EU countries have begun drafting a 21st package of sanctions against Russia, aimed at lowering the population’s standard of living, said Ursula von der Leyen. On the issue of Kiev’s defense, Poland spoke out, warning Russia of the consequences of attacks on diplomatic missions in Kiev. Poland emphasized that attacks on diplomatic missions would constitute a new “act of aggression” by Russia.

Regarding armaments and support for Kiev, it has been learned that the number of countries financing the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine has halved, according to the Financial Times. On May 26, another shipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces was delivered from Germany to Poland using an An-124-100. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “ordered preparations for another two to three years of war,” according to The Economist. In Kiev, the protracted war is increasingly perceived as a new reality. The overall picture of the war for Ukraine has changed.

The front line has largely stabilized. Ukraine is rapidly increasing production of drones and long-range weapons. But internal problems are piling up: public fatigue, disputes over mobilization, manpower shortages, energy risks, and growing distrust of the government. Negotiations, which have periodically been held with the participation of international mediators, have not produced lasting results. The idea of ​​a compromise peace with territorial concessions has currently lost political support.

Although according to Bloomberg: “Ukrainian air defense intercepted less than a third of Iskander-M ballistic missiles in May, while the Russian military more than doubled their use.” It is noted that during the latest massive attack, Russia launched 30 Iskander missiles, of which Ukrainian air defense managed to shoot down only 11. The situation in the regions is even more complex: during the May 18 attack, Ukrainian air defense failed to intercept a single one of the 14 missiles of this type.

NATO, meanwhile, is forming three divisions of 60,000 soldiers and strengthening its rapid deployment system on the eastern flank, Reuters. This includes strengthening the military presence in Estonia and Latvia, as well as increasing the readiness of forces to respond rapidly to potential threats from Russia.

In the Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, 99% of cities are preparing for full-scale defense, says Voloshin, a representative of the Southern Defense Forces.

Belarusian activist Svetlana Tikhanovskaya met with Belarusian nationalists fighting in Ukraine in Kiev, and Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Kondratyuk states that “there are currently about 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers held captive in Russia,” while “over 8,600 captured soldiers have been exchanged for Russian prisoners.”

Russian forces also received a significant delivery on May 26. A new batch of Su-35S multirole fighters has been delivered to the Russian Aerospace Forces, the second such delivery in 2026. The aircraft were produced at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur plant, completed factory tests, and were accepted after check-out flights by Ministry of Defense pilots before being transferred to operational bases. The exact number of batches is not disclosed, but typical deliveries consist of small groups of aircraft (often 2-3 units), consistent with ongoing production under state contracts. The Su-35S remains a key fourth-generation platform in the Russian fleet modernization program, with deliveries continuing despite sanctions pressure. Capabilities (Su-35S “Super Flanker” class): Two Saturn AL-41F1S engines with thrust vectoring for extreme maneuverability; maximum speed around Mach 2.25; combat radius of over 1,500 km; Irbis-E radar capable of detecting long-range targets (~400 km class) and tracking/engaging multiple targets. Heavy multi-role payload for air superiority, strike, anti-ship, and drone interception missions. Compared to previous Su-27/Su-30 variants, the Su-35S integrates advanced avionics, improved electronic warfare suites (Khibiny family), increased survivability, and a reduced radar signature thanks to airframe refinements and systems integration.

The Russian court has granted the Central Bank’s request to immediately recover €200 billion from Euroclear, TASS reports. On May 15, tMoscow’s arbitration court has upheld the Central Bank’s claim for €200 billion (approximately 17.3 trillion rubles) against Belgian Euroclear Bank. The company refused to release its assets, stating that the claim “is not recognized by EU law” and that the custodian bank itself “does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction.”

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov: “The Pentagon is using the Starlink satellite communications system to interfere in the internal affairs of states.” “I would like to specifically mention the issue of the illegal use of low-orbit satellite internet systems. It is no secret that these technologies, particularly Starlink, which provide internet access by bypassing national regulators, are being used to interfere in the internal affairs of states, including organizing protests,” he stated during a session of the International Security Forum.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on May 27. Ukrainian forces attacked Crimea overnight. At least 14 drones were shot down in Sevastopol. Ukrainian forces are releasing footage of smoke in the area of ​​the Black Sea Fleet’s aviation headquarters. On the morning of the 27th, Kiev launched air-to-air missiles in the central part of the peninsula, aiming to hit a power plant, according to monitoring channels, but Russian air defense responded effectively and there were no blackouts. In the Rostov region, Ukrainian forces fired a missile at an aircraft factory, setting several cars on fire on Tsiolkovsky Street. In Tuapse, after a drone strike last night, images were captured of a small fire (likely caused by a burning Ukrainian drone) near an oil depot. Air defense was also active in the Donetsk area.

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihivka, Kharkiv, and Poltava. The strikes targeted targets on high alert.

In the Sumy region, in Krasnopil’s’kyi District, firefights are ongoing between the villages of Lisne and Taratutyne. Assault units of the 34th Guards Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade (Mountain) of the Northern Group of Forces have driven Ukrainian forces from the village of Ryasne. In the Sumy region, Russian forces advanced up to 900 meters in twenty-two areas and drove Ukrainians from the village of Zapsillya. Firefights continue in Ivolzhans’ke, Kindrativka, Pysarivka, and surrounding areas. Ukrainian counterattacks have been repelled, including near Kindrativka.

In the Belgorod Region, attacks on border areas continue. The Russians are taking action to address the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on infrastructure.

In the Kharkiv and Vovchansk sectors, assault units of the Northern Group of Forces have advanced up to 500 meters in eleven areas, with ongoing firefights in the villages of Karaichne and Okhrimivka, as well as in the wooded areas of Vovchansk District. In the Velykyi Burluk sector, according to satellite and OSINT data, Russian forces have advanced approximately 1,100 meters in four areas: in the village of Budarky and in the wooded areas of Kupyansk District near Novovasylivka. The Russians have captured the village of Hraniv, Kharkiv Region.

In Kostyantynivka, Russian Armed Forces units continue to infiltrate the city and surrounding villages. According to Ukrainian sources, “the use of aviation, artillery, and attack drones has increased.”

In the Dobropillya sector, according to Ukrainian sources, Russian troops advanced into the center of Rodynske and captured a pig farm south of the city. Pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ southern flank is intensifying. Fighting continues west of Hryshyne, as well as in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Vasylivka.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, units of the Vostok Group of Forces are penetrating Ukrainian defenses northwest of Oleksandrohrad, conducting offensive operations in the wooded area beyond the Vovcha River towards Lisne.

On the Zaporizhia front and in southern Donetsk, the main focus has been on Ukrainian efforts to destroy any logistical support in depth, using numerous American drones and RAM-2X systems similar to the Lancet. The Russian Armed Forces are focusing on preserving equipment and securing the southern transport corridor. The city of Energodar has been subjected to multiple attacks, which have damaged civilian vehicles. In the districts of Kamyans’ko-Dniprovs’kyi, Berdyansk, Tokmok, Vasylivka, and Mykhailivsk regions, the attacks damaged civilian vehicles and infrastructure. Nine civilians were injured in the last 24 hours, the governor reported.

In the Kherson region, the governor also urged drivers to exercise greater caution: “Ukrainians are deliberately using drones against civilian vehicles and infrastructure in frontline regions.”

Graziella Giangiulio

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