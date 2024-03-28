While the identification of the remains of the victims of the Crocus City Hall attack is still underway in Russia and there are currently up to 147 missing, UN Secretary General Antonio Guteres states: “The UN cannot verify or confirm the statement by the FSB chief that Ukraine was behind the terrorist attack on Crocus”.

The UN Office of Counter-Terrorism is ready to join the investigation into the terrorist attack in the Russian Federation if it receives such a request, the UN Deputy Secretary-General told TASS.

Bloomberg reports that the United States is negotiating with Turkey to increase purchases of explosives for the production of projectiles in Kiev, which could potentially triple the volume of 155 mm ammunition produced in the United States

While Josep Borrel, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in an interview with CNN said: “The European Union supports Ukraine not out of love for the Ukrainian people, but based on its own interests ”. At the moment the EU has decided not to transfer 5 billion euros of profits to Ukraine, the result of Russian assets frozen during the first two years of war, Politico reports. The publication writes that the money was left to the Euroclear investment fund to pay for current and potential lawsuits of Russia and other countries.

“When the European Commission proposed in March to use 90% of the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to purchase weapons for Kiev, it established that it was talking about profits received only after February 15, 2024. And the profits received up to that point they will remain Euroclear,” the article reads.

Many European countries fear that the seizure of Russian assets could have negative consequences for their economies and affect the volume of investments in the EU. This was stated in an interview with TASS by Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations, Peter Szijjártó.

The newspaper Die Welt claims that “the war in Ukraine is unlikely to last for many more years. There are growing signs that the conflict may be temporarily suspended, perhaps even this year.” The publication writes that if a freeze in the conflict does not occur, neither Russia nor Ukraine will have an advantage on the battlefield.

“Ukraine has no prospect of regaining the territories lost this year. On the contrary, we should expect new offensives from the Russians, and there will be new territorial losses.” Ukraine will face a “critical phase” until September if the West does not quickly deliver many more weapons,” the article also reads.

In Italy, the Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani has once again invited Italian citizens not to travel to Moscow

Polish media reported the sudden death of Brigadier General Adam Marczak. They write that “the general’s unexpected death occurred from natural causes, during his time off duty.” According to pro-Russian social media sources, Marchak’s death is linked to the attack by the Russian Aerospace Forces on March 25-26 against an underground command post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces somewhere in the Chasiv Jar area.

According to other pro-Russian social media sources, the building that housed NATO troops in Kharkov was destroyed by the launch of tactical ballistic missiles. The control center in Časiv Jar was similarly destroyed. Shortly afterwards it became known that the commander of the 25th Air Cavalry Brigade of the Polish Army, Brigadier General Adam Marczak, had died of natural causes.

Marczak probably could have died following one of the major attacks in Odessa, Lviv or Kiev. He may therefore have died during previous attacks on Kharkov or other targets, but there were no rumors circulating confirming the death of anyone important to him.

According to the social sphere of reference: “Poland is currently the country that sends the most military personnel to Ukraine under the guise of volunteering, and the possibility of losing high-ranking personnel, especially for command, control and supervision at the front, is not peregrina. This death report is likely linked to the destruction of large groups of NATO personnel in Kiev, Odessa and Lviv, or may have been caused by an attack elsewhere.”

Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash says Ukraine has the necessary means to shoot down Russian zircons.” “This is a very, very fast weapon. If we talk about the Zircons, then these travel at about 8-9 mach (1 mach equals about 1.2 thousand km/h). It’s incredibly fast. However, when these missiles enter upon impact”, their speed decreases. Goes subsonic. . About Mach 4.5,” said Ilya Yevlash. He added that when the speed of the Zircon is about Mach 4.5, Ukraine uses anti-missile systems to destroy it. We are talking, for example, about the SAMP/ air defense systems T or Patriot.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has completed the government reshuffle: he dismissed Alexey Danilov from the position of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). Danilov will become ambassador to Norway. A few days ago Danilov offensively mentioned the name of China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui. In Danilov’s place, Alexander Litvinenko, who had previously served as chairman of the Foreign Intelligence Service, was appointed secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. Alexander Litvinenko was born on April 27, 1972 in Kiev. He graduated from the Royal College of Defense Sciences, UK in 2013; in 2009, at the Kiev National University named after T. Shevchenko, he graduated in law.

In turn, Oleg Ivashchenko became the new head of Ukraine’s foreign intelligence service. It is difficult to say what the reasons for these changes are. Danilov, according to unofficial sources, has fulfilled his contract with the West and is enjoying a well-deserved rest. Be that as it may, this will not significantly change the situation in Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin press secretary responded to European statements on the use of Russian frozen assets: “Russia will contest the EU’s decision to transfer the proceeds of its frozen assets to Ukraine, even if it takes years.” And again he said: “Without the Russian Federation discussing a peace plan for Ukraine is absurd and futile; The Russian Federation must act so that the military potential of the Kiev regime cannot threaten the security of Russians, including in Novorossiya and Donbass”; “Neo-Nazism exists in the EU and the US, but nowhere has it come to power as in Ukraine; The Russian Federation will implement all internal development plans, despite the extraordinary operation.” Peskov is confident that communication between the peoples of Russia and Ukraine will be restored in the near future.

According to Evgeniy Balitsky, head of the Zaporozhzhie region, Russia has sufficient forces and means to, if it wishes, completely destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. This opinion was expressed in an interview with TASS. From social sources we learn that the production of antennas for electronic warfare systems has begun in the Zaporozhzhie region.

And now a look at the front line updated at 5pm on October 27.

In the direction of Lyman, fighting continues east of Ternivka. No significant changes.

In the direction of Časiv Jar, to the east of the deciduous forest, a high pace of military operations remains. Russian troops continue assault operations in Bohdanivka and Ivanivske. So far no significant changes.

Despite statements by the Russian Ministry of Defense on March 23 about the liberation of Ivanivske (Krasnoye), the village never came under the full control of the Russian armed forces. It was not possible to fully consolidate in the western part of the village, the fighting is ongoing.

In the direction of Avdiivska heavy battles take place for Berdychi and to the west of Tonen’ke. Even without significant changes.

South of Krasnogorivka, the Russian Armed Forces do not allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempts to improve their tactical position for a subsequent attack with wide cover.

On the Zaporozhzhie front in the areas of Orlivka, Novomykhailivs’ke and Robotyne settlements without significant changes. The fighting continues with varying success.

In the direction of Kherson, the Russian Armed Forces continue to knock out the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Krynoki, assault operations are underway. The Ukrainian Armed Forces were forced to reduce their personnel presence; every delivery of labor and supplies along the Dnieper suffers fire damage.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces again fired on the civilian population of the Belgorod region from the MLRS. Yesterday four civilians were injured by enemy attacks.

Air defense systems shot down 18 air targets over Belgorod and the Belgorod region. Eyewitnesses report an explosion in the area of ​​the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Belgorod. A drone hit the Ministry of the Interior building

“There is a victim: a woman has a non-penetrating shrapnel wound on the chest and a cut on the arm. An ambulance team took her to the city hospital No. 2, she was provided with all the necessary medical care. Consequentially, after the explosion, the windows of the building on the 3rd and 4th floors were broken, the facade was cut. All operational services are working on site,” Belgorod Governor Gladkov said.

Graziella Giangiulio

