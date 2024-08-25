Unfortunately, history is no longer studied. And the results are visible. The attack on Kursk is destined to fail, not without consequences for the Ukrainian people and the Russian people. Leaving aside for another study the mistakes made by the Russians in their response to the Ukrainian attack on Kursk, we can already see the first negative results for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Judging by the actions of the Ukrainian group in the Kursk direction, it is clear that, contrary to what the Ukrainian military and political leaders declared, they intend to work on Russian territory for a long time.

Kiev has tried to divert Moscow’s attention from Donbass, where Russian troops are now advancing much faster than before the Ukrainian attack on Kursk, to bring them back to Russian territory. A diversion aimed at stopping the Russian invasion on Ukrainian territory.

Among the mistakes made by Kiev, bringing the best units to Russian territory, which were not without difficulty destroyed by Russian aviation and drones.

A Russian post reads: “This disrupts the enemy’s plan “B”, which hoped to draw forces from other sectors of the front in order to ease the pressure somewhere and somewhere to thin out the front for a counterattack. But this did not happen, and on the contrary, with the increase in the intensity of work in the Kursk direction, our units further increased the pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donbass”.

And continues: “Subsequently, the special forces, reinforced by combined elite units, will simply tie up the Ukrainian Armed Forces and annihilate them, at the same time burning adequate reserves with the help of FABs and missiles”.

Although the Russians expect news from the Ukrainian side, they are absolutely sure that they can defeat the Ukrainian armed forces in Russia in about two months. Although there will be destruction and initial loss of territory. As the Russian social fera writes: “So we have been preparing the work for a long time. But we will liberate the Kursk land from the Ukrainians, just as our grandfathers once liberated it. And one day our grandchildren will read in history books that the most important mistake of the war for Ukraine was the order of NATO curators to attack the Kursk region.”

Other social accounts of the pro-Ukrainian analytical sphere based in Donbass say: “I don’t know what Commander Syrsky’s plan is. The entire Ukrainian group in Kursk is helping Russia to conquer the Donetsk region! My comrades and I generally think that it would be a good idea to check this Russian general Syrsky for treason, because due to the withdrawal of reserves we are sitting here naked. No equipment, no reinforcements. We are sitting and waiting for a miracle. But it will not happen. It turns out that the Russians have not withdrawn their reserves from Donetsk and do not appear to be planning to do so, so what the hell is this whole attack on Kursk for?” – Ukrainian 79th Brigade, “Cyborg,” operating in the Mariinka-Vuhledar direction.

The Russians are less than three kilometers from the intersection that if captured by the Russians will cut off the Ukrainian Armed Forces from supplies to Vuhledar.

Graziella Giangiulio

