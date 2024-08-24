UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Ukraine and India sign defense agreements. Putin complains about attack on Kursk nuclear power plant. Ukrainians try to isolate Crimea

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Ukraine yesterday and met with Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky. Modi told Zelensky: “A historic day in Indo-Ukrainian relations. I have felt a deep sense of friendship for you since our first meeting in 2021.”

Ukraine and India have agreed on four documents on cooperation, according to Zelensky. The President of Ukraine clarified that these are the medical sector, cooperation in agriculture, humanitarian relations and culture. “And a joint statement has been prepared on the contents of the Prime Minister’s visit and the development of the strategic partnership between our countries, trade between our countries and military-technical cooperation. All this should be strengthened,” Zelensky stressed during the meeting with Narendra Modi.

The Chinese embassy in Kiev is urging its citizens to avoid traveling to Ukraine due to the threat of mass Russian attacks on Saturday, Ukraine’s Independence Day, which is today, August 24.

The United States has announced a new $125 million military aid package to Ukraine. Presidential candidate

Kamala Harris said at the Democratic Party work sessions: “I will continue to support Ukraine and all of our allies.” Trump, on the other hand, has threatened to withdraw from NATO. Five days before Russia attacked Ukraine, he met with Zelensky and warned him of Russia’s intention to invade.

Fear in Germany: Unidentified UAVs are flying over the Brunsbüttel nuclear power plant in Schleswig-Holstein and German police are unable to determine who sent them. According to German media reports, authorities believe the drones are Russian and were sent from the North Sea.

NATO’s Geilenkirchen air base in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, has been raised to a high level of combat readiness. Off-duty personnel have been ordered to leave the base immediately. German media have learned that US intelligence has warned of a possible threat to the airfield. “This is a necessary measure to ensure that we can continue our critical operations,” a NATO base spokesman said. One person was previously detained for questioning near Geilenkirchen airport, but the suspicions were not confirmed. It is unclear whether the security warning is related to this incident.

Moscow had a difficult day on August 23, with authorities busy fighting ISIS terrorists who seized a penal colony, IK-19, and took prisoners in the town of Surovikino in Volgograd. According to Russian media sources, this happened during a meeting of the prison facility’s disciplinary commission. Deaths, injuries, hostages and escapees are reported, but the numbers vary.

Special forces have arrived on the scene, the roads to the prison are blocked. The attackers reportedly demanded a helicopter and $2 million. The four men, two of Tajik origin and two of Uzbek origin, are said to have become radicalized in prison.

Returning to the border with Ukraine but remaining in Russia, in Belgorod it is estimated that the damage to the region’s farms resulting from the attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces is about 3 billion rubles. Emergency evacuation exercises have been conducted in six border districts of the Bryansk region, the governor said. 12 temporary reception centers are ready in the region.

The Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation has postponed the vote in the elections of deputies in 7 municipalities of the Kursk region, which were supposed to be held in the next unified State Duma. The decision to postpone some municipal elections in the Kursk region was made after a thorough analysis together with law enforcement agencies.

President Vladimir Putin complained that “the Ukrainian armed forces attempted to strike the Kursk nuclear power plant, the IAEA was informed about it.” He said that he expects the IAEA to send specialists to study the situation of Kiev’s attempted attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant. In response, IAEA head Grossi said he would travel to Kursk and then to Ukraine and hopes to talk to Zelensky, Bloomberg writes.

According to Russian social media sources, “military radio intercepts recorded that Polish and French mercenaries were taking part in the invasion of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk region.” This will increase tensions with NATO countries and Moscow which has accused the West of being the organizer of the Kursk attack.

Over the past few hours, three Ukrainian army missiles, two UAVs and a guided aerial bomb in the border area were shot down over the Kursk region, the acting governor said. And now a detailed look at what is happening in the region according to information from the social sphere.

In the Kursk region, a difficult situation remains along the entire line of contact. The operational-tactical operation of the Russian Aerospace Forces is hitting the airborne forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy region, from where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are transferring reserves.

In the Korenevsky district, Russian troops are carrying out drone strikes on Ukrainian positions in the village of Krasnooktyabrskoye, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces have maintained their presence for at least several days. Clashes are also taking place in the area of ​​Snagost and Apanasovka, where Ukrainian forces had previously managed to enter.

In the Sudzhansky district, according to some information, the fighting is taking place directly in Malaya Lokna. Considering the recent shelling of Russian positions by Ukrainian Marder 1A3s in the village, clashes have already taken place within the boundaries of the settlement.

In Russkaya Konopelka, drone operators are finishing recovering equipment previously abandoned in the village. Currently, clashes continue in the area of ​​the settlement.

At the same time, in the morning, reports appeared about an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant with a drone. Footage of the wreckage of an FPV drone, allegedly shot down near a spent nuclear fuel storage facility, was published online.

Frontline updated at 15:00 on August 23.

Social media reports that Russian Pacific Fleet marines are preparing to attack Ukrainian units south of Donetsk. Ukrainian resources report a massive launch of Geranium in the direction of Nikolayev region

Russian troops advanced west of Artemovo, entering Toretsk from the south. Footage from a Ukrainian UAV shows Russian troops on the territory of Toretsk school No. 2 on Gaidar Street. Further north, Russian troops occupied Toretsk’s “Central City Hospital”. Russian troops now control 1.7% of the city.

Missile attack on the port of Kavkaz. Residents of Kerch in Crimea and Taman on the opposite shore of the Kerch Strait observed a missile attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the port of Kavkaz.

According to preliminary data, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used two Neptune anti-ship missiles. The exact launch area is still unknown, but with a high probability the launch was carried out from the Zaporozhye region (the use of anti-ship missiles for land purposes is no longer a novelty).

The option of launching from the Odessa region should not be ruled out either. Earlier this year, Ukrainian media reported on the modernization of missiles with a range of up to 500 km by reducing the Neptune’s warhead.

One of the missiles was shot down, but the second still reached its target, flying across the Sea of ​​Azov at a low altitude. And a ferry carrying fuel was hit.

In addition to the fuel leak, ferry service has been suspended, which will affect the fuel supply to the peninsula, as well as the operation of the port itself.

In the direction of Kharkov, fighting continues in the village of Vovchansk, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted a counterattack in the area of ​​high-rise buildings. In the direction of Lyptsi, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the village of Hlyboke twice with the support of 2 tanks, 4 BTR-4E and a helicopter. The Northern group reports the downing of a Mi-8 helicopter.

Fighting continues in the direction of Pokrovsk in Hrodivka and in the area of ​​​​Niu-York. In P’yatykhatky, Russian Armed Forces planted a flag in the central part of the village and continue to advance in the direction of Kalynove.

In the direction of Donetsk, there are battles near Konstantinivka and on the road to Vuhledar.

In the Belgorod region, the city of Shebekino was hit by fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, one civilian was injured. Attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against civilians continue. In the DPR, during artillery attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donetsk, in an apartment building on Shchipachev Street, two families were hit, three were seriously injured. Four were less seriously injured.

Graziella Giangiulio

