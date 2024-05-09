UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Ukrainian detainees at the front, green light from parliament. Krasnohorivka, Donetsk under Russian assault

At present, the Pentagon sees no signs that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, even for training purposes. “We see no reason to change the deployment of its nuclear forces. We have seen no indication that Russia intends to use nuclear weapons. The US believes that Russia’s decision to conduct exercises to test the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons is completely irresponsible and potentially threatens global security,’ Sabrina Singh said.

The Lithuanian Parliament gave the Prime Minister permission to send troops to Ukraine. Now the Lithuanian Prime Minister is waiting for an invitation from Kiev, but is already preparing to send troops there for training tasks.

The Ukrainian government supported Volodymyr Zelenskyj’s decree on the creation of a separate branch of troops within the Ukrainian Armed Forces: the Unmanned Systems Forces, source Defence Minister Umerov. Now the Ministry of Defence will prepare and submit a corresponding bill to the government for consideration.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces: ‘Russia launched more than 55 missiles of various types and 39 stray munitions into Ukraine’, ‘they attacked two energy facilities in the Lviv region’, Ukrainian authorities reported. According to Ukrainian sources, an energy production plant in the Červonohrad district and a critical energy infrastructure in the Stryiskyi district were attacked.

According to Russian sources, the targets of the night-time missile attack were electricity production and transmission facilities in the regions of Poltava, Kirovograd, Zaporozhzhie, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsky, and Vinnycja. The Ukrainian Minister of Energy, German Galushchenko, said that the Russians are trying to deprive Ukrainians of light.

At night, the Cherson railway station was also hit. The Ukrainian Armed Forces speak of very precise work of the Russian MLRS on the Cherson railway line. Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash told the press that Russia could continue combined attacks against Ukraine and the Ukrainian Air Force ‘We must be prepared for the fact that the enemy could continue such attacks. Recently we have observed a slight decrease in the Shahed. However, tonight the enemy used more than two dozen of its attack UAVs. Therefore, in this regard, we must be prepared to repel all possible options for an air attack,’ the air force spokesman said.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on the mobilisation of prisoners. In favour 279 deputies

Commemorations continue in Russia in anticipation of Victory Day today. On( May, Deputy Defence Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Shevtsova presented awards to SVO participants and medics at a hospital in St. Petersburg. While members of the Russian Ministry of Defence laid wreaths and flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin walls. Those present honoured the memory of the fallen soldiers on the World War II fronts with a minute’s silence.

And now a look at the updated front line at 16:00 on 8 May. At night, a combined attack was launched on Ukrainian territory using missile weapons and the Geranium UAV. The missile launches were carried out from Tu-95ms, from the Black Sea, according to the Ukrainians, hypersonic Khinzals were used. Explosions were heard in Kiev, Zaporozhie, Dnipropetrivsk, Stryi and at the Dobrotvir railway station on the border with Lviv region, Lubny and Kremenčuk (Poltava region), Ladyžyn in Vinnycja region and also in Dnipropetrivsk region.

Damage was reported at the Dtek Burshtynsʹka thermal power plant (Ivano-Frankivsk region), the Dobrotvirsʹka ZZSO I-Iii Stupeniv thermal power plant (Lviv region), the Ladyzhynsʹka Tes thermal power plant (Vinnytsia region) and the Serednodniprovska hydroelectric power plant (Dnipropetrivsk region). The Ukrainian Energy Minister confirmed that power plants in six regions were affected overnight.

At 6.30 a.m. (Moscow time), after the alarm had ceased, Ukrainian monitoring channels reported the launch of hypersonic Khinzals, after which explosions were heard in the Ternopol region.

There is no change in the dynamics of the situation in the direction of Cherson, the Ukrainians continue to strike with drones and artillery, plan to create new tension points on the coast under Russian control and use unmanned vehicles to deliver goods to the Russian coast. The Ukrainian plan to create a new centre of hostilities in the island area near the Cossack camps is visible.

The assault on Robotyne on the Zaporozhie front continued. Ukrainian attacks have been repelled north-west of Verbovove.

In the Vremivka direction there are battles in Urozhaine, reports of intensification of our actions near Staromaiors’ke.

In the south direction of Donetsk, Russian armed forces are storming Krasnohorivka and fighting in Heorhiivka.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k (west of Avdiivka), the Russian army is having success on the Ocheretyne ledge. Our units are moving from Ocheretyne west towards the village. The Ukrainians are trying to slow the progress northwards, towards Novooleksandrivka, by undermining the area and hitting FPV drones. Fighting is already underway near the outskirts of Novopokrovs’ke (west of Berdychi). In Netailove, Russian armed forces are storming the central part of the village.

Active battles are taking place near the outskirts of Časiv Jar, artillery and aviation are working on the Ukrainian positions in the town, there are no significant changes in the passage of the LBS.

In the evening, the Ukrainians attacked an oil depot in Lugansk. At around 20:30 on 7 May, small arms fire was reported near Taganrog in the Rostov region. The enemy fired 39 rounds of ammunition at the civilian population of the DPR; in Donetsk, a man born in 1947 was injured after an explosion on a mine of PFM Lepestok.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/