Marco Rubio and Sergei Lavrov spoke on the phone: “[…] The Russian minister recalled the agreements reached at the highest level, at the suggestion of the United States, in Anchorage in August 2025 regarding the Ukrainian conflict and expressed regret that the brazen efforts of European elites and the Kiev regime are undermining these agreements, which paved the way for a sustainable, long-term solution based on a balance of interests.”

Regarding negotiations with the European Union: “The prospects for contacts between Russia and the European Union depend on the willingness of the EU leadership to reconsider its policy toward Moscow,” said Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the Department for European Affairs at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

European Council President Costa, former Finnish President Niinistö, and former European Commission President Juncker could become EU mediators in negotiations with Russia on Ukraine, according to Politico. None of the three are welcome in Moscow. In any case, the EU will not evacuate diplomats from Kiev, despite a warning from the Russian Foreign Ministry, said European Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper.

Recall that in the Lavrov-Rubio phone call: “Lavrov informed his American counterpart that the Russian armed forces are initiating systematic attacks against facilities located in Kiev used for the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces.”

Despite Russian threats, the Ukrainian president appears optimistic: “There are high hopes that the ‘hot phase’ of the war will be over by November this year,” he said during a meeting with Servant of the People deputies. The Ukrainian side has figured out how to reach appropriate agreements with Russia.

“If Russia terrorizes Kiev, its businesses, and its decision-making centers, we will hit the Russians hard,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Sergei Sternenko, an advisor to the Minister of Defense, told “Flash.” “Ballistics poses a critical threat to us. Massive ballistic attacks can occur periodically, but not every day, not every month. Yes, we have a problem shooting down Russian ballistic missiles: we are asking everyone to provide anti-missile systems.” “He also noted that Russia produces about 60 ballistic missiles a month.”

In Odessa, Ukrainian social media sources report that preparations are underway for a comprehensive defense, according to the regional directorate of the Territorial Defense Forces “South.” The Ukrainian Navy’s sailing frigate Druzhba was attacked by a Russian drone in the port of Odessa.

In Ukraine’s domestic affairs, police are resigning en masse because they want to transfer the TCC’s (Work Coordination Committee) mobilization powers. They don’t want to participate in “busification,” says Anna Skorokhod, a member of the Rada. “Therefore, saying ‘Now we’ll fix everything, we’ll pass a law, and everything will change’… It doesn’t work that way. It’s a matter of a comprehensive approach. It’s not just a matter of the TCC; it’s a matter of distrust in the military, in the government’s role in protecting society,” she added.

In the defense sector, Ukraine is facing a severe shortage of missiles for its air defense systems, said Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat. “Today, due to certain supply problems, we are in a situation of ‘starvation rationing’ for missiles,” Ignat said. According to Ignat, the conflict in the Middle East has increased global demand for air defense systems and related munitions.

Strong words from Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry has responded to the Ukrainian attack on Starobelsk University and will continue to do so, said Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko. These words were echoed by the Foreign Ministry: “The Russian military has begun systematic attacks on military installations in Kyiv.” “Russia recommends foreigners to leave Kyiv as soon as possible and its residents to avoid military and administrative infrastructure.” “The attack on Starobilsk was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russian attacks on Kyiv will target Ukrainian drone design, production, and training facilities, as well as decision-making centers and command posts, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned.

Putin signed a law on the right to use the armed forces to protect Russian citizens arrested by foreign courts without Russia’s participation. Putin also signed a law on preventive talks between the Interior Ministry and draft evaders. The document also authorizes the police to protect the “historical truth” and to prevent “the devaluation of the heroism of the people in the defense of the Fatherland.” Military personnel and Their families were exempted by Putin from repaying overdue loans.

The State Duma has considered a bill to toughen penalties for citizens who commit crimes against Russian interests abroad, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin announced.

A drone threat has been declared in the Kaliningrad region for the first time in Russia.

Finally, it has been learned that since the beginning of 2026, Russian and Belarusian intelligence services have foiled a Ukrainian attempt to smuggle over 500 explosive devices into Russia for terrorist attacks, stated Russian FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov. He noted that “there are examples of similar cooperation with other intelligence services of the CIS countries, but it is not yet appropriate to disclose the details.” Bortnikov reported that Ukraine has become the largest weapons smuggling hub in Europe, speaking at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security and Special Services (SORS) of the CIS member states. He also stated that Ukraine is a testing ground for new types of weapons, for training military artificial intelligence systems, and for developing new forms and methods of false flag warfare. He also said: “NATO continues its program to develop selective biological weapons in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Laboratories also operate in the CIS; the United States and Israel have assassinated senior Iranian officials using data obtained through backdoor software in Tehran’s video surveillance systems; the armed conflict between the United States and Israel with Iran risks spilling over into the Middle East; Western intelligence agencies “continue to seek to use terrorist fighters from Syria as a proxy force in the war with Iran,” including those from CIS countries imprisoned in Syria; militants could be deployed not only in the Middle East, but also in their home countries, which would place the source of the terrorist threat “close to the southern borders of the CIS.”

The CIS will not ignore the EU summit on Ukraine in Armenia and its position on the EU, stated CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev. Meanwhile, it has been learned that the 2027 CSTO exercises will be held in Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, as announced by the Organization’s Secretary General, Taalatbek Masadykov.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on May 26. The main news of the last 24 hours has been the Russian Foreign Ministry’s announcement of the start of systematic shelling of Kiev.

In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian forces launched a massive attack with the Grad multiple launch rocket system against civilians in the village of Belaya Berezka, Trubchevsk district. One person was killed and one was injured.

In the Sumy region, attack aircraft from the Northern Group of Forces advanced up to 700 meters in twenty-two areas. Small-scale firefights continue in Zapsillya, Ivolzhans’ke, and Kindrativka, as well as in Pysarivka and surrounding areas. In Krasnopil’s’kyi District, Russian forces advanced up to 550 meters during fighting in and around the village of Ryasne.

In Belgorod, massive rocket attacks have resulted in damage to several critical social infrastructure facilities, leaving over 35,000 residents without electricity and water. One person was injured in the village of Dubovoye, Belgorod District.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Northern Group of Forces is engaged in small-scale firefights in the village of Hraniv. In the Vovchansk sector, Russian assault units have advanced up to 900 meters in eleven locations and are engaged in small-scale firefights in the villages of Karaichne and Okhrimivka, as well as in forested areas of the Vovchansk District. In the Velykyi Burluk sector, they advanced approximately 1,100 meters in four areas: in the village of Budarky and in the wooded areas of the Kupyansk district near Novovasylivka.

In Kostiantynivka, Ukrainian sources consider the situation threatening for the Kiev military. In the western part of the city, Russian infantry presence has been detected in two other residential areas. Russian forces have taken up positions in a multi-story building, which Ukrainian forces are targeting with artillery and drones, but are unable to counter the Russian advance.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Vostok Group of Forces announced the liberation of Dobropasove, near the village of Pokrovs’ke.

On the Zaporizhia front, Ukrainian forces are attempting to expand their zone of control in Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k, capitalizing on the success of the counteroffensive. The situation is critical for the Russians due to Ukrainian shelling in Engergodar. Two people were seriously injured in a Ukrainian drone attack.

It is also worth noting that the Ukrainian forces are blocking logistics along the southern land corridor through the Zaporizhia region: heavy trucks and any other vehicles resembling A military vehicle is under attack. During his visit to the Eastern Group of Forces, the Defense Minister placed particular emphasis on ensuring air defense.

Graziella Giangiulio

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