ISRAELIRANWAR. The Iranian Missile Industry: Between Propaganda and Progress

In recent days, an analysis has appeared on social media affiliated with or sympathetic to the Axis of Resistance (AAR).

Reportedly, the integration of the Haj Qasem ballistic missile’s carrier rocket with the Kheibar Shekan and Fattah missile warheads, according to aerospace standards, is a medium-term project (between one and two years) and presents numerous complexities, including the redistribution of the center of pressure and center of mass. Due to the cylindrical and monoconical geometry of the Haj Qasem missile’s warhead, its mass distribution is significantly different from that of the Kheibar Shekan and Fattah warheads, which are elongated, biconical, and monoconical. Adapting these two sections requires redesigning and rewriting the missile’s flight computer’s guidance and control algorithms.

Among the tasks to be completed is structural adaptation. The Haj Qasem missile’s solid-propellant motor generates a very high initial velocity, and the Kheibar Shekan 2 missile’s warhead is designed to withstand high temperatures and pressures at speeds exceeding Mach 5 (hypersonic speeds). Adapting these two sections required highly complex thermal and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations, performed with software such as Ansys Fluent and CFX.

The design and testing of this combined platform in such a short time and under heavy enemy attacks against the country’s missile infrastructure demonstrates the importance of a digital design platform for the defense industry. This platform allows specialists to run flight simulations with engineering software without the need for extensive operational testing and to directly introduce the new platform into the operational phase. For example, a missile or a new combination would normally need to be operationally tested several times to ensure its resistance to high temperatures and the integrity of the warhead and structure. However, in this type of design, the reliance is solely on simulations performed with software (AI), and the missile enters the operational phase quickly and immediately.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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