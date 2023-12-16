ISRAELHAMASWAR. US-Israel tensions. Houthis effectively block Eliat port

According to CNN, there are unprecedented tensions between the White House and Netanyahu, amid Biden’s sense of the political price of remaining at Israel’s side. According to the Axios portal, Sullivan has informed Netanyahu and the War Council of the need to move to the less intense than the war within a few weeks.

The US national security adviser apparently told Netanyahu that the Gaza war should transition to a less intense phase within weeks, not months. Among the US national security advisor’s complaints: “We watched an inappropriate video of Israeli soldiers reciting Jewish hymns inside a mosque in Jenin and we are concerned.” While in the United States they were worried, men close to Hamas went to the synagogues of Tel Aviv and chanted the call to Friday prayers.

Tel Aviv, however, again according to the US media, has no choice but to limit its offensive while the ongoing mobilization of its 360,000 reserve soldiers begins to put a strain on the economy, Economist source.

To close the circle of information on the status of information between Israel and the United States. The head of the Mossad, David Barnea, we learn from the Israeli media, met with the US national security advisor Jake Sullivan at the Mossad headquarters on the 14th evening.

Barnea discussed strategic issues with Sullivan, the main one being the threat posed by Iran: nuclear weapons, regional escalation, etc. Besides that, the strength and importance of the region in continuing to consolidate and build new ties in the Middle East, as well as the cooperation between the American and Israeli security services in pursuing common interests, were also discussed.

According to the UNRWA Commissioner General, Gaza is no longer a livable place. Echoing these words, the words of the Palestinian Presidency: “Israel is playing with fire and dragging the region into wars that may never end, and President Mahmoud Abbas, from the first moment of the aggression against Gaza, has requested that this be stopped immediately, as well as the incursions into West Bank cities.”

The Houthis continue to impede the passage of ships in the Red Sea. On the afternoon of the 14th, Al Jazeera spoke of “armed forces forcing a container ship bound for Israel to change course”. December 15th. German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd confirmed that its ship Al-Jasrah was attacked while sailing off the Yemeni coast and said no crew members were injured. On the afternoon of December 15, two other ships were attacked: MSC Alanya and MSC PALATIUM III, which according to the Yemeni armed forces in Sanaa were attacked by naval missiles. A copper-plated statement from Hezbollah on behalf of Yemen reads: “We reassure all ships heading to all ports in the world, with the exception of Israeli ports, that no harm will happen to them and that they will have to keep the dating device open. We will not hesitate to target any vessel that violates its previous statements. We will continue to block all ships heading to Israeli ports until the food and medicine our people need enters the Gaza Strip. Our operations are a victory for the oppression of the Palestinian people and an implementation of the directives of Mr. Commander and a response to the calls of the free people of our people and our nation.”

At the moment there is an almost total rejection of Eliat. On the evening of December 14th, a demonstration took place in Hodeida in Yemen in support of the Palestinian people

And now a look at the worsening on the line of contact between Israel and Hamas. Israeli Air Force ambulance helicopters continue to work actively to transport the dead and injured to hospitals. The IDF admits killing 117 soldiers during ground battles in the Gaza Strip.

The head of the IDF intelligence agency, Aharon Haliva, assessed the situation in the Rimal area of Gaza city: “We must continue to put pressure on the enemy, the campaign is complex and there are still several months ahead.” Israeli Army Minister Yoav Galant told the US national security adviser: “Dismantling Hamas will require several months of fighting.”

It is difficult to update the situation in the Gaza Strip in a timely manner outside of official communications: on December 14th the internet connections were interrupted until late at night. Apparently to facilitate the evacuation of the Israeli wounded.

Osama Hamdan, Hamas leader said: “Our resistance will face the Israeli threat of pumping sea water into the tunnels.”

Battles between Hans’ men and Israel are confirmed on several axes in Gaza city, including: the Al-Daraj neighborhood, Baghdad Street in Al-Shujaiya and the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

Israeli artillery shelling hits the outskirts of the cities of Khiam, Hula, Rab Thilaine, Naqoura, Shihin, Al-Jebain, Marwahin and Tayr Harfa areas in southern Lebanon. The Islamic resistance responded by shooting at Israeli settlements on the border with Lebanon.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/