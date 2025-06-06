According to Bloomberg: The United States refuses to provide air defense systems to the security forces that France and Great Britain intend to deploy in Europe the day after the end of the war in Ukraine. Not only that, through Reuters the States let it be known that 20 Russian aircraft were destroyed or damaged during Operation Spider Web, not 41 as Kiev claims. Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov specified: “The Russian aircraft were damaged, not destroyed during the attack of Ukrainian drones on June 1, the aircraft will be restored”.

The United States will provide its armed forces with anti-UAV technology that was intended for Ukraine, claims the WSJ. Defense Secretary Hegseth notified Congress that new missile fuses will be provided to the US Air Force in the Middle East. The Pentagon chief also said that in the future the main military assistance to Ukraine will be provided by European allies, as the US priority will be the Pacific region.

The fourth phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in the late evening of June 4 lasted an hour and 15 minutes. The content appeared both on Trump’s social media channel and on official Russian channels. Putin and Trump began the phone conversation by discussing the situation in Ukraine. Trump confirmed to Putin that the United States was not aware of Kiev’s plans to strike Russian airports. They discussed the texts of draft memoranda between Russia and Ukraine. Among the topics discussed was the Iranian nuclear issue: “Trump said that he would be grateful if Russia cooperated with Iran as part of the nuclear deal.” Putin and Trump exchanged views on the prospects of restoring cooperation between the two countries, which has enormous potential. The presidents described their exchange of views as positive and productive. The leaders agreed to continue contacts on Ukraine, at the highest level and through other channels.

NATO countries have approved the largest buildup of weapons since the Cold War, DPA reported. According to its information, the plan includes a significant expansion of deterrent and defense capabilities in the coming years. NATO experts’ opinion on Vladimir Putin’s statement on Ukraine yesterday: “Putin said that a stage has come when there can be neither a ceasefire nor negotiations with Ukraine, that it is a terrorist regime and its aggression, and that all options must be considered. Putin is now showing that he has completely distanced himself from the topic of peace and negotiations. If Putin first makes a short statement on the subject, then a short silence and finally a long statement, it means that he has seriously changed his mind. It is likely that the Russian army has been ordered to speed up the process of preparing for a large-scale offensive, and this will be evident in the serious strategic actions, liquidations and large-scale assault operations that will be intensified at the front.”

An-124-100 transport aircraft of the Ukrainian carrier Antonov Airlines have been very active in recent days: the Ruslan is currently transporting heavy weapons from Norway. According to social sources, another “Special Unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”, consisting of 30-50 thousand people, is reportedly being actively supplied with NATO weapons.

The United States may object to the designation of Russia as a threat in a future NATO statement, the Euractiv portal reported. Sources noted that the European countries of the alliance insist that the infusion of additional funds into defense is justified by the “Russian threat”.

Former UK defense chief Sir Patrick Sanders says the Ministry of Defense is preparing for a war that could start simultaneously with Russia and China. There are serious fears among British commanders that, unless sufficient deterrence is achieved, a “nightmare scenario” could unfold within two years, in which China and Russia will be at war simultaneously, Sanders says.

S&P announced Ukraine’s default on government bonds: Kiev failed to make a payment of $665 million. This was stated in the official statement of S&P Global Ratings.

Volodymyr Zelensky called for strengthening the air shield over Ukraine: “We have a powerful air defense, and the more powerful it is, the more closed our skies will be. Therefore, we are strengthening our air shield… We ask you to speed up the delivery of missiles, anti-aircraft systems and projectiles. We know the exact number of “Patriot” we need, and this is the most effective way we will act, and we will do it as effectively as possible. Discussions have begun in your countries on increasing the production of NASAMS and IRIS-T systems. They can be produced in Ukraine,” Zelensky noted. He also stressed the importance of investing in weapons production in Ukraine.

“Missing citizens of Ukraine will be considered dead two years after the end of hostilities,” the Rada passed a bill on this matter. As MP Goncharenko notes, taking into account the specific circumstances of the case, the court can declare an individual dead before the expiration of this period, but not earlier than six months after the occurrence of circumstances that threatened his life or gave reason to assume his death.

Russia will respond to Ukraine’s attacks on Russian airports when the military deems it necessary, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, answering the question of what and when this response will be. “As and when our military deems it appropriate,” he said.

And now a look at the front line updated at 15:30 on June 5. The Supreme Court publicly stated that the Kiev leadership has switched to organizing terrorist attacks, although it itself calls for a suspension of hostilities for 30-60 days, and expressed doubts about the advisability of negotiations with those who rely on terrorism.

Overnight, Kiev organized a massive coordinated attack with artillery and drones on the energy supply system of the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. Power supply was cut off in Melitopol, Prymors’k, Enerhodar and Yakymivka. One injured. In the Kherson region, as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 150 kV substation in Novotroits’ke was cut off. 192 settlements in 7 municipal districts were left without electricity and water, with a total of more than 120,000 people.

In the Rostov region, air defense repelled a night drone attack in the Millerovsky district. On the Sulin farm, buildings of two farms were damaged and a car caught fire. In the Voronezh region, the destruction of enemy drones was reported.

Russian missiles flew over Zaporizhia; Ukrainian monitoring channels also recorded explosions in the Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Chernihivs’ka, Poltava and Odessa regions. Russian FPV drones of the Molniya type, which fly for a couple of dozen kilometers, are used by the Russians against targets in Sumy and Kharkiv. In Sumy, attacks on industrial facilities during the day.

In the direction of Sumy, the Northern Group of Forces completed the capture of the village of Kindrativka in the Sumy region, continuing the offensive on a wide front. In the Tetkino border section, Russian defensive actions continue: the Ukrainian Armed Forces have not achieved success.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, battles are underway for Yablunivka. Russian troops are attacking from the west and advancing south of the village towards Oleksandro-Kalynove, closing the pocket towards Kleban-Byk.

In the direction of South Donetsk, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost a total of 8 armored vehicles in unsuccessful counterattacks. Fighting continues in the area of ​​Komar and Fedorivka. Far Eastern soldiers managed to get close to settlements, the Vostok Group of Forces reported.

On the morning of June 5, around 10:00 Moscow time, an explosion occurred on railway tracks in the Voronezh region. According to Russian media, the explosion occurred between Evdakovo and Sagunami. No casualties were reported. IEDs were probably used. 26 trains were delayed, including five from Crimea to the Voronezh region, the Grand Service Express company reported.

