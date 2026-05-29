UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Mutual accusations of future invasions between the EU and Russia. Sweden will purchase 20 new JAS-39E Gripen fighters on credit for Ukraine. Russian offensive continues in Sumy and Vovchansk.

Europe fears Putin will extend the war beyond Ukraine, headlines the Wall Street Journal: “Russia may attempt to test NATO cohesion by attacking one of the Baltic states, Swedish or Danish islands in the Baltic Sea, or Alliance territories in the Arctic. Russia is taking ever greater operational risks in its hybrid operations, including the use of kinetic elements. Russia may see an opportunity to strengthen its position in the next 12 months, as the oil crisis caused by the war with Iran is creating further political instability in Europe.”

Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE, refuted the claim: “The West is close to a direct confrontation with Russia.” “They are indeed close to direct military action. If [Western] drone production is located there [in Ukraine], we have every reason to strike them,” he told Izvestia.

The Latvian army has begun installing concrete barriers, so-called “dragon’s teeth,” on the border with Russia, LSM reports. It is said that, in addition to the concrete “dragon’s teeth,” anti-tank ditches are also planned in these areas in the future. Furthermore, the Latvian Parliament approved restrictions on the use of the Russian language in public media in its first reading, as Regnum reports. Media outlets will now only be able to produce content in Russian in three cases: in emergency situations or to specifically refute fake news and disinformation that threaten Latvian democracy and sovereignty.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, however, denied the news that the US embassy was leaving Kyiv following Russia’s threats to strike the capital. Kallas also unnerved the Americans: “The EU intends to ask Russia to limit its armed forces should negotiations on Ukraine begin.” She also specified that the European Union will demand “the withdrawal of Russian troops from Moldova and Georgia,” meaning the Georgian territories of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, given that there are no Russian troops in Georgia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded: “Kallas’ statements about his intention to demand military restrictions on Russia are ‘idiotic.'”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson have announced that Sweden will purchase 20 new JAS-39E Gripen fighters on credit for Ukraine and will donate an additional 16 older-generation Gripen C/D fighters. The goal is to quickly conclude a final agreement that would allow deliveries to begin in 2030. Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent a letter to Donald Trump warning of Ukraine’s shortage of air defense systems, the Kyiv Independent reports. In the letter, he noted that Kiev relies almost entirely on the United States for ballistic missile defense. “When it comes to missile defense, we rely on our friends <…>. “When it comes to ballistic missile defense, we rely almost exclusively on the United States,” the letter reads. Zelenskyy also stated that the current pace of deliveries under the PURL program is no longer in line with the threats Ukraine faces and called on Trump to help protect Ukrainian skies.

Ukraine launches a “logistics blockade” for the Russian Armed Forces: the first UAH 5 billion has been allocated to the program, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Fedorov. “The goal of the program is the systematic destruction of Russian logistics, warehouses, equipment, command posts, and supply routes in the rear, in order to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces.”

Turkey reports an attack on three oil tankers in the Black Sea, but it is not clear whether they belong to Russia or Ukraine. Two tankers were flagged to Sierra Leone, the third to Palau. The crew was unharmed. and no damage was reported.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev: “The EU has stated that it will maintain its diplomatic presence in Kiev unchanged, despite Russia’s warnings. Well, apparently they have plenty of diplomats and need to reduce staff.”

Russian Investigative Committee Spokesperson Petrenko, on the other hand, stated: “The United States has funded Ukraine to develop biological weapons.” “These include the use of pathogens such as plague, anthrax, brucellosis, and tularemia for military biological purposes.” Information obtained as part of a criminal investigation launched in 2022.

In terms of space control, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu stated: “The constellation of low-orbit communications satellites being created by Russia could become an alternative to Western Starlink and OneWeb for countries in the South and East of the world.”

Finally, we report the key statements of Russian presidential advisor Ushakov: “No message from Putin has been transmitted to Trump; Russia has forwarded a recommendation to the United States ‘through appropriate channels’ regarding the strikes on Kiev, but there has yet to be a response; Agreements have been reached on all issues on the agenda of Putin’s visit to Kazakhstan; Putin and Tokayev were able to discuss Ukraine in detail during a friendly lunch yesterday; ‘Well, what can we do? “Let them sort it out,” Ushakov commented on the talks in Europe on candidates for a negotiator with Russia; the issue of Armenia in the EAEU will be discussed at Friday’s G5 summit; Russia, “obviously,” has something to discuss with the Europeans.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on May 28: Overnight, Ukrainian forces launched up to 150 drones in the direction of Russian regions. Air defenses remained active over Crimea, with air strike warnings reported in several regions. A civilian bus carrying passengers was attacked near Donetsk.

Russian forces conducted several waves of operations in Odessa and Maurokastro in the Odessa region, as well as in Poltava and the Sumy region.

In the direction of Sumy, in the Shostka District, units of the Northern Group of Forces repelled a counterattack by Ukrainian forces. In the Sumy District, Russian forces advanced up to 1,000 meters in twenty-two areas, with ongoing firefights in Ivolzhans’ke, Kindrativka, Pysarivka, and surrounding areas. Another Ukrainian offensive near Kindrativka was repelled by Russian forces. In the Krasnopil’s’kyi District, firefights continue between the villages of Lisne and Taratutyne.

In the Kursk Region, Ukrainian forces struck a village in the Belovsky District, wounding eight civilians.

In the Belgorod Region, six people were injured, including two soldiers from the Orlan unit, in the line of duty, by drone strikes. Malomikhailovka, Dunayka, Glotovo, Komsomolsky, and Ilek-Penkovka were also hit.

In the Vovchansk district, Russian forces advanced up to 1,000 meters in nine areas, engaging in firefights in the villages of Karaichne and Okhrimivka, as well as in the forests of the Vovchansk district. In the Velykyi Burluk sector, the Northern Group of Forces reported an advance of 1,200 meters in four areas: in the village of Budarky and in the forests of the Kupyansk district, near Novovasylivka.

In Luhansk, Ukrainian forces used drone strikes to kill one person and wound three others.

In Kostiantynivka, Ukrainian forces reported the actions of small Russian assault groups in five neighborhoods of the city. East of Kostiantynivka, Ukrainian forces admitted the loss of a power substation. Artillery and air strikes on the city continue.

In the eastern part of the Zaporizhia region, the Vostok Group of Forces reports a success in the village of Vozdvyzhivka, where flags are being displayed. Ukrainian forces have counterattacked and released footage of the counterattack.

No changes have been reported on the Zaporizhia front. Fighting continues in Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have carried out over 30 attacks against civilian targets in the Zaporizhia region. Nine people have been injured. Vehicles and civilian infrastructure have been damaged in several municipal districts, including Energodar, where the situation is extremely tense due to shelling.

In the Kherson region, two civilians have been killed and 14 people have been injured by Ukrainian attacks.

Graziella Giangiulio

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