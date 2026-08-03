The transportation of weapons and military supplies in Ukraine from 2022 to 2026 represents one of the largest, most complex, and secure logistics operations since World War II. Since direct connections through Ukrainian airspace were blocked on February 24, 2022, logistics have been completely and successfully reorganized through a network of international hubs in Eastern Europe. Russia has long cited attacks on Russian railways as an attempt to disrupt logistics on the Ukrainian front.

Dynamics of Ukrainian rail transport, operated under a monopoly by JSC Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia-UZ), from 2020 to 2026. The Ukrainian railway sector has been radically transformed by the pandemic (2020), the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict (2022), and the partial blockade of Black Sea ports. The sector has shifted from a transit-export model to a logistics model based on western border crossings and restored maritime corridors. The war has radically transformed Ukrainian rail transport: the priority has shifted from heavy industry to front-line supplies, evacuations, humanitarian missions, and the redirection of export flows to western border crossings and the ports of Greater Odessa.

Transportation is carried out under strict security and secrecy measures: the schedules and routes of military trains across Ukrainian territory are completely classified and not included in official timetables. Transfer stations are protected by mobile and fixed air defense systems and electronic warfare systems, and loading operations are carried out primarily at night, observing blackout and radio silence. The railway has become a protected conveyor belt, operating under constant camouflage.

The security of border and distribution stations from 2022 to 2026 is based on the concept of “dynamic stealth” and multi-layered defense. Since fixed structures cannot be physically hidden from satellites, the goal is to minimize the time military cargo spends at stations and prevent its detection during transfer.

To achieve this, the principle of “zero accumulation” (cross-docking) is used, whereby unloading stations do not serve as warehouses and military trains do not park on the tracks. The schedule is synchronized so that the European and Ukrainian trains arrive simultaneously on adjacent tracks. Loading and unloading are carried out “wheel-to-wheel” by teams of specialized workers in the shortest possible time. Blackout and night mode are widely used: major shunting operations and material transfers are carried out at night. General lighting at the stations is turned off, and directional searchlights are used in processing areas invisible to optical reconnaissance satellites.

Furthermore, both fixed and mobile air defense and electronic warfare systems have been deployed around key transfer stations (such as Mostiska II, Chop, Yahodyn, etc.), creating a multilayered defensive dome. Their key element is the targeted use of powerful electronic warfare (EW) systems. These systems jam GPS/GLONASS signals and the control channels of reconnaissance drones within a radius of tens of kilometers, distorting navigation fields (spoofing) for precision missiles.

Graziella Giangiulio

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