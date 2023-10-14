ISRAEL. HAMAS: Al-Aqsa Flood born in 2021

The IDF chief of staff admitted that the army failed to ensure the safety of Israelis. In his first public statement since the war between Israel and Hamas began, IDF Chief of Staff General Gali Halevi admitted that there were shortcomings that allowed Hamas to enter the country. “Yahya Sinwar, the ruler of the Gaza Strip, decided to carry out this terrible attack, and therefore he and the entire system under his leadership are corpses. We will attack them, we will destroy them, we will dismantle their system. Gaza will never be the same again,” the general noted.

On October 13, we learned from the Jordanian media that the Hashemite army was using special equipment to remove protesters from the border with Israel. A demonstration of thousands of people in support of the Gaza Strip also took place in the Iraqi capital. First humanitarian aid for Gaza: cargoes arrived from Jordan to Egypt. Meanwhile, humanitarian corridors have not yet been opened and Gaza residents still have no way to exit the Strip. In the north and east everything is blocked by Israeli troops and the only checkpoint on the border with Egypt is not working after the bombing. Egypt has already said it does not want Palestinians on its territory.

Human Rights Watch says the Israeli military used white phosphorus munitions in Lebanon and Gaza on October 10 and 11, citing “verified video footage and eyewitness accounts.” The UN previously said it had received no such reports Initially, Israel blamed the Palestinian Foreign Ministry for this.

Friday’s meeting of the UN Security Council on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be held behind closed doors, the Security Council is not yet ready for open discussions, said Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN. More than 2,500 homes have been destroyed or become uninhabitable in Gaza, and about 23,000 have been damaged, the UN reported.

The heads of the European Commission and the European Parliament flew to Israel “in solidarity” on Friday. Previously it became known about visits to the country, against the background of problems with Hamas, of the head of the Pentagon Austin (he will arrive on Friday) and Secretary of State Blinken (he has already visited there and went to Jordan). The heads of the German and French Foreign Ministries, Berbock and Colonna, did not stand aside and also announced their intention to fly to Israel in the next few days. At the same time, the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan, will travel to neighboring Egypt.

The United States may reconsider its refusal to send troops to the Middle East. The newspaper Politico reports this, citing sources from President Joe Biden’s administration. The idea of revisiting the decision was raised in relation to the Hamas hostage crisis. “The Biden administration has ruled out sending troops, including special forces, to Gaza as part of efforts to free Americans held hostage there. But that decision, announced by a senior White House official, may be reconsidered,” we read in the report. The publication notes that the final outcome will depend on the level of escalation of the conflict.

Great Britain sends its navy and air force to the eastern Mediterranean. This was reported in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office. “A military force, comprising one P-8 (Boeing P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine) aircraft, surveillance equipment, two warships – Lyme Bay and Argus, three Merlin helicopters and a company of Royal Marines, will be on standby to provide support practical to Israel and partners in the region, as well as to ensure deterrence and security,” reads a statement on the office’s website. There will be two warships in the eastern Mediterranean and will begin “observation flights” over Israel shortly.

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, on the aggravation in the Middle East: “This large-scale tragedy is the result of failed US policy, their unilateral line has brought the situation to a dead end.” Putin spoke about the need for the creation of an independent Palestinian state at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS, “The most important thing now is to stop the bloodshed,” the Russian president said.

Putin on the ground operation in the Gaza Strip: “The use of heavy equipment in residential areas is a complex issue, fraught with serious consequences on all sides. And without technology it is even more difficult. Civilian losses will be absolutely unacceptable,” the Russian president said. Russia is ready to mediate in the Israeli-Palestinian solution

Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory could provoke armed escalation across the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov said. The department called the attacks a grave violation of Syrian sovereignty and basic norms of international law.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian declared that: “The opening of other fronts against Israel cannot be ruled out.” “Israel and its allies will take responsibility for the consequences of their attacks against the Palestinian people,” continued the Iranian Foreign Minister upon his arrival in Beirut. According to him, Islamic states “should not tolerate the crimes committed by Israel.” “In conditions where the aggression and siege of the Gaza Strip does not stop, the opening of other fronts [against Israel] cannot be ruled out,” the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry underlined. “This possibility exists.” “It’s not just the Western hegemon that can do whatever it wants.”

According to the newspaper Sabereen News: Yemen mobilizes its troops in support of Palestine.

Palestinian President Abbas has affirmed the need for political action to end the Israeli occupation and achieve peace. He called for the supply of water and electricity to Gaza and the opening of humanitarian corridors.

On Friday there were a series of visits related to the escalation in the Middle East: Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan flew to Egypt in Egypt, US Secretary of State Blinken in Jordan to meet Abbas, Pentagon chief Austin in Israel met Netanyahu.

Sderot, an Israeli city located near the border with the Gaza Strip, is being evacuated as requested by the mayor. At the beginning of the conflict there were fierce street battles in Sderot. The police station building where the Hamas members were barricaded was severely damaged during the assault.

Hamas reportedly came up with the idea for Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in 2021, said Abu Obeid, spokesman for the movement’s military wing. According to him, at the beginning of the operation Hamas launched 4.5 thousand rockets, of which 3.5 thousand were aimed at Israeli settlements near the border with the Gaza Strip. During the operation, Obeid claims, Hamas achieved “more than it originally thought and planned.”

Israeli authorities have ordered UN troops and the population to move within 24 hours from north to south Gaza, Guterres’ office told RIA Novosti. At the same time, the UN considers it impossible to move the population south of Gaza without humanitarian consequences and calls on Israel to cancel this request for the population. Israel’s permanent representative called the UN declaration aimed at canceling the request to move the population of northern Gaza to the south “shameful” and recalled the right to self-defense. The Israel Defense Forces called on civilians to evacuate Gaza City to the south. The United Nations agency that helps Palestinian refugees in the Near East said it has moved its main operations center and international staff to the southern Gaza Strip.

Full at Ben Gurion airport: Israelis and foreigners queuing for hundreds and hundreds of meters waiting for departure. There is no panic or chaos, everything takes place in an organized and relatively calm manner as we learn from the local media.

And now a look at the front line: updated at 2pm on 13 October.

Bombings continue in Gaza neighborhoods. Nearly half a million people have fled the Gaza Strip to escape Israeli airstrikes. Meanwhile, the WHO reports that the enclave’s hospitals are on the verge of collapse. Yesterday it was announced that places in Gaza’s morgues were sold out. The death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 1,537, with more than 6,600 injured, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. A continuous flow of wounded is transported to Al-Shafa hospital in Gaza: adults, children, elderly, men and women. The Gaza Strip is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, and attacks on such dense buildings inevitably lead to civilian casualties. Hamas confirms that 13 hostages in different parts of Gaza have died following Israeli bombing

The Israel Defense Forces said it struck 750 military targets overnight, including the residences of senior Hamas officials.

Northbound. The fighting on this stretch of the front has stopped in the last 24 hours: during the night, news of an accident in the Kibbutz Zikim area circulated online, but it has not been confirmed. Meanwhile, Palestinian groups continue attacks on Israeli cities: more than 150 grenades were fired on Ashkelon, another 50 on Sderot.

East and south directions. Kibbutz Nir Oz and Kholit were attacked from the Gaza Strip.

West Bank. During the night, armed clashes resumed in the vicinity of Ramallah, east Jerusalem, Hebron, Qabatiya and Jenin. Israeli security forces are detaining local residents on suspicion of terrorism. A serious escalation is expected in the region in relation to the Friday prayers of Muslims. According to some reports, Palestinians are banned from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Border with Lebanon and Jordan. The situation in the border area is calm. The videos circulating online about the Lebanese assault on the border are not truthful: the recordings are dated 2021. The situation is similar in Jordan. The kingdom’s authorities do not allow their citizens to approach the Israeli border.

Gaza Strip. Israel Defense Forces planes continue to bomb the Gaza Strip almost without interruption. Israeli authorities have informed the UN that around one million Palestinians need to be evacuated from the northern Gaza Strip to the south, but the Organization has already stated that such a large-scale eviction of residents in a short time is impossible and will worsen the situation humanitarian catastrophe.

Political background. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has arrived in Israel for talks with authorities. The topic of conversation will likely be the IDF ground operation in the Gaza Strip. Mass actions are taking place in several Arab countries, Europe and Iran in support of the Palestinian people.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio