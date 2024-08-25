ISRAELHAMASWAR. Kobi Yaakobi: Hamas is already reorganizing its leadership from prisons

The discovery and exfiltration of the bodies of Israeli prisoners from Gaza has reopened the question of Israel’s military and intelligence management before and after October 7, 2023, and there are fears that the war will have a long tail.

Former IDF Chief of Staff, Knesset member Gadi Eisenkot, who lost his son and grandson in the war with Hamas, said that all senior IDF commanders responsible for the October 7 failure should resign as soon as there is a lull in the war. The prime minister should follow them. “We are talking about wonderful people who are dedicated to Israel, but they are responsible for the greatest failure this country has seen since its founding. Therefore, everyone, from the brigade commander to the prime minister, must do their duty.”

The head of the Shabas Prisons Directorate, Kobi Yakobi, wrote a secret letter to the Chief of the General Staff, the head of the Shin Bet and the Minister of Defense, in which he warned of the danger of indiscriminately releasing all imprisoned Hamas terrorists as a result of the agreement, Israel Hayom writes.

Jacobi said that the detained terrorists are so sure of their imminent release that they have already distributed among themselves in advance the leadership positions in the organization – who will occupy which position when they are released. The head of Shabas is confident that the integration of the released terrorists into Hamas structures in the Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria will occur immediately and will inject “new blood” into this terrorist organization, compensating for the losses suffered by Hamas during the fighting.

“Israel is preparing its ‘day after tomorrow’ after the war for the Gaza Strip, and Hamas is preparing its own,” Jacobi writes, citing data from operational surveillance in prisons. The letter emphasizes that the head of Shabas does not disagree with the very need to release terrorists if without it an agreement is impossible. He only insists not to do it recklessly, not to release everyone, and asks to take into account the opinion of his organization.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/