ISRAELHAMASWAR. Khamenei: No resumption of dialogue with the US. Distrust among mediators. Israel continues incursions into Syria and Lebanon

Following reports that Iran had recently attempted to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States, Iranian leader Ali Khamenei declared in an address to the nation on November 27: “This government is not worthy of the Islamic Republic turning to it or maintaining contact with it.”

According to the Wall Street Journal: “Iran has transferred hundreds of millions of dollars to Hezbollah over the past year through various entities in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, allowing it to evade sanctions against Iran.” The publication describes a simple method for transferring large sums of money to the group: “The money is deposited with an intermediary in Dubai and immediately withdrawn by the intermediary in Lebanon.”

According to insiders, Israel is also preparing for a much harsher response than in previous rounds of attacks against Iran. Israel estimates that the next conflict could drag on significantly, exceeding the previously planned 12-day limit. The army is on high alert, aware that this time it will be a completely different campaign.

Khamenei himself responded to Israel in the same speech: “The Basij is a precious national movement, and we are all indebted to them. Today, in the streets of Europe and America, young people are chanting slogans in support of Palestine and the resistance.” “Our country, which is one of the main victims of global arrogance (the United States, Israel, etc.), needs the Basij and popular forces more than anyone else. The concept of resistance was born in Iran, has gone global, and will continue to spread and intensify.”

“In the 12-Day War, the Iranian nation defeated both America and Israel, who had conspired together. They were defeated and returned empty-handed. The war against Iran, which they had desired for over 20 years, failed to achieve its objectives.”

“We have suffered unforgettable losses and human lives, but that is the nature of war. However, the Islamic Republic has proven itself to be a center of power and courage. Israel suffered greater material losses than Iran during the war.”

“America is the greatest loser in the 12-Day War. They used their most sophisticated military capabilities, but they did not achieve their goal (to destroy the nuclear program, ed.). The Zionist Prime Minister (Netanyahu, ed.) is the most hated person in the world.”

“If the United States had not provided continuous support to Israel, the genocide would never have happened. Rumors have spread that Iran recently exchanged this or that message with the United States. This is a complete and utter LIE.” “America has no principles and does not even spare its allies. It is willing to do anything for oil and resources. Look at what is happening with Venezuela.”

“I say to the dear Iranian people: yes, some of us may have differences, and that’s fine. But we must remain united in the face of the enemy. My second piece of advice to the Iranian people is to support your President and your government. They are trying to do good.”

Israeli media reports that the commander of the US Central Command will arrive in Israel next weekend.

Controversy continues over the leak of Israel’s intentions communicated to mediators. Singapore’s Foreign Minister had warned his Egyptian counterpart that “Israel” would extend its aggression against Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine, according to Al-Akhbar. The same source reports that the Egyptian Foreign Minister stated, “The leaks have gone too far and have created a climate of frustration and resentment, even within the Egyptian administration in Cairo,” which attempted to deny them.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced it had filed a complaint with the Security Council against Israel for building two walls inside Lebanese territory, near the town of Yaroun. In its complaint to the Security Council, Lebanon called for urgent action to dissuade Israel from violating Lebanese sovereignty and to force it to remove the two walls and for the immediate withdrawal south of the Blue Line from all areas still occupied inside Lebanon, including the five border crossings.

And now a look at the military scenarios. Clashes in southern Syria between Israeli soldiers and Jamaa al-Islam elements. While commemorations were underway marking the first anniversary of Mohammed Al Jawlani’s victory over Bashar al-Assad, on the night of November 27, an Israeli patrol advanced into the town of Beit Jinn, in the Damascus countryside. During the raid, several young men confronted them.

The IDF were forced to retreat from Beit Jinn and a clash broke out. They were forced to abandon a military vehicle, which was subsequently bombed by the Israeli Air Force. There were reportedly 14 dead and numerous wounded. Six IDF soldiers, including three officers, were injured; three are in critical condition.

The IDF soldiers belong to the 55th Reserve Brigade, operating under the 200th Brigade. Local sources report that “Israel claimed to have targeted members of Jamaa al-Islamia for allegedly planning attacks inside Israel, accusations frequently used by the Zionist army to justify repeated violations.”

According to the IDF: “On the evening of the 27th, troops from the 55th Brigade, under the command of the 210th Division, completed an operation to capture three men affiliated with “Jamma Islamiya” in southern Syria. During the operation, the troops clashed face-to-face with the terrorists. During the operation, three soldiers were seriously injured and three others sustained injuries of varying degrees. The troops completed the operation in the area. Several terrorists were eliminated and the suspects were arrested.”

And again in Syria, Israeli settlers crossed the border into Syria near the town of Bir Ajam in an attempt to establish an outpost.

Attacks continue in southern Lebanon: an Israeli quadcopter dropped explosive devices at midnight on a house in the town of Houla, in the Al-Marj neighborhood. Two shells fired from an Israeli tank hit the area between Aitaroun and Blida. The Lebanese Army claims that UNIFIL has withdrawn some of its equipment and vessels.

Gaza Strip: According to Palestinian media, on the morning of November 28, Israeli aircraft launched heavy fire east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Amnesty International: “The Israeli army currently occupies 58% of the Gaza Strip.”

According to local media, on November 28, Israeli vehicles opened fire in the northeast of Al-Bureij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip. The General Directorate of Civil Protection in the Gaza Strip: 50% of civil protection services in the Gaza Strip have virtually halted their operations due to a lack of fuel to operate their vehicles. Media reports that Israeli forces fired rockets into the northern Gaza Strip on the night of November 27-28.

The images coming from the West Bank are increasingly graphic. Israel forces Palestinian families to leave their homes in Far’a camp, south of Tubas. Young settlers are also continuously attacking civilians in Yatta. Other videos show young settlers with their signature braids chasing women and elderly people and beating them on the head in the West Bank.

The Al-Quds Brigades – Tubas Battalion states: “Locally manufactured anti-personnel explosives target infantry in the Wadi al-Tayasir axis.” Social media also reports images of the execution of two young unarmed Palestinians by the IDF in Jenin.

Finally, settlers supported by the IDF set fire to the al-Falah Mosque, north of Bidya, in the West Bank.

