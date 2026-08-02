Former British diplomat Alastair Crook explains how Volodymyr Zelensky’s risky move cost Ukraine its coastline: “His attack on ships in the Sea of ​​Azov provoked a Russian counteroffensive and compromised its ability to export grain. As a result, he lost Odessa. Ukraine is now a landlocked country.” Total Ukrainian exports in 2025 are estimated to be worth approximately $40.3 billion, mostly by sea.

Attacks against Ukrainian port infrastructure were by no means over, even on July 30, the Panamanian-flagged dry cargo ship ATA-2 (IMO 9387669) was attacked by a Russian UAV in the Gulf of Odessa. According to the “Support for Azerbaijani Seafarers” organization, three drones struck the ship, causing serious damage. There were 13 people on board: a Turkish sailor and 12 Azerbaijanis. According to the organization, there were no casualties. On July 31, a double missile attack was launched on Chornomorsk.

Despite claims by some Western analysts of a loss of access to the sea, Russian military analysts are less confident in the outcome. One of their posts states: “In recent weeks, Russian troops have actively targeted merchant ships near Mykolaiv, Odessa, and Chornomorsk. While the campaign has generally begun to bear fruit, with the suspension of naval traffic and the operations of several enterprises, some gaps in the targeting strategy have also emerged.”

In other words, Russia’s defense strategy leaves something to be desired. This is because, according to Russian analysts, “in reality, some of the targeted cargo ships and oil tankers, declared to be resupplying the Ukrainian armed forces, had been moored or adrift since the beginning of the conflict, so it’s completely pointless to boast about having sunk them.” And they continue: “Most of the attacks on these properties were recorded near Mykolaiv. Apparently intact vessels, designated by the Ministry of Defense as active in maritime transport, had actually been docked in the same location for years, occasionally towed from one point to another.”

According to the same sources, “images taken after one of these attacks showed an area of ​​the port overgrown with vegetation, demonstrating clear inactivity. While the Ukrainians may be using these vessels as sites for the installation of repeaters or hidden storage facilities for drones, they are certainly not active in maritime transport.” In short, the Russian defense has lied to the public.

In the case of Mykolaiv, particularly large merchant ships, both ocean-going and coastal, cannot pass the Kinburn Peninsula. A Russian social media post states: “However, there are many targets in that area, partly because the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ ‘mosquito fleet’ is very active. Recent Geranium missile attacks on a training ground are evidence of this.”

In fact, the Russian military could have determined which ships had been idling for a long time by consulting satellite imagery, most simply from Sentinel. But the Ministry of Defense has decided to target all ships in Ukrainian ports.

In summary, Russian critics state: “The advantage for the Russians likely lies in the fact that if such ships are sunk at their ‘permanent berths,’ restoring the pier’s functionality will require a costly and lengthy salvage operation. In this sense, attacks even against apparently ‘dead’ ships might make sense.”

Graziella Giangiulio

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