UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Danilov, RNBO, dismissed, will be ambassador. Bortnikov, FSB: The attack on Crocus had the support of Ukrainian services. The Russians advance in Staromaiors’ke

NATO suggests the possibility of destroying Russian missiles near the borders of member countries. Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna stressed that the recent violation of Polish airspace by a Russian missile was proof of the defense and vigilance strength of the Polish Armed Forces. “NATO is analyzing several concepts, in particular that such missiles should be shot down when they are already very close to the NATO border – but this should have been done with the consent of the Ukrainian side and taking into account the international consequences,” the diplomat added. He stressed that the “aggressor” should not impose any rules on the Alliance.

The US State Department said there was no participation of Ukraine in the terrorist attack and the White House confirmed that “there is absolutely no evidence of Ukrainian involvement in the terrorist attack near Moscow”.

According to the Financial Times, Russia supplies oil to North Korea in exchange for weapons and military equipment. Russian cargo planes have taken off to and from North Korea several times.

French troops could come into direct conflict with Russian troops if the Ukrainian front collapses, LCI TV channel reports, citing military sources, discussing possible scenarios for sending French soldiers to Ukraine.

In the first scenario proposed by the French TV channel, France will build military factories in Ukraine, which will require the participation of French engineers. In the second, work will be carried out by the French military on demining and training the Ukrainian armed forces. The third scenario is the defense of Odessa, in which French troops could be deployed primarily to install an air defense system. With this option, the French could enter the conflict as Kiev’s belligerent ally if the army “shot down an enemy missile.” “The fourth scenario is that the French army creates a protection zone. That is, it deploys troops to relieve the Ukrainians from some missions. This option means crossing the threshold of participation as an allied belligerent. The fifth scenario is a trench clash, i.e. French troops fight the Russians alongside the Ukrainians.

Also from France, French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu says Paris wants to adapt its AASM guided bombs for F-16 planes, which could be sent to Ukraine by Western allies.

Yet another Ukrainian bill on mobilization and this includes a provision on the mobilization of people over the age of 18, as MP Dmytro Oleksandrovyč Razumkov said: “This is a big problem, because it says: if a person undergoes training basic military at the age of 18, he will receive a military specialty, he will be registered and this will lead to the fact that the TCC will be able to mobilize him at the age of 19,” – said the deputy.

In terms of defense against Russia, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that more than 2,000 Russian ballistic and cruise missiles have been shot down since the start of operations. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a press statement that: “Ukraine did not ask for the deployment of NATO troops on Ukrainian territory, but the West must come to terms with the fact that this day may come.”

“I understand perfectly well that Europeans are not used to the idea of war. But this is a security that Europeans simply cannot afford, neither for themselves nor for their children. Ukraine can win. But if Ukraine loses , Putin will not stop” quotes the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Alexey Danilov, Security Advisor was removed from his post today, he will become the ambassador of Ukraine to Norway, according to MP Oleksiy Goncharenko. Volodymyr Zelensky therefore fired Danilov and assigned his place to Alexander Litvinenko, who previously held the position of head of the foreign intelligence service.

From the Kremlin, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his morning press conference: “Russia is open to dialogue with the United States, but all problems must be discussed as a whole,” the Kremlin said.

“Our president has repeatedly repeated that we are open to dialogue, that we believe it is necessary to discuss all issues as a whole. It is not possible to separate some issues from the general context, which now dominates our bilateral relations (with the United States, ed.) , “said the spokesman of the Russian president. “We are therefore open to dialogue and political will, but we are in favor of a comprehensive discussion of all issues”, underlined Peskov.

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev considers Ukraine’s involvement in the terrorist attack on Crocus probable: “Of course, Ukraine”, Patrushev responded to journalists’ question as to whether Ukraine was behind the terrorist attack or ISIS.

FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov spoke about the attack on Crocus City Hall: “The terrorist attack was prepared by Islamic radicals and the Ukrainian special services contributed to everything. The terrorist threat in the Russian Federation remains.” FSB Director Bortnikov believes that the SBU “should be recognized as a terrorist organization.” In any case, he lets the FSB number one know: “The person who ordered the terrorist attack on the Crocus has not yet been identified.” And he added: “The information transmitted by Washington on the preparation of a terrorist attack was of a general nature” and therefore unusable. Bortnikov said: “we know that Ukraine has trained militants in the Middle East.”

“I think the system works quite well. The structure is capable, capable of solving complex problems. But we cannot guarantee 100%, sorry for the tautology, guarantee of what happened. Even our capabilities are not unlimited,” he said Bortnikov in response to the request to evaluate the work of the FSB. He added that “the amount of problems we have encountered recently, taking into account the events in Ukraine, of course, forces us to work in a very tense mode; there are enough problems already.”

And finally Bortnikov told a Russian news channel Telegram: “The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kirill Budanov, is a legitimate target for Russian troops.”

In the meantime we learn that investigations are being carried out in Dushanbe on the relatives of those accused of the terrorist attack on the Crocus. The President of Tajikistan has taken under personal control the investigative actions in Dushanbe regarding the Crocus” source RIA Novosti.

Returning to the front line, the Head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu, when asked whether further mobilization will be necessary to create a “sanitary cordon” near the borders of the Belgorod region: “this is total stupidity”.

And now a look at the front line updated at 5pm on March 26th.

The governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that 13 air targets were shot down during the approach to Belgorod. As a result of the attack on the region, two people were injured in the village of Dubovoe and were hospitalized. 20 residential buildings and an annex were also damaged.

Mutual bombing continues in the direction of Kherson. In Kharkov, bombing of residential areas by the Ukrainian armed forces. Ukrainians are targeting equipment with drones and the Russian military is increasingly active on the islands. Frontline units have a shortage of drone detectors and electronic warfare equipment.

Battles continue on the Zaporozhzhie front. Successes of the Russian armed forces in Verbove: another strong point north-west of the village was taken by the Russian military, the Ukrainians are undermining the accesses. Russian aviation is carrying out FAB strikes in the Orichiv area in places where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are concentrated. Ukrainians prepare forces to try to push Russian troops away from the southern part of Rabotino.

The Russian Armed Forces have launched a major offensive operation in the north of the Donetsk region. Eight Ukrainian brigades and battalions occupy defensive positions. According to Ukrainian sources, Russia has deployed 15 brigades in the area, ready to take offensive positions.

On the Vremivka ledge, the Russian armed forces advance towards Staromaiors’ke.

South of Marinka, Russian units advanced to the north of Novomykhailivka, the battle for the settlement continues.

In the Avdiivsky sector, the Russian Armed Forces are developing an offensive near Berdychi, Semenivka, Orlivka and Tonen’ke.

In the direction of Časiv Jar, Russian troops are advancing north of Ivanivske (Krasny) and in the Kleshchiivka area.

The battles continue on the approach to Terny, the Ukrainians counterattack and try to slow down the advance of the Russian troops.

Graziella Giangiulio

