings were recorded.

Israeli military analyst Noam Amir: “Army Minister Katz’s plan to evacuate Palestinians from Gaza is not possible without complete Israeli military control over the Strip.”

On February 6, Donald Trump: “Israel will hand over the Gaza Strip to the United States once the fighting is over. There is no will require the presence of American soldiers in Gaza. The United States will slowly and carefully begin construction of what will become “one of the largest and most unique real estate projects of its kind.”

Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif Al-Qanou reports that displaced people in tents and in the camps experienced a hard night as the Israelis prevented the entry of caravans, aid and shelter for the displaced. The wind destroyed the newly installed tents. Among the accusations is that Israel is not respecting the number agreed in the agreement for the exit of the sick and wounded from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Channel 14 reports that two soldiers are in critical condition after being injured in the “crane collapse” incident in the northern Gaza Strip, which killed an officer and a soldier and injured eight other soldiers.

In the West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club reports that at least 120 detainees have been arrested by the IDF in Jenin and its camp during the 17-day assault. While the number rises to 174 citizens, the arrests in Tammun are added.

In a joint statement by the army and Shin Bet: “We foiled a bomb attack on a bus in Jerusalem that was supposed to be carried out by a resistance cell from the Ramallah area. The army says it arrested the Fatah and Hamas cell in Ramallah during the months of November and December 2024 and confiscated an explosive device that the cell had manufactured and that was supposed to be tested to test the remote activation mechanism, as well as a weapon.”

The Shin Bet, army and police also have documentation of their operations in Nablus on the night of February 5 and the attack on a room in Khallet al-Amud. Israel Today says that for the first time in 20 years, “a new Israeli settlement has been established in the ‘Gush Etzion’ settlement bloc between Hebron and Bethlehem.”

An Israeli drone bombed the town of Tammoun, south of Tubas in the northern West Bank. An Israeli army vehicle overturned during the assault on the town of Tammun, south of Tubas. Also on the afternoon of February 6, the Israeli army continued to storm the town of Tamoun in Tubas governorate and sent military incursions there.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/