Volodymyr Zelensky made the appeal during a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels. He writes about it Politico. “Kiev is desperately trying to get an increase in supplies of Western weapons and ammunition,” the publication reports.

A criminal case has been opened in Ukraine against Oleksiy Arestovich, former advisor to Volodymyr Zelensky. under the article “Distribution of works promoting the cult of violence and cruelty,” says Rada deputy Inna Sovsun, who wrote a statement against him because of her words about women

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation said that since January 1, 357 thousand people have been pressed into service in the interests of the joint troop group. Rostec delivered a batch of complexes of the remote mining engineering system “Agriculture” to the Russian troops ahead of schedule. “Agriculture” includes a combat vehicle on a chassis with an 8×8 wheel arrangement, a vehicle for transport loading, as well as containers for launching transport with engineering ammunition.

The industrial director of the complex of conventional weapons, ammunition and special chemicals of Rostec, Bekhan Ozdoev, emphasized that the conduct of the special operation and the failure of the Kiev counteroffensive demonstrated that properly installed minefields can become an insurmountable obstacle for the enemy. According to him, “Agriculture” can quickly create intelligent minefields even in hard-to-reach areas.

In this case, explosive devices are capable of deactivating or self-destructing at the right time. Therefore, minefields can be cleared quickly and safely after the end of hostilities, Ozdoev noted. In addition, when using “Agriculture”, all international agreements on prohibiting or limiting the use of mines, booby traps and other devices are observed.

And now a look at the front line at 3pm on October 13th.

In the Kherson region the situation remains the same. Ukrainian formations are preparing for active operations on the left bank. The intensity of the bombing does not decrease, but only increases. And now, for the first time in a long time, artillery units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces began to hit bridges and level crossings, as happened last year during the attack on Kherson. Over the past 24 hours, the bridge to Novaya Kakhovka near the village of Tsukur has come under attack, including by HIMARS.

The transfer of sabotage groups to the area of the island under fire cover also continues. Ukrainian DRGs are establishing positions and trying to expand the control zone. In two days, the Russians destroyed four Ukrainian boats: one near Pereyaslavsky (Kazatsky) Island, three after leaving Nikolskoye. Another boat managed to turn back.

At the same time, in the rear, the assault groups of the TRO and the Marine Corps are coordinating. One of the battalions of the 121st TRO was sent to an area controlled by the forces of the Donetsk Republic, which could indicate possible attacks on the left bank in that area. In addition, light motor boats are actively transported from Nikolaev to the vicinity of Kherson. They were tested on reservoirs in the Nikolaev region and are now used to equip Marine brigades.

In the Zaporozhzhie direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with artillery support, carried out offensive operations near Novoprokopovka. The Russian Armed Forces again counterattacked in Verbove. Ukrainian positions in the settlements of Novoandreevka, Rabotino, Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka are under attack. Russians control in Kopany, Ilchenkovo, Novopokrovka, Novofedorovka and Novokarlovka. Agence France-Presse said, citing statements from Ukrainian military sources, that the Ukrainian armed forces currently do not control part of Rabotin. According to military social sources in the Vremevsky boss. The situation is without global changes. The Ukrainian offensive has practically petered out. Russian troops are surveying the Urozhaine area for future attacks.

In the Vuhledar sector, the Russian Armed Forces carried out offensive operations from Novodonetsk in the direction of Zolotaya Niva. Russian troops also carried out a ground attack on Nikolskie Dachas, south of Vuhledar.

The Donetsk front is the most active. After the airstrikes, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of Novomikhailovka. The Russian offensive at Pobeda resumed. With the support of artillery and VKS carried out assault operations on Marinka. Russian ground attacks near Pervomaisky, Severny (a settlement west of Avdiivka) and Stepnoe (not to be confused with the settlements of the same name in the Zaporozhzhie and Vuhledar directions). Under massive attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Konstantinovka (not to be confused with the settlement of the same name southwest of Bachmut), Avdiivka, Lastochkina, Orlovka (the main logistical hub of the Ukrainian garrison in Avdiivka passes through it) and Keramika. Ukrainian artillery worked against the Russian Armed Forces in Donetsk, Vodyanoy, Opytne, Yasinovataya, Vasilyevka and the village of Krasnohorivka. Military personnel of the Vostok group claim to have foiled 4 attempts to rotate the Ukrainian armed forces towards the south of Donetsk, cars with nationalists were destroyed, source Oleg Chekhov, head of the group’s press center

In the direction of Bakhmut, another counterattack by Russian troops was recorded near Andriivka, where the Ukrainian armed forces managed to gain a foothold near the railway line. Russian artillery and aviation are hitting them. Their locations in Kleshcheevka, Stupochki, Chasovoy Yar, Minkovka, Vasyukovka, Sporny and Seversk are also under fire. The Russian ones are in Ozaryanovka, Kurdyumovka, Bakhmut, Berkhovka and Dubovo-Vasilievka.

Even in the northernmost direction – Lugansk – the front is open. From Kuzmin, with artillery support, the Russian Armed Forces attacked in the Serebryansky forest area towards Serebryanka. The goal is to break through to Seversky Donetsk. Torsky sees similar actions. Here the task of the Russian troops is to cut off the supply route of the Ukrainian armed forces on the left bank of the Oskol in this area. Russian armed forces also attack near Makeyevka and much further north near Ivanovka. After massive attacks they are trying to enter Sinkovka. Here the goal is access to Kupyansk. The Ukrainian Armed Forces maintain their positions. Russian armed forces attacked Ukrainian units in Belogorovka, Peschanoye and Petropavlovka.

As for Kupyansk, Russian Su-34s hit Ukrainian tank positions. The Russian Armed Forces carried out five air strikes against an ammunition depot and temporary deployment points of a unit of the 7th separate rifle battalion. Attacked the areas where the armored reserves of the 43rd separate mechanized brigade and the stronghold of the enemy 113th land defense brigade were concentrated in the areas of Novolubovka, Peschany and Petropavlovka. TOS crews also encountered a concentration of troops in the shelters of the 32nd Mechanized Brigade in the Tenkovka area.

During the counter-battery combat, the Russian army according to Russian social sources used the 2S1 Gvozdika and Krab self-propelled guns, the M777 155 mm howitzer and four mortar squads in the areas of Novolyubovka, Novosergeevka and Stepova Novoselovka.

Graziella Giangiulio