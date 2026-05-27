ISRAELIRANWAR. Lebanon: IDF operation beyond the yellow line. Iran-US negotiations halted. Hormuz: US-IRF raid.

Negotiations between the United States and Iran have dragged on due to disagreements over the wording of the agreement. According to Rubio, it amounted to “just one sentence.” He did not provide further details. US President Donald Trump insisted: “The enriched uranium will be immediately handed over to the United States for repatriation and destruction, or preferably, in cooperation and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed on site or at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, as a witness to this process and event.” The New York Times reports that Russia has provided military support to Iran, including the transport of spare parts for drones across the Caspian Sea.

On the morning of May 26, Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz held security consultations regarding developments on the Lebanese and Iranian fronts, Israel Hayom. Smotrich said that for every Hezbollah attack, Israel will destroy 10 buildings in Beirut. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has begun mobilizing forces to intensify operations in Lebanon. Recently discharged soldiers have been ordered to report immediately for reserve duty, according to Israeli Public Broadcasting. Corporation.

Hezbollah responded to Smotrich: “Israeli threats will not force us to withdraw; “Our position remains defensive and any escalation will be met with a response,” parliamentary sources linked to Hezbollah told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. The sources said that Israel’s continued escalation and disregard for the agreements should push Lebanon to withdraw from direct negotiations. They added that Hezbollah will not accept US or Israeli conditions, urging the Lebanese state to maintain independent positions and avoid concessions.

Al Jazeera sources: “Qatar’s mediation helped reach an agreement between the United States and Iran on frozen funds.” According to the text of the memorandum of understanding, the frozen Iranian assets are expected to be unfrozen during the negotiations. The amount is estimated at $24 billion, and Iran is insisting that half of this sum be released, according to Tasnim, citing a source close to the negotiating team. Qatar also said that reports that Qatar offered Iran $12 billion for The reports of reaching an agreement are false, according to the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

Shin Bet chief David Zini reportedly met with Mohammed Dahlan in the United Arab Emirates during a recent visit, as reported by Kan News. Dahlan (formerly of Fatah, former head of Gaza’s Preventive Security, now an adviser to MBZ) is considered a potential player in post-war Gaza due to his regional ties and involvement in the UAE’s aid channels. Israeli security sources believe Dahlan is not strong enough to challenge Hamas independently and would likely need to coordinate or operate within its own structure. The primary concern is that Hamas could exploit Dahlan to preserve its own power and governance structure, contradicting Israel’s war aims, according to security sources cited by N12.

Regarding the attacks on the evening of the 25th, Iran issued a statement titled “Flagrant Violation of Ceasefire by the United States.” According to the statement, the army The United States has continued “illegal and unjustified actions since the April 8, 2026, ceasefire announcement,” including “multiple acts of maritime piracy against Iranian merchant vessels” and a “serious ceasefire violation in the Hormozgan region over the past 48 hours.” It accuses Washington of “bad faith and breach of promises” during the ongoing Pakistan-mediated diplomacy, saying the United States’ conduct demonstrates its “vindictive and criminal nature.” It condemns the actions as a violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and the April 8 ceasefire agreement, holding the United States fully responsible for the consequences. The Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow any aggression to go unpunished and will not hesitate to defend Iran’s integrity.

Despite the continuing high tension with the United States, Tehran plans to restore nationwide internet access after weeks of disruptions. Mutaiba Khamenei once again called on regional countries to unite with Iran. “The Islamic nation and the peoples of the region possess common capabilities and interests that will shape the new order of the region and the world. The United States will have no safe haven to spread evil and establish its military bases in the region. I call on the Islamic countries “We are committed to strengthening friendship and cooperation so that we can advance the Muslim world.”

One person was executed on charges of intelligence cooperation and espionage for Israel, Tasnim.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif refuses to join any agreement that contradicts fundamental national/ideological principles. How can one sit at the same table with someone who is untrustworthy, even for a single day? He claims that the current proposals are “unacceptable” to Pakistan. He reiterates his position on Israel: “Pakistani passports neither recognize nor mention the country.”

Northern Command Commander General Rafi Miloa, in his first comments on the attacks in Metula: “Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are a reality that cannot be accepted or considered routine. We will not tolerate attacks on the rear.” Hezbollah has decided to escalate the security situation in the north by directly targeting civilians. Today, in Metula and Hashomer, along the border, the enemy has crossed a serious and unacceptable red line. The Israel Defense Forces and the Northern Command will continue to act against this threat. Hezbollah footage shows the bombing of the headquarters of the recently established 401st Armored Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Dibil, southern Lebanon, on May 20, where thermal cameras mounted on drones were used.

And now a look at the ongoing military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated as of 3:30 PM on May 26. The US military has launched strikes in southern Iran “in self-defense,” Fox News reports, citing a source from the US Central Command. A spokesperson for the US Central Command clarified that the United States destroyed two vessels used for laying mines and a surface-to-air missile system. The US Central Command wrote: “On Monday, we conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran. The strikes targeted missile launchers and vessels that were attempting to lay mines.” Earlier, Iranian media reported explosions near the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. Iran claims this is a ceasefire violation by the US.

In the early afternoon of May 26, several Hezbollah drone alerts were sounded in northern Israel (Netu’a sector), according to the IDF. The Israeli Air Force intercepted several explosive drones launched by Hezbollah toward Israeli territory. Other drones fell on Israeli territory near the Lebanese border; no injuries were reported. Another alert in Arab al-Aramshe (2:19 p.m.) was later classified as a false alarm.

In Lebanon, the army launched a ground operation in Lebanon that crosses the yellow line, according to Israeli Channel 12. On May 26, May 26: 11 dead, including 2 children, and 15 injured in yesterday’s Israeli airstrike in Mashghara, in the western Bekaa, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. The airstrikes on the night of May 25-26 were summarized by Lebanese sources. Hezbollah claims: “approximately 20 attacks (multiple waves of clashes).” For the IDF/official sources: approximately 15-18 operational clusters (alert + interceptions + waves of attacks). Local sources/media: approximately 10+ signs of secondary impact (fires / explosions / evacuations / injuries).

Shomira–Misgav Am–Ramim–Avivim–Metula axis: repeated cycles of UAVs + rockets against troop gatherings, barracks, and field positions; Shomira / 300th Brigade Headquarters → multi-phase attack (command + troops + Infrastructure); Misgav Am / Ramim / Avivim → attacks by UAV squadrons; Qouzah / Rashaf / Balat / Metula → rocket salvos + attack on vehicles/troops

In Dibil, two attacks with Merkava tanks were recorded (reported hits); in Al-Adisa, an attack on an artillery position (repeated attacks); in Naqoura / Jall al-Alam, vehicle attacks and fires. Israel has requested evacuation for Naqoura. The army has declared Ras al-Naqoura a closed military zone until at least May 31 following the escalation in the north, Channel 15 reports.

IDF has requested evacuations in: Tyre District, Burj al-Shamali, Rashidiya, Maashouq, and the Nabatieh axis. These requests have been followed by repeated attacks on the Tyre / Nabatieh / Bekaa / Mashghara axis. The IDF has targeted over 70 targets. Hezbollah infrastructure facilities hit. In the afternoon briefing, the IDF reported 100 sites and 90 targets hit in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah responded by attacking: Metula with UAVs + damage to buildings + dispersal of multiple UAVs; Shomera with repeated UAV impacts + fires + structural damage (cross-referenced sources); Rosh HaNikra/Shlomi explosions + fires heard (media reports confirmed). At Ramim Ridge → double cluster of explosions (media reports); Hanita/Shtula/Arab al-Aramshe/Adamit → interception + chain of loss of contact.

At least two soldiers and many civilians are reportedly injured in settlements in northern Israel.

Starting around 10:00 PM Italian time, strong explosions were recorded in the Strait of Hormuz. Unofficial channels linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported: “Warplanes attacked two vessels in the port of Bandar Abbas, killing four people.” According to local media, Iran has shot down several American drones, including an MQ-9, near Bandar Abbas. A report from the captain of an oil tanker states: “External explosion on board the vessel 60 nautical miles east of Muscat, Oman (Gulf of Oman).

According to Al-Jazeera: “Iran has warned Washington that any Israeli attack on Beirut or its southern suburbs could seriously damage ongoing efforts to end the war and even lead to the collapse of the entire diplomatic process.”

On the morning of May 26, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced yesterday the downing of an MQ-9 drone and the expulsion of F-35 fighter jets and RQ-4 UAVs from Iranian airspace. “We reserve the right to respond decisively to any ceasefire violation by the United States,” reads a statement from the Revolutionary Guards.

According to the Iranian student news network, SNN, there was a night attack on two patrol boats.

The Revolutionary Guards have been involved in an explosion off the island of Larak, near the Strait of Hormuz, according to Mario Nawfal via X. At least three members of the Revolutionary Guards were killed or injured. This incident is now being linked as a possible trigger for the current escalation, contradicting previous claims that it was a separate event from the Bandar Abbas explosions. The Revolutionary Guards have confirmed three explosions in Bandar Abbas, attributing them to ongoing regional tensions without specifying the cause. There are also reports of Iranian air defense activity and alleged US attacks against Revolutionary Guard naval units.

According to OSINT units in the social sphere, the events are as follows: American forces targeted two Revolutionary Guard vessels, resulting in the deaths of four Iranian soldiers. In response, Iran fired anti-ship missiles. Iranian air defense systems have shot down at least one state-of-the-art American drone over the Persian Gulf. News sources report that up to three drones were downed. Following this event, the United States responded with air strikes against Iranian anti-ship missile launch sites and air defense systems in coastal areas. Iran, in response to the new attacks, has again targeted American warships in the Arabian Sea, launching several anti-ship missiles. The ceasefire is still in effect.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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