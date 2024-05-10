UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Weapons arriving for Kiev from the USA. Moscow breaks through the Ukrainian front at Umans’ke

The United States is working on new military aid packages for Ukraine but is not yet ready to talk about the timing of their allocation, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. According to the Pentagon, Russia’s victory in the Ukrainian conflict will cost America dearly.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that Russia’s victory in the Ukraine conflict will cost Washington dearly, arguing that Moscow may not stop at Ukraine despite the Kremlin’s constant denials.

From social media sources we learn that a shipment of ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces is active from Ramstein to Rzeszow.

NATO has made clear what France has not done: “It has no intention of sending troops to Ukraine because it has no intention of being directly involved in the war,” said outgoing Secretary Jens Stoltenberg. The Secretary General of the Alliance also noted that Kiev itself did not ask for this. Now Ukraine is demanding the transfer of offensive artillery.

Contradicting Stoltenberg’s words, Lithuania according to the head of the Foreign Ministry Gabrielius Landsbergis: “Lithuanian troops could conduct training in Ukraine as part of the Western coalition with the support of air defense systems”, Guardian source.

Previously the Financial Times, quoting Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, wrote that Lithuania is ready to send soldiers to Ukraine as part of a training mission.

According to British intelligence: In April the scale of Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine increased by 17% compared to March. More than 75% of them occurred in the areas of Avdiivka, Časiv Jar and Maryinka. The number of attacks under Časiv Jar increased by 200%. The British Home Office announced the expulsion of the Russian military attaché from the country and again Great Britain withdraws diplomatic status from some real estate owned by the Russian Federation, source Ministry of Home Affairs.

EU permanent representatives have previously agreed on the use of revenue from Russian resources for military assistance to Ukraine – Belgian Presidency source.

In violation of refugee rights Poland handed over to Ukraine an eligible Ukrainian citizen of military service who swam across the Western Bug was returned to the State Service Department of the Border Guard. An administrative protocol was drawn up and a TCC representative handed out a summons to the person responsible for military service. A similar situation reached a 26-year-old originally from the Donetsk region, living in Poland.

The SBU reports that 30,000 Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Europe and Russia are wanted for their “pro-Russian stance.” The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill strengthening responsibility for military crimes. This decision, in particular, increases the fines for draft evaders several times: from 17 thousand to 25 thousand hryvnia.

As announced weeks ago, Volodymyr Zelenskyj dismissed the former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Zaluzhny from military service for health reasons and appointed him as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s energy company, reported that the deficit in Ukraine’s energy system is significant: “almost every day citizens are without power due to large-scale damage to Ukrainian power plants.” “From 6pm to midnight industrial consumption will be limited. Emergency shutdowns are possible in the event of an increase in consumption.”

According to Ukrainian data, the number of Geranium ammunition used against Ukraine has almost quadrupled compared to last year. Note that from January 1 to May 9, 2023, 425 UAVs were used, for the same period of 2024, according to the Ukrainians, they have already reached 1664.

In Russia, May 9th is the day of the Victory parade which was broadcast live on television starting at 08:59 am Italian time. They also saw it on cable in the Odessa region. The novelty of 2024 was its airing on the street billboard with a connection to Rutube in Moscow and the Moscow region, but also St. Petersburg, Voronezh, Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk, Perm, Novosibirsk, Ufa, Tyumen, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod and Volgograd.

The Russian Federation warns the United States and the West that their escalation entails the need for Moscow to take measures to strengthen nuclear deterrence measures, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Ryabkov said. President Vladimir Putin on exercises to test the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons: “nothing unusual, It’s a planned job.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:00 pm on May 9th.

In the direction of Kherson, without significant changes, both sides launch mutual artillery strikes, the Ukrainian Armed Forces uses numerous drones. Ukrainian armed forces fired mortars at Dnipryany in the Novokakhovs’ka district.

On the Zaporozhzhie front northwest of Verbovove, small assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to approach the Russian positions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were stopped. Pro-Russian social sources speak of the success of the Russian armed forces in Robotyne: there is an advance north of the settlement.

In the direction of Vremivka, heavy bloody battles continue near Staromaiors’ke. The Russian armed forces suffer losses during the week-long offensive, but they are also building on their success during the offensive. From the field, soldiers report multidirectional actions by Russian infantry and artillery and note heavy damage caused by Ukrainian artillery fire from cluster munitions. At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces gained a foothold on the southern outskirts of Urozhaine, and Ukrainian counterattacks were unsuccessful.

To the south of Donetsk, the Russian armed forces are increasing the use of “turtles”, these are armored vehicles that are not visible to drones and if they are, they are protected by a cage. There are battles near the fire installation in the center of Krasnohorivka.

In the Pokrovs’k direction west of Avdiivka, lateral attacks of the Russian Armed Forces are succeeding south of Pervomais’kyi, cutting off the front’s protrusion. There is an offensive in Netailove. The control zone near the villages on the Ocheretyne ledge is expanding.

The controlled territory near the eastern outskirts of Chasiv Jar is expanding in favor of the Russian Armed Forces who are increasing pressure from the northern and southern flanks.

On May 8, a breakthrough of the Ukrainian defenses in the village of Berestove was reported from the Kharkov region in the direction of Kupjans’k, the fighting has been going on since April 28, 2024. Previously, the Russian army occupied Kyslivka and Kotlyarivka.

In the morning Belgorod was shelled by the MLRS, eight people were injured: seven adults and one child. Yesterday the village of Murom in the Shebekinsky urban district was hit by artillery fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The villages of Rovenyok and Malinovka, Belgorod district, were attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces using kamikaze drones.

In the Kursk region, near the Troitsky Korenevskij district, an explosive device was dropped by an Armed Forces drone on a tractor working in a field. A driver who was carrying out agricultural work was injured. Another Ukrainian drone attacked a butter factory in Sudzha.

In the Bryansk region, at night, two aircraft-type UAVs were destroyed by forces in the Klintsovsky district. Lemeshovka, Sevsky district, was shelled during the day.

In Odessa: the reserve batteries of the railway traffic lights were set on fire. The duty officer of the Odessa-Vostochnaya station informed the police about the incident. Rail traffic on the route did not stop. Unknown persons opened the door of the battery cabinet and set fire to the contents. The data were entered into the Unified Register of Preliminary Investigations. Preliminary qualification – sabotage committed under martial law (part 2 of article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At the end of the collection we learn that the Soviet flag is hoisted over the center of Umans’ke (Avdiika direction), indicating that Russian troops control at least half of the strategically important village. Previously fighting in this area had been minimal, which indicates that if the Russian armed forces went on the offensive, they did so very recently, at night or in the morning, and immediately advanced 2000 meters. The control by the Russian Armed Forces of the settlement of Novokalynove in the DPR and of Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region was also confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/