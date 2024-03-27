ISRAELHAMASWAR. Haniyeh in Tehran. Houthis claim six attacks in 72 hours. 4 commercial ships hit. Israeli air raid on Rafah

The Security Council resolution continues to be at the center of attention of the Israeli social sphere and of the militias linked to Hamas. Channel administrators don’t have much hope that the resolution will be implemented.

Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor says recurring casualties resulting from aid drops from planes require urgent intervention from the international community. Mechanisms should be found to deliver aid to Gaza City and its north to ensure that it reaches those in need in a way that preserves their dignity and preserves their lives.

Twelve Palestinians drowned on Monday after becoming entangled in the parachute cords of aid packages dropped from planes and falling into the sea. Ten people had previously died in separate incidents as aid fell on them in Gaza and the north since the technique was used in recent weeks.

The Commissioner General of UNRWA states that: “Israel’s decision to prevent the passage of the agency’s convoys towards northern Gaza aims to prevent the survival of people at risk of death.”

On March 26, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh went to Tehran. The visit comes after Hamas’ negative response to the hostage issue, Israel withdrew the delegation that spent the last week and a half in Qatar. In Iran, Haniyeh met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian in Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani considered the adoption by the UN Security Council of a resolution on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip “a positive but insufficient step”.

Hamas has reported his position to the “mediators” and considers Netanyahu to be an obstacle to reaching an agreement.

Yemeni Forces spokesman Yahya Saree said the Yemeni Armed Forces announced the implementation of six military operations in the past 72 hours with a series of ballistic missiles and drones, hitting four ships and two military destroyers in the Gulf of Aden and the Sea Red, and a number of Israeli targets in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea. “The naval forces and missile force carried out four joint operations on four ships, including the American ship MAERSK SARATOGA in the Gulf of Aden, the American ship APL DETROIT in the Red Sea, the British ship HUANG PU in the Red Sea and a ship ( PRETTY LADY), bound for the ports of Israel”. Also according to Saree: “The Air Force, with the help of Almighty God, carried out a quality military operation by targeting two American war destroyers in the Red Sea (…) The Missile Force carried out a military operation in which targeted a series of Israeli targets in the Umm al-Rashrash area, southern Israel.”

And now a look at the fighting between Israel and Hamas updated at 5pm on March 26.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon claims to have launched more than 50 Katyusha rockets against the “Yardan” barracks in the Syrian Golan now under Israeli control, “the main wartime command headquarters”. The Islamic resistance in Lebanon then claimed responsibility for a missile attack against a building used by Israeli soldiers in the “Shomera” settlement. Also on the border between Lebanon and Israel, Israeli farmers were mistakenly shot by Israeli soldiers mistaken for Hezbollah men trying to infiltrate. A powerful explosion has been reported at the Meron military air base in northern Israel.

Battle of Khan Yunis: situation of new Israeli operations in hospitals. In the last two days in the southern Gaza Strip, after a long period of relative calm, clashes unexpectedly resumed in Khan Yunis. It all started with Israeli air strikes on different areas of the city, followed by the entry of Israeli forces into Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals.

The Israeli command affirmed the need to continue “dismantling terrorist infrastructure” and eliminating militants remaining there. At the same time, according to one account, Israeli Defense Forces units attempted to surprise and arrest a high-ranking Hamas member at Nasser Hospital, but were unsuccessful.

The territory of Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals is cordoned off by IDF units and armored vehicles, while teams of engineers are currently erecting earthen barriers. Israeli troops are conducting air and artillery attacks on the outskirts of the compounds, where they are also engaged in fighting with the militants.

Israeli troops and armored vehicles were also observed in the areas of Al-Aqsa University and the nearby Al-Qubba Mosque. Gaining control of this area, the Israeli military managed to establish checkpoints on the Gush Katif highway, through which refugees began to pass towards Al-Mawasi camp.

Since last Monday, Israeli troops have been conducting an operation to eliminate the Hamas presence from the vicinity of the Ash-Shifa hospital in Gaza. Apparently, the IDF command has decided to take similar actions in the south. These raids largely signify a significant change in the situation in the enclave, where the conflict has essentially transformed for Israel into a counter-terrorism operation.

Rafah is also experiencing massive shelling, with six residential buildings destroyed on the morning of the 25th and over 30 casualties in the raid. Meanwhile, the Israeli command continues to prepare for the offensive, the plan of which was officially approved a week earlier by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The question of future actions by Israeli troops in Rafah remains unanswered, and the prospect of an attack currently appears uncertain. This uncertainty is particularly notable considering the substantial reduction of the IDF military presence in the Gaza Strip, with only five brigades remaining at the peak of 23 during the military operation: three in the southern part and two in the north.

The Israeli army continued, at dawn on March 26, to target areas northwest of Gaza city and Beit Lahia, while Israeli warplanes and artillery shelling targeted various areas of the Strip, particularly the city of Rafah.

