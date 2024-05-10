ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israeli bombings east of Rafah. Hezbollah strikes northern Israel. Colonists: we want the State of Galilee

US President Joe Biden says US-supplied bombs have been used to kill civilians in Gaza: “It’s simply wrong… I have made it clear to Bibi and the War Cabinet that they will not have our support.”

The head of the Pentagon confirms the suspension of arms supplies to Israel. Biden said that in the event of an invasion of Rafah, he would stop supplying Israel with aerial bombs and artillery shells, but would continue to transfer air defense systems.

According to Israeli media, the northern authorities will announce secession and the creation of the “State of Galilee” because they ignore their security situation. In the Israeli newspapers of northern Israel, read about the dissatisfaction of the heads of the authorities in the northern settlements, with the occupying government ignoring the war on the Lebanese border, which pushes them towards “the creation of the State of Galilee and separation from Israel” .

Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi honored the fallen on May 9: “The memory of all the fallen is imprinted in our hearts forever, and our obligation to all is one: to be a shield for our people in their land and a refuge for the Jewish people against any enemy acting against us from near and far. In times of war, their legacy strengthens us to do everything in our power and ability to ensure peace and the safety of the country’s citizens.”

The House of Representatives in Sanaa renews Yemen’s emphasis on the safety and security of international shipping, except for ships hostile to Yemen and Palestine. At its May 9 session, chaired by Vice President Abdul Salam Hashul, the House of Representatives reaffirmed Yemen’s firm and principled position regarding the safety and security of maritime navigation in Bab al-Mandab and Red and Arab Bahrain, as well as Yemen’s commitment to the safe passage of all ships except those hostile to Yemen and Palestine.

The speech of Commander Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi on the latest developments in Palestine and on regional developments was posted live, following some excerpts: “The Gulf of Aden is exposed, American battleships and European ships have suffered 4 military attacks from Yemen in less than 48 hours. According to what was published by the American Central Command”.

The focus of Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi’s speech was Rafah: “When Rafah screams, his screams are echoed in Yemen, which then launches its missiles and drones, declaring a maritime boycott and the stop to supplies to the occupation”. “The Israeli occupation of the Rafah crossing does not only target the Palestinian people, but is rather a spectacle against the Egyptian people and army. The invasion of the Rafah crossing is a challenge for Egypt and constitutes a threat to its security, as it violates and exceeds agreements with it.”

And again he said: “Invading the Rafah crossing in a blatant way represents a provocation for Arabs and Muslims and reflects their contempt. The Israeli aggression against Rafah targets displaced people and the threat to them at this stage has become greater than at any previous stage.” According to the Houthi leader, the greatest responsibility for the attack on Rafah lies with the United States: “The American position is trying to deceive public opinion and present a false image of what Israel is doing in Rafah. The American was the one who gave the signal to the Israelis to occupy the Rafah crossing, and American statements were made confirming that options had been given regarding operations for specific sites American clearly encouraged the Israelis to occupy the Rafah crossing and has created the conditions for him, and is complicit in all his crimes.” “Once the Americans decide to stop the aggression against Gaza, it will stop and the Israelis will take no further steps.”

Finally, according to the Commander of Ansar Allah: “Occupying the Rafah crossing will not bring any military results for the enemy because it is a civilian area and not a military front for the Mujahideen. The enemy’s advance in some parts of Rafah will not represent a military achievement for him, as the Mujahideen continue to stand firm even in the northern Gaza Strip.”

Al – Houthis addressed Egypt: “It must be at the forefront of the Arab movement to take a firm position and put pressure on the enemy to evacuate the Rafah crossing. The Egyptian protest memorandum regarding the Rafah crossing is not sufficient and the Israeli enemy will not pay any attention to it.”

And now a look at the front between Israel and Hamas updated at 4pm on May 9th.

A former Israeli general and businessman was killed in Alexandria, Egypt. The attack was carried out by a group called “Vanguard of Liberation – Martyr Mohamed Salah Group”, recently formed by young people in Egypt which is affiliated with the pro-Gaza Islamic resistance. Other sources speak of an Israeli businessman.

Exchanges of fire continue between southern Lebanon and northern Israel. Hezbollah increasingly uses explosive drones and anti-armored missiles. Claimed attacks by the Israeli military at the Ramya site, missiles against the “Israeli” site of Al-Samaqa on the Kfar Shuba hills. It also claims attack against the settlement of Matawa and again claims aggression against a group of Israeli soldiers in the Al-Jardah point. Anti-tank missiles hit Kibbutz Al-Malikiyah

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq: “Today, at dawn, with drones, we targeted the Israeli base Nevatim in Beersheba.” According to the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon their artillery shells hit a new Israeli command center in the Tatoua settlement.

Israeli artillery responded by attacking the southern neighborhood of the city of Khiam, Aitaroun and Blida in southern Lebanon.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces attacked the city of Ya’bad, south of Jenin, and the city of Sa’ir, north of Hebron. Resisters fire on Israeli forces near the Nour Shams camp in Tulkarem. According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, 30 citizens have been arrested in the West Bank, including a woman and former prisoners.

The Israeli military takes possession of the historic building of the Hebron municipality and closes its doors, Ain Askar area in the center of the city, preparing to take it.

Palestinian sources report that Israeli police are pushing large forces into the Negev to demolish 47 homes and displace their owners.

On May 9, Israeli artillery shelling was recorded north of the Nuseirat camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, and artillery shelling was recorded again against the eastern and southern areas of Gaza City.

In southern Gaza the Al-Qassam Brigades target an Israeli infantry force west of the “Netzarim” axis with mortar fire and further along the same corridor the Mujahideen Brigades hit Israeli soldiers with short-range missiles.

The Al-Qassam Brigades claim attack against two Israeli military vehicles present in the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City with a “Yassin 105” projectile and a “Shawaz” bomb. The IDF continues the occupation of several areas south of the Al-Qassam neighborhood Zaytoun in Gaza City.

Intense artillery bombardment on the south-eastern areas of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south-east of Gaza City. The IDF confirms the operation, “IDF and ISA forces, led by the 99th Division, have launched an operation in the Zeitoun area, in the center of the Gaza Strip, in order to continue the dismantling of the Hamas and the elimination of Hamas operators in the area. The operation began with a series of intelligence-based airstrikes on approximately 25 terrorist targets, including military facilities, terrorist tunnels, observation posts, sniper positions and additional terrorist infrastructure. IDF ground troops are currently operating to protect the Zeitoun area,” the IDF statement reports.

In Rafah an Israeli tank bombs the tents of displaced people in Rafah, hitting the Al-Masry tower in the center of the city of Rafah. Israeli air strikes launched a raid on a house on Awni Dhair Street in the Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah. Deaths and injuries reported.

The Qassams say they blew up a booby-trapped tunnel against an Israeli engineering force of 3 vehicles, an excavator and a number of soldiers, leaving them dead and injured east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

