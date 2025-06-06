ISRAELHAMASWAR. Kan11: Netanyahu pays criminals who attack aid trucks in Gaza. Settlers attack Ramallah. Bombings in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza

Israel has made a decision: “We will not allow the Madleen ship, on which Greta Thunberg is traveling, to dock off the coast of Gaza,” an Israeli source said. The ship is expected to reach the area within four to five days. Initially, Israel had considered allowing the ship to dock with the activists on board in Gaza, after security authorities determined that it did not pose a security threat. Therefore, the twelve activists would have remained stranded in the Strip. In order to avoid setting a precedent and breaking the blockade on Gaza, it was decided not to allow it to approach Gaza.

The political crisis in Israel continues, the “Shas” party bloc supports the dissolution of the Knesset. Israel Hayom: “Aryeh Deri issues dramatic statement after emergency “Shas” meeting: “We have no choice… we must support the dissolution of the Knesset.” Haredim leaders refused to meet with Netanyahu and said “there is no reason to meet.” Degel HaTorah party official: “There has been much talk in the past few hours about Netanyahu firing Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein.”

Channel 12 quotes a Haredim party official: “Yuli Edelstein is bringing down the government, not the Haredim,” and Netanyahu can still fire him. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich: “We are approaching the elections that mean stopping the war or losing it.” Minister Zeev Elkin on Channel 14: “We are in a real crisis within the coalition and, as informed about the political arena and aware of how these developments unfold, we are in a position to crisis, we must not underestimate it.”

Member of the Knesset Yuli Edelstein comments on the possibility of his removal from the chairmanship of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee: “They have been trying to remove me for a whole year, and I am still here… I am not concerned with dismantling the coalition or bringing down the government.” Meanwhile, the Haredi have closed the highway in protest against their “Sadiq” conscription.

On the Gaza front, Kan11 has confirmed that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has armed anti-Hamas gangs in the southern Gaza Strip to fight Hamas and its allies. The armed gang is led by convicted felon Yasser Abu Shabab, whose group has been widely credited with looting aid in the Strip, which has been blamed on Hamas on many occasions. Kan11 claims that the arming of these criminal gangs is done without the approval of the government or the Knesset and that they operate under the direct supervision of the IDF.

Other sources report: “This The measure was carried out with the approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and without the knowledge of the government. The matter was discussed in one of the secret Knesset committees, where representatives of the security apparatus and the head of the research department were asked to provide information about the incident.”

Member of Knesset Avigdor Lieberman attacks Netanyahu for supplying weapons to the “Anti-Terrorism” unit Yasser Abu Shabab in Gaza: “The Israeli security apparatus, on the direct orders of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, secretly transferred weapons to families and criminal gangs in Gaza. This operation was not presented to the security cabinet, although the head of the Shin Bet was aware of it. We are talking about groups in Gaza comparable to ISIS. No one can guarantee that these weapons will not be used against us in the future. We have no way to monitor or track them.”

“It has become clear who runs these dirty gangs that steal trucks and target people. They are tools of the occupation, armed to the teeth. Yasser Abu Shabab and other dogs”. Yasser Abu Shabab, backed by Israel, is known for distributing packages with the World Food Programme (WFP) logo. WFP aid was sent to the Gaza Strip from the EU almost a year ago. For almost a year, the gang has withheld essential aid while a humanitarian disaster unfolds around them, affecting their own population.

Netanyahu’s office responded to Lieberman’s claims about the gangs being armed in Gaza by saying: “Israel is working to resolve the battle against Hamas in various ways.”

Yasser Abu Shabab has released footage of a new aid camp set up by his group. The aid, according to local media, was stolen from UN aid convoys during the conflict, and is being distributed in the far south in the Strip. The video shows huge packages containing a variety of essential supplies, which the group sat on.

OSINT teams geolocated the camp at 31.2673598, 34.2929562 – al-Bayuk, in the southern Gaza Strip, forced the population to relocate from the north. On June 5, none of the US-run Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s aid distribution points were open, with the IDF citing “security” and “logistical” concerns.

Palestinian Mujahideen Group: “The admission by Israeli officials that deviant groups are armed in the Gaza Strip confirms the evil efforts of Netanyahu and his government to spread chaos and destruction, tighten the siege, and implement a vile policy of starvation. We affirm that our people will reject all deviant groups that have agreed to be pawns of the occupier and to help him at the expense of our murdered people. We warn against being misled or dealing with these suspicious groups, as their fate will be the same as that of every traitor and humiliated person.”

The United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. And the United States will provide its military with key anti-UAV technology destined for Ukraine, WSJ source. Defense Secretary Hegseth notified Congress that new missile fuses will be provided to the US Air Force in the Middle East. As specified by the WSJ, the US military in the Middle East is preparing for a possible conflict with Iran or the resumption of hostilities with the Yemeni Houthis. And again the US State Department: “The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is an independent entity and is not funded by the US administration”.

Changes at the US Central Command: Michael Kurilla has completed his term, now the Deputy Commander of CENTCOM, Rear Admiral Brad Cooper, has been appointed as the new commander.

The bodies of Judi and Gadi were recovered in the Khan Yunis area, in the southern Gaza Strip. They were captured by the Mujahideen Brigades, the same ones who kidnapped the Bibas family. They were killed in Nir Oz on the morning of October 7. They were walking around the kibbutz and were killed and then kidnapped. In December, the IDF officially announced their killing. Both are American citizens. 56 hostages remain in Hamas hands, 20 of whom are known to be alive.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 16:00. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack on Ben Gurion Airport with two drones on June 4 on June 5. The Political Bureau of Ansar Allah condemned: “strongly the use of the veto power by the United States in the UN Security Council and the rejection of a draft resolution to stop the war of extermination in Gaza.”

Israeli airstrikes in Syria. In response to the launch of two rockets on the Golan Heights, the Israeli army conducted airstrikes in several locations in Syria. Among the targets were military positions and sites in southern Syria, particularly in the province of Daraa.

Locations targeted so far: Tel Al-Shaar, Tel Mal, 175th Regiment in Izraa, 90th Brigade Headquarters, Tel Shahm, Sa’sa’ Suburbs, 121st Brigade in Kanaker, Tal al-Mahas, west of Nimr, Village areas in the Yarmouk Basin

In addition, Israeli military vehicles entered the Al-Jazeera point near the village of Maariyah in the Yarmouk Basin, in the western Daraa countryside, southern Syria. The Israel Defense Forces announced that the operation will continue over the next 48 hours. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the Syrian president is directly responsible for the threats and attacks, promising a swift and firm response to prevent a return to the October 7 escalation. Finally, it is learned that the missile attack previously attributed to the “Martyr Mohammed Deif Brigades” was actually carried out by the Awliy al-Ba faction, new sources said.

In the afternoon, an Israeli drone targeted the missile depots of the Air Defense Battalion west of Hama military airport, triggering massive and continuous explosions. Local reports indicate that the rockets are exploding and escaping from the depot on their own. The explosions damaged a bus traveling between the villages of Matin and Rabia, causing injuries.

US forces will retain only one of eight bases in Syria, located near Hasakah in the northeast, Al-Jazeera reported. All other US bases, including Al-Tanf, will be evacuated.

In Lebanon, the contact with a fisherman was lost after Israeli vessels surrounded two fishing boats off Ras al-Naqoura, four kilometers deep in Lebanese waters. Other reports said: “Israeli forces kidnapped a fisherman from his boat in Lebanese waters off Ras al-Naqoura and transferred him to Israel, while freeing another fisherman who was on a second boat.”

The Lebanese army confiscated an Israeli drone that crashed near Kafarkela Stadium in southern Lebanon: “An enemy Israeli drone dropped three bombs on a bulldozer in the Sultani area, southeast of the city of Yaroun, in southern Lebanon. A drone flying at very low altitude over (Ghazieh – Bnaafoul – Anqoun – Houmine al-Tahta – Roumin – Deir al-Zahrani River) in southern Lebanon.”

An Israeli force, accompanied by a bulldozer, advanced towards the Al-Marah vineyard area east of Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon. On June 4, the Lebanese army sent reinforcements to the area of ​​the attack in Mays al-Jabal. An Israeli airstrike on June 5 targeted Qalaouiyeh in southern Lebanon. A citizen was injured after his Rapid car was targeted in Qalaouiyeh, Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon. An Israeli artillery bombardment targeted the western suburb of Wazzani in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army admits to the deaths of four soldiers in the Gaza Strip in two days. After coordination, besieged security personnel managed to leave the European Hospital in Gaza and arrive safely at the Nasser Medical Complex. Three trucks carrying humanitarian aid were stolen on Salah al-Din Street, the main intersection in Deir al-Balah. The shooting lasted for a few hours and several people were killed, including Mohammed al-Assar, the driver of the humanitarian aid truck, who was shot in the head.

Also in Gaza, the bombings continue in Mawasi, in Khan Yunis. The problems and gunshot wounds are increasing with the gangs of criminals who attack the camps and steal humanitarian aid from civilians. These are the gangs of Abu Shabab, who are learned from Israeli sources to be linked to the Israeli government.

In the West Bank, settlers burn the villages east of Ramallah stormed the village of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, on the evening of the 4th, under the protection of the Israeli army. The attack included according to local sources, “the burning of dozens of houses; The wounding of dozens of civilians; The disappearance of dozens of civilian vehicles; The burning of sheep farms and stables; The destruction of large areas of agricultural land”.

Local sources: “All this was done under the official cover of the Israeli army, which provided protection to the settlers and facilitated the attack on civilians. All this occurred in the deafening silence of the 70,000 weapons held by the security forces protecting the settlements.”

A statement from the Qassam read: “The crimes of the settlers in Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, this evening are an extension of the far-right Israeli government’s approach to eradicating Judaism.” The statement called for resistance in all forms against the settler attackers. “We also call on the Palestinian Authority and its security forces to assume their national responsibilities at this historic moment, to defend our people and to counter these grave crimes.”

On the night of the 5th, Palestinian groups targeted IDF forces with an IED in the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya.

