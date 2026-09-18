ISRAELIRANWAR. Iran has destroyed 60 MQ-9 Reapers since the conflict began . Yemen: Houthis advance on Taiz. Stockholm-Tehran tensions rise as diplomats are mutually expelled.

Controversy escalates between AnsarAllah and Saudi Arabia regarding a possible Houthi attack on the Kaaba in Mecca. The religious council met in Sanaa to respond to what they called a false statement.Hizam Al-Asad, a member of the political bureau of the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen, said: “The criminal Saudi regime has destroyed more than 200 mosques through airstrikes, including 303 mosques in Saada, during its aggression against Yemen.”

The United States, in the midst of the election campaign, has differing positions on Israel. J.D. Vance on Israel: “ We cannot allow our foreign policy in the Middle East to be subservient to the State of Israel. We will cooperate with them when appropriate . We will express dissent when we disagree . ”

AFP reports that the United States has denied Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas a visa to attend the UN General Assembly in New York next week. South Korea’s Foreign Minister said: ” The decision to deploy military assets in the Strait of Hormuz has not yet been made . “

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed support for revoking the citizenship of those who “defam the soldiers” of the Israeli army. He announced his intention to introduce two bills targeting individuals accused of spreading slander about Israel Defense Forces (IDF) personnel, as reported by the Times of Israel. The first bill would allow for the revocation of Israeli citizenship for those who make such statements. The second measure would increase the maximum compensation for defamation suits twentyfold — to NIS 1 million ($310,000) —without the need to prove actual damages. Justice Minister Yariv Levin will lead this initiative.

Scandal in Israeli Defense: Doron Kadosh – Israel Army Radio : “ After a three-month delay, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz has signed the “certificate of secrecy” in the Gaza smuggling case involving the brother of the Shin Bet chief, causing a halt in the legal process; a move similar to that already implemented in the case of Knesset member Tally Gotliv.



According to Bloomberg, Saudi Arabia expects to restore about half of the pipeline’s production capacity within a few days . The agency reports that the plan involves bypassing the damaged section. It is estimated that the pipeline’s return to full operation will take about six weeks. The timeline for repairs to pumping stations 8 and 9, which were damaged along the Saudi East-West pipeline, remains uncertain.

Saudi Opposition Leader Reveals “Mabs” Plan: After Failing to Gather Support for Bombing Mecca, Mohammed bin Salman May Plan a Terrorist Attack in Mecca or Medina, Blaming the Houthis. This Is Reminiscent of Abu Jahl’s Attempt to Use Jews in Hudaybiya . Saudi Arabia Has Asked the Sultanate of Oman to Mediate with the Houthi Movement to Secure a Two-Week Ceasefire.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Qalibaf tweeted: “Let’s see if raising interest rates can lead to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz (SOH), or if it will only produce a barrel of oil. 🙂 ” He then said: “ You cannot address a critical strategic crossing point simply by raising interest rates by 25 basis points. Moreover, the true neutral interest rate is not neutral. It includes a risk premium associated with the Strait of Hormuz, and we determine it. ” “Don’t be tied to a single anchor! ”

The Iranian Foreign Minister described the trip to China as “fruitful consultations in China with our partners. Iran attaches great value to the strategic partnership we have built over time . ” Today’s decisions will determine the future strategic balance in the region.

Iranians are holding pro-government demonstrations across the country to mark the 200th day since the death of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart regarding the latest regional and global developments.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Sweden’s decision to prevent one of our diplomats from continuing his duties at our embassy in Stockholm. We also informed the Swedish ambassador that one of their diplomats will have to leave Iran within 48 hours .

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on September 17. The United States, CNN , insists that Russia has transferred satellite data to Iran to strike US bases. According to the broadcaster, 14 Russian military satellites were detected over a US military base in Saudi Arabia. Two days later, the base was hit by an Iranian attack. CNN reports extensive damage, including the destruction of an early warning and control aircraft (AWACS). Sources at the broadcaster believe that Moscow may have provided Tehran with satellite reconnaissance data used to prepare attacks on US targets.

A joint statement by the Israeli army spokesman and the Shin Bet spokesman: “ On Wednesday , fighters from the Duvdevan unit carried out a special operation in the Burqin area, under the jurisdiction of the Menashe Brigade; during the operation, under the direction of the Shin Bet, they arrested terrorist Mohammad Al-Saadi, affiliated with the Jenin terrorist organization dismantled during Operation Iron Wall. Al-Saadi was a leading member of the organization, affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and involved in the management and direction of funds earmarked for terrorist activities against IDF forces and citizens of the State of Israel . ” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Gaza: “The IDF is ready, once the order is given, to eliminate Hamas and complete the task, so that it can also implement the migration plan.”

Israel’s Channel 15 reports: “Following a series of targeted elimination operations conducted by Israel against Al-Qassam commanders in the Gaza Strip, senior officials from the Southern Command said it was necessary to prepare for a possible retaliatory operation by Hamas. The main scenario envisaged for a Hamas operation is the kidnapping of a soldier, particularly in the ‘Yellow Line’ area . According to Israeli assessments – likely based on intelligence information – the Israeli army is not only maintaining an offensive posture, but is also switching to a defensive position to prevent Hamas from carrying out such an operation.”

Israeli shelling continues in the Gaza Strip, targeting areas eastern of Gaza City . Eyewitnesses told Quds News Network that several Israeli collaborators were killed and wounded in an ambush carried out by Resistance security forces near Dar Al-Salam, in the Al-Satr Al-Sharqi area of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Naval fire was detected in the Gaza Strip. Areas affected: Gaza City.

Israeli forces opened fire during an incursion into the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, West Bank. Israeli forces attacked a vehicle belonging to Palestinian women in the Al-Bayader neighborhood of Jenin, West Bank. Israeli forces arrested Palestinian journalist Alaa Al-Rimawi after raiding his home in the Al-Masayef neighborhood of Al-Bireh, West Bank. “Israeli” settlers gathered in the northern West Bank to celebrate the dedication of a new synagogue in the Homesh outpost, marking another phase in the site’s ongoing provocative repopulation. Dozens of settlers sang, danced, and carried Torah scrolls through the area as part of celebrations marking the dedication of the newly built religious structure. Homesh was originally dismantled and evacuated by the Israeli army in 2005, as part of Israel’s disengagement from the Gaza Strip and four outposts in the northern West Bank. However, right-wing nationalist religious groups maintained a constant presence on the site for years, initially operating an unauthorized yeshiva before pushing for the settlement’s full relegalization . A new checkpoint has been set up by Israeli troops in the eastern part of the town of Qublan, located southeast of Nablus.

Israeli air defense systems intercept projectiles in the skies above the Galilee region. Sirens are sounding in Merjalyot and Menara, in the Upper Galilee, due to fears of drone infiltration. Smoke continues to rise in northern Israel following a successful drone infiltration. In a statement:IDF: A wave of clashes will continue on the Lebanese front in the coming hours . Explosions will be heard in the Western Galilee, the central Upper Galilee, the Hula Valley, the Ram Ridge, and possibly the northern Golan Heights.

In Lebanon, the destruction of Al-Mansouri, in southern Lebanon, continues.

The Israeli ForcesThey advanced with 8 military vehicles into the villages of Jumla, Al-Aqrabiyah, Abidin and Ma’ariya, reaching the Al-Jazeera barracks in western rural Daraa, Syria .

A drone struck a Kurdish-Iranian opposition camp in Sulaymaniyah, northern Iraq.

Several fires have been reported in the Yanbu region of Saudi Arabia following missile attacks conducted by the Houthi movement.

Houthi representatives declared: “ We have no intention of attacking American vessels; we will only strike vessels belonging to Saudi Arabia . ” On the afternoon of September 16, the Houthis claimed responsibility for shooting down a Saudi Wing Loong 2 UAV in the airspace of Ma’rib province . Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for shooting down two Saudi F-15 fighter jets over Mocha .

In the last 24 hours, the Saudi Air Force has carried out 40 air raids using F-15 fighter jets, taking off from the Khamis Mushait base against the Yemeni provinces of Taiz, Marib and Hajjah, Mocha

On the frontline in Yemen, Houthi forces have made progress on several fronts along the Mansoura border area. Houthi forces launched a violent attack against Saudi-backed mercenary positions in the Mansoura Pass and Jabal Noman areas, in the districts of Al-Mudhariba and Al-Ara (Lahij Governorate), breaking through Saudi lines. Operations to liberate Jabal al-Habashi and Jabal Jardad have also begun. This is a prelude to the siege of the city of Taiz. On the afternoon of September 17, Jabal Jardad in Taiz falls to Houthi control.

On the morning of September 17, local sources in Yemen reported the apparent downing of an RQ-20 unmanned reconnaissance aircraft belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force near the border town of Harad in Hajjah Governorate. Saudi Arabia’s aggression is affecting several provinces in Yemen. Saudi aircraft struck three communications towers in the areas of Al-Thakra and Al-Houban in Al-Ta’izzia District and in the area of Al-Raheda in Khadir District (Yemen).

Intermittent clashes are ongoing between Ansar Allah forces and Saudi Arabia-backed forces in the Kahboub mountain range in southern Yemen. Houthi forces are advancing on several fronts in the Al-Jawf desert, coinciding with reports of Saudi Arabia-backed militias retreating from areas where Ansar Allah is advancing. The Ansar Allah movement has advanced towards the Al-Dhafra area and has managed to take control of the city of Al-Dhafra and the city of Al-Sabr, in Taiz. Saudi aggression has been reported in the Habban area, east of Taiz, Yemen.

The Yemeni army is digging about 20 kilometers of trenches around the Bab el-Mandeb region, likely in preparation for the next phase of the conflict; Saudi Arabia is likely to push loyalist forces to launch an offensive aimed at retaking the areas surrounding Bab el-Mandeb and along the Red Sea coast.

Iran has shot down another American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the island of Qeshm. Since the beginning of the war, they have reportedly destroyed around 60 drones of this type. The Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS) reports: in recent weeks, Iran has filled the western entrance tunnels of the Mount Pikax nuclear complex with earth.

Pakistani authorities have issued a NOTAM for September 17-18 and 25-26.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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