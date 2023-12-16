UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Ukraine: start of negotiations on accession to the Union. Wagner back at the front. Russians: now we focus on Časiv Jar

Starting from the late afternoon of December 14th, the publications of a series of events that occurred within the EU summit meeting which ended on December 15th began. A representative of Austria blocked the adoption of the 12th package of sanctions against Russia during a discussion on restrictive measures at the European Union summit. On December 15th.

Austria will veto the adoption of the package until Ukrainian authorities lift sanctions against Austrian financial group Raiffeisen Bank International, Reuters reports. Austria has, however, withdrawn its technical objections to the EU’s 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions, the European publication Politico writes, citing diplomatic sources.

During the summit the EU decided to grant Georgia EU candidate status. And again European leaders decided to start negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on joining the European Union. EU leaders have decided not to open accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina for now, saying this requires “the necessary level of compliance with the criteria”.

Hungary believes the EU made the wrong decision to start accession negotiations with Ukraine and does not want to participate, Hungarian President Viktor Orban says

The head of the European Council said he expects to reach a compromise on financing Ukraine “in small volumes” in the next few hours. Orban’s advisor comments by stating that “around 70 more votes” will be needed for Ukraine’s entry into the EU in the coming years, with unanimous approval. Not only did Viktor Orban say in the morning program of the Kossuth radio station that “Hungary will be able, if necessary, to stop the process of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union”.

“For Ukraine to become a member of the European Union, the Hungarian parliament will still have to vote in favor. And it has already been calculated that for now this If the issue reaches the national parliaments [of EU countries], about 75 votes will be needed more,” said the head of government.

On December 15, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to leave the office and go for a coffee while the other EU countries, in his absence, coordinated the start of negotiations with the Ukraine for entry into the Union, Politico reports.

In Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared: “It is surprising if in the EU decisions are made waiting for one of those who disagree to go for a coffee.”

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on December 14: “This day will go down in history,” he said, addressing the leaders of the 27 EU countries by video link at a summit in Brussels. Zelensky again said that Kiev had met all European Union requirements to join the association, including adopting the necessary laws. Zelensky forgot to report that Ukraine is passing a law banning freedom of religion and still bans linguistic minorities. Two rules that make Ukraine incompatible with European law.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on December 15 vetoed a decision on a 50 billion euro long-term aid program for Ukraine. For Orban, the European Union will return to this issue only next year. The EU was expected to amend its budget until 2027 to include 33 billion euros in loans and 17 billion euros in grants for Kiev. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte expressed confidence that the leaders of the European Union countries will resolve the issue by the end of January 2024.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3pm on December 16th. The Ukrainians attacked Mariupol with three missiles. Damage to the cement plant. Seventeen civilians injured in attacks in Donetsk. UAVs “Geran” hit the Ukrainian rear for another night, explosions were heard in the Khmelnytsky, Kharkov and Poltava regions. Furthermore, yesterday it was reported that a Patriot air defense system, supplied by Germany, was destroyed near Zhitomir by a hypersonic “Kinžal”.

In the direction of Kherson, an air strike was carried out on the Ukrainian landing site; UAV operators also destroyed boats manned by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In the Krynok area it was reported that a helicopter of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was shot down by the 337th Airborne Regiment. Ukrainian satellite images indicate severe destruction in the populated area as a result of the constant work of Russian aviation and artillery.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, following a short battle, a Ukrainian infantry attack on Verbove was repelled. At Rabotino the Russian troops take the initiative and try to advance, regaining their position.

In Marinka, the Russian Armed Forces are consolidating their positions, expanding the control zone south of the city, trying to create the conditions to reach the settlement. Pobjeda. According to messages from the social sphere: It is necessary for the Russians to occupy the heights and strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the Avdeevsky direction, Russian troops attacked on the northern ledge of the front near Stepnoye, crossing forest plantations. Since the Russian Armed Forces are constantly putting pressure on enemy defenses in this direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have transferred reserves to the settlement. Berdychi and Novokalinovo. They report the use of heavy flamethrower systems against enemy positions.

North of Soledar, troops are pushing back the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Razdolovka. Near Bogdanovka (west of Bachmut) significant battles are taking place for the further offensive on Chasov Yar. The settlement has an elongated plan, flowing into Kalinovka, which in the future will provide access to the outskirts of Chasov Yar. Fighting continues north of Kleshchiivka.

Insight into the situation in the Soledar Direction: prospects for the attack on Chasov Yar. Russian troops continue the offensive operation in the direction of Soledar. The main efforts are focused on conquering operational space to break into the fortified area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the vicinity of Khasov Yar.

The Russian Armed Forces managed to advance to the south-eastern outskirts of Orichiv-Vasilevka (fighting for Kudlin Balka is underway), to expand the control zone from Dubovo-Vasilevka towards Grigorovka and to also reach the eastern outskirts of Bogdanovka.

The forest belt south of the eastern tip of Bogdanovka is under Ukrainian control. The Russians managed to gain a foothold on the Grigorovka-Bogdanovka road.

In the south, fighting is taking place around the turn of the highway to Chasov Yar on the Khromovo side. After the capture of the Bakhmutsky Shlyakh autodrome, units of Russian troops began firing at positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the west.

West of Bachmut, the Kamerton detachment, made up of former Wagner PMC fighters, is passing house to house the western outskirts of the dachas in the direction of Ivanovsky (Krasny). In two days they managed to expand the control zone into the private sector.

Having occupied the dominant altitude 215.7 on the northwestern outskirts of Kleshchiivka, Russian troops are expanding the control zone. From the air, the RF Armed Forces monitor the routes of advance and approaches of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to Kleshchiivka.

East of Andriivka, the Russian Armed Forces are attempting to regain control of the dams in front of the railway. A frontal assault on Časiv Jar, located on the heights, is a difficult task (mines, quarries and several tract forests cannot be taken in one fell swoop). Most likely, the Russian Armed Forces will bypass the fortified area from the north and south, which is why the offensive is being conducted in the direction of Grigorovka.

Kupyansky section. The Russian Armed Forces continue to attempt to break through beyond the northern outskirts of the village of Sinkovka, as well as break into the defensive formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Zagoruykovka – Timkovka – Ivanovka – Kislovka line.

Advanced detachments of Russian troops and reconnaissance groups identify Ukrainian targets and coordinate fire attacks along the front of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In Sinkovka itself, attempts to enter the village from the north have so far been unsuccessful. Up to nine armored vehicles took part in the recent assault on Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian assets later released a video of damaged Russian equipment at the northern entrance.

Clashes for access to the eastern outskirts of Ivanovka have resumed: while fighting is taking place in the nearby forest strip, where Russian troops had managed to repel a week ago.

The main target of the Russian Armed Forces for the foreseeable future is a transport hub near Petropavlovka. But without passing the fortified area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Sinkovka, access to the gates of eastern Kupyansk is impossible.

To contain the advance of Russian troops, the Ukrainian command regularly transfers reinforcements to the site: the day before it was known about the arrival of the Leopard 1A5 tanks.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/