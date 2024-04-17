UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Zelensky: we have run out of missiles, the Russians are taking advantage of it. Kharkiv at risk of evacuation

Russia, Ukraine and Turkey were supposed to conclude an agreement to ensure the safe passage of ships in the Black Sea, which was discussed for two months, but Kiev refused. Ho did so at the last minute, Reuters reports, citing anonymous sources and a copy of the agreement.

It should be noted that the agreement “to ensure the safety of commercial navigation in the Black Sea” was reached in March, and although Ukraine did not want to formally sign it, Kiev agreed to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announcing it on March 30 . “At the last minute, Ukraine suddenly withdrew from the deal and the deal was cancelled,” one of the sources told Reuters. Several anonymous sources also told the agency that they did not know why Kiev abandoned the deal.

NATO countries will not shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine as they shot down Iranian missiles over Israel, John Kirby explained: “Different conflicts, different airspace, different threat landscape,” explained a representative of the National Security Council of States United. He also recalled that President Joe Biden had made it clear from the beginning of the war in Ukraine that the United States did not intend to be involved “in a combat role.”

According to a report by the United Nations office in Kiev, closed as of December 31, 2023, $486 billion would be needed for the restoration and reconstruction of infrastructure in Ukraine. According to sources in the social sphere, the United States appears to be transferring a new batch of heavy weapons to Ukraine: the Patriot transport ship of the Maritime Transport Command entered the Baltic Sea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking on the destruction of the Tripillya thermoelectric power plant: “We have exhausted all the missiles that defended Tripillya.” “11 missiles were flying. We destroyed the first 7, 4 destroyed Tripillya. Why? Because [there are] no missiles.”

“When they say that the allies cannot provide this or that weapon or cannot be in Ukraine with this or that force, because then it will be perceived that Ukraine dragged NATO into the war. Then I want to ask you a question: is Israel in NATO or not? Here’s the answer. Israel is not a NATO country. Allies of the Alliance and NATO countries defended Israel,” the President of Ukraine noted.

Zelensky also said on April 16: “Ukraine has no chance of winning the war without help from the United States. Russia has a large amount of ammunition from Iran. Iran transfers 300-350 Shaheds every month. Russia is hitting Ukraine with planes 300 km away. We don’t have a weapon to take them down right now.” “Today Russia wants to destroy us. They don’t need peace negotiations.”

Senior Ukrainian government officials told Bloomberg that Russia’s repeated bombing of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, is set to lead to a complete evacuation of the city.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell: “it is cheaper for Kiev to purchase the Patriot air defense system than to restore the destroyed Trypillya thermoelectric power plant.”

And now a view of the front line updated at 18:00 on 16 April.

According to the Turks, a field airfield near Poltava, where two Mi-8 transport helicopters of the 18th brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force were stationed, was destroyed by a Russian missile attack.

At night, attacks were carried out on enemy targets in Starokostjantyniv, Khmel’nytskyi region, Uman, Cherkasy region, Kherson, Novyj Buh, Mykolayiv region, Mirgorod, Poltava region. At this moment, the depletion of Ukrainian air defenses allows the Russians to attack more easily.

In the direction of Kherson, fighting is taking place in the Krynky area, yesterday it was reported that small Ukrainian groups are intensifying with the support of the artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces; Drones continue to be a problem for Russian troops. The Ukrainians are using a new tactic to use FPV in an electronic warfare environment: they are trying to use the drone as a projectile on the final trajectory of the attack, sending it to the target along a certain trajectory without a control signal.

On the Zaporozhzhie front heavy battles are fought in Rabotinye. On a piece of land, everything is used: from assault groups and drones to tanks and rocket artillery. Fights recorded in the center of the country.

The Vremivka ledge is characterized by the active actions of the Russian Armed Forces in the area of Staromaiors’ke and Urozhaine.

To the south of Donetsk, in Novomykhailivka, there are house-to-house battles. Russian troops are also trying to cover the settlement from the south and north. It was reported that in Heorhiivka in the direction of Kurachove the active phase of fighting resumed. On the southern outskirts of Krasnohorivka, Russian troops are expanding the control zone.

West of Avdiivka, the Russian Armed Forces are developing success in Semenivka, but the village has not yet been taken by the Russians, the battle is in the central part of the development. Battles near Netailove, Umans’ke, Berdychi, Novokalynove.

On the eastern outskirts of Chasiv Jar, the Russian Armed Forces continue their assault on the eastern outskirts, increasing the pace. The plan of the Russian troops to move from the flanks from Bohdanivka and Ivanivske (Krasny) towards the water channel and to block the Ukrainian forces in the microdistrict as much as possible is visible.

Fighting continues near Bilohorivka and Ternove.

Ukrainians fired 45 shells at the civilian population of the DPR; in Horlivka, a man was killed following the launch of a Ukrainian drone.

